MENDOTA – The Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce has selected Larry Gies as Grand Marshal of the 2022 Sweet Corn Festival Parade. Gies was born in Rockford, but moved to Mendota with his family at the age of 3 and is a 1984 graduate of Mendota High School. Having spent the majority of his early life in Mendota, Gies has many great memories of the Annual Sweet Corn Festival. One such memory is the first time he brought his wife Beth to the Beer Garden, where the band was playing “Sweet Home Alabama.” Larry and Beth Gies met while attending the University of Illinois, and they now have two sons and one daughter of whom they are very proud.

