Amboy News
Liston to celebrate 94th birthday
AMBOY — Rosie Liston, of Amboy, will celebrate her 94th birthday on Aug. 9, 2022, with a card shower. She has three children, 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, three step great-grandchildren, and two step great-great-grandchildren. Those wishing to send greetings may send to Rosie Liston, 1 N....
Mendota Reporter
L. Gies chosen as Sweet Corn Festival parade grand marshal
MENDOTA – The Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce has selected Larry Gies as Grand Marshal of the 2022 Sweet Corn Festival Parade. Gies was born in Rockford, but moved to Mendota with his family at the age of 3 and is a 1984 graduate of Mendota High School. Having spent the majority of his early life in Mendota, Gies has many great memories of the Annual Sweet Corn Festival. One such memory is the first time he brought his wife Beth to the Beer Garden, where the band was playing “Sweet Home Alabama.” Larry and Beth Gies met while attending the University of Illinois, and they now have two sons and one daughter of whom they are very proud.
WQAD
Visit Princeton, Illinois for Events for the Whole Family!
From Witches Night Out to the Homestead Festival. Princeton, Illinois Has Something for the Whole Family!
walls102.com
75th Annual Sweet Corn Festival kicks off in Mendota
MENDOTA – A weekend of fun and entertainment kicks off in Mendota for the 75th annual Sweet Corn Festival tonight. This evening the carnival midway opens at 6 PM, and activities are scheduled all weekend long, including the giveaway of free sweet corn on Sunday. Friday night is the Queen Pageant and Saturday morning the Mini Royalty Pageant. Capping off the fun, the grand parade weaves through the streets of Mendota at 1 PM Sunday ahead of the famous free sweet corn at 2 PM.
Mendota Reporter
75th annual Sweet Corn Festival set for Aug. 11-14
MENDOTA – The 75th annual Mendota Sweet Corn Festival will be held Aug. 11-14. The schedule for the festival is as follows:. 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. - A Special Afternoon for Special Kids. The carnival will be open for a private armband for anyone with special needs and their immediate family. Call the Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce at 815-539-6507 for details.
100fmrockford.com
Boone County Fair Queen Pageant delivers a first in 14 years
BELVIDERE — This year’s Boone County Fair Queen Pageant delivered a scenario that hadn’t happened in 14 years. The competition’s three judges needed an extra round to select a winner, and the three finalists were called on to answer an additional question to end the deadlock.
geneva.il.us
Geneva's Festival Of The Vine Has A New Location In 2022
Savor the flavor of Geneva during Festival of the Vine, an autumn harvest celebration. Initially a celebration of anything grown on a vine, the festival now revolves around food and wine. The main event runs from Friday to Sunday, Sept. 9-11 at Fourth and James streets. “Everything you love about...
wgnradio.com
A grand ole time at the Renaissance Faire
Julie McMillin, Social Media manager of the Bristol Renaissance Faire and a performer at the fair of years past joins John Landecker to talk about the Bristol Renaissance Faire where you can party like it’s 1599! Julie and John talk about all things that you can expect to experience at Bristol’s Renaissance Faire the number one renaissance fair in the US!
nrgmediadixon.com
Topic of Sober Home Strikes a Chord With Residents as a Good Size Crowd Shows Up to Dixon Town Hall Meeting
The topic of Recovery and Sober Homes being established in Dixon seemed to have struck a chord with citizens as a good size crowd showed up to the City Hosted Town Hall Meeting dealing on the subject. The Town Hall was held at the Loveland Community House Tuesday night. Many...
WAND TV
PHOTOS: 100 Beagles arrive in South Elgin, available for adoption as part of national rescue
(NBC CHICAGO) - 100 bright-eyed, floppy-eared and bushy-tailed beagles arrived at Anderson Humane in South Elgin early Tuesday, looking for forever homes after being rescued from a research facility in Virginia. According to the Anderson Humane website, the shelter is participating in a national effort to rescue 4,000 beagles from...
Colorado man killed in I-88 crash
LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A crash in Lee County Wednesday morning left a Denver, Colorado man dead. It happened on Interstate 88 just south of Franklin Grove. Illinois State Police said that an SUV with three people inside left the road and hit the median. Gareth Foster, 41, was sitting in the front seat. […]
starvedrock.media
Retired Chicago Cop Tabbed As New Streator Police Chief
There's a new top cop in Streator. Retired Chicago Police Department Commander John Franklin has been appointed Streator's new police chief, effective September 1st. He has 28 years of experience with the Chicago P.D. Franklin also has been chief in Dolton and Jacksonville, Arkansas. He replaces Robert Turner who retired...
thechronicle.news
Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed July 22-29 – Shaw Native
⋅ Rt30-40-Rock LLC to Exchangeright Internet Leased Portfolio 58 Delaware Statutory Belief, 1700 First Ave., Rock Falls (Walgreens), $4,547,008. ⋅ Scott B. Williams to Fifty Six D LLC, 4 parcels in Coloma Township, $550,000. ⋅ Rodney D. Cady to Vera A. Bode, 108 E. Morris St., Morrison, $80,000. ⋅ Theresa...
kanecountyconnects.com
Aurora Opens Three New Downtown Restaurants in One Day
The City of Aurora welcomes three new eateries to downtown Aurora. Back-to-back ribbon cutting were held this past weekend to celebrate the opening of Alice's Corner, Kathryn's Place, and Craft Urban Aurora. The city's first Bolivian restaurant and the only authentic full-service Bolivian restaurant in the state, Alice's Corner, is...
