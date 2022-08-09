Tell the second half of the story. They also make a lot less than the national average.
they pay alot more than that! 1650 is the average rent in knox not to mention utilities
this is not on an average some people spend a lot more than that the bills takes over half of the money then gas then medicine and then food I'm so tired of this I don't no where they get the average at and how they determine what they are but they need to go talk to the people that has to pay for every thing they have and have to do without a lot because they need electricity water gas medicine and food God forbid if one gets sick or only one is working and that one gets sick there isn't any help out there for us at all I have tried so don't talk about averages talk to the people that are hurting Thank you
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
Comments / 8