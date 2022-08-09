ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Murphy is secret buyer of Richard Gere’s Westchester estate

By Jennifer Gould
 2 days ago

Filmmaker Ryan Murphy — once dubbed the most powerful man in television and known as “the king of TV” — is the secret buyer of Richard Gere’s Westchester estate , Gimme Shelter can exclusively reveal.

Gere’s Pound Ridge compound first hit the market last year for $28 million.

Murphy, who did not return calls at press time, paid $24.15 million for the property.

Ginnel Real Estate, which repped the buyer and the seller, declined to comment.

An Emmy and Tony Award winner, Murphy has created shows like “Glee,” “Nip/Tuck” and “The Politician,” as well as a series on the assassination of Gianni Versace. His films include “Eat Pray Love.”

The mansion sits on 49 acres of prime Westchester real estate.
Ginnel Real Estate
One of eight bedrooms inside the mansion.
Ginnel Real Estate
One of the sprawling home’s 10 bathrooms.
Ginnel Real Estate
The buyer, Ryan Murphy, is a Tony and Emmy Award winner.
Getty Images
Gere bought the first parcel of the compound in 1986 for $1.51 million.
Getty Images for City Harvest
There’s 11,658 square feet of Colonial mansion bliss inside.
Ginnel Real Estate
The Westchester County compound has a pool.
Ginnel Real Estate
There’s a country chef’s kitchen.
Ginnel Real Estate
A hidden soccer field occupies a wee corner of the estate’s 49 acres.
Ginnel Real Estate

The 49-acre estate is anchored by a three-story, 11,658-square-foot Colonial mansion with eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=214UMg_0hArJ16g00 Richard Gere scores buyer for $28M 50-acre New York estate

Details include a library, a sun room, a breakfast room, a chef’s country kitchen and a formal living room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace — along with a deck that overlooks a private lake with a sandy beach and an island to row out to.

The property also boasts guest houses, stables and lots of hills for horseback riding, along with a hidden soccer field, a pool and a pool house.

Gere bought the first parcel in the assemblage for $1.51 million back in 1986. Just 50 miles from New York City, the property is buffered by more than 4,300 acres of protected land for extreme privacy.

Murphy’s purchase is another example of how this horsey country around Bedford, New York — long home to Donald Trump, Martha Stewart, Ralph Lauren and George Soros — is becoming a sort of Hollywood East. Matt Damon recently bought in the area , as Gimme exclusively reported, as well as Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, and Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

Gere, who was the original “American Gigolo” and “Pretty Woman” star — has since bought Paul Simon and Edie Brickell’s estate in Connecticut for $10.8 million. (That’s far less what Simon and Brickell paid for the property — $16.5 million — in 2002.)

