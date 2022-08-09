ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, IL

Amboy News

Liston to celebrate 94th birthday

AMBOY — Rosie Liston, of Amboy, will celebrate her 94th birthday on Aug. 9, 2022, with a card shower. She has three children, 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, three step great-grandchildren, and two step great-great-grandchildren. Those wishing to send greetings may send to Rosie Liston, 1 N....
AMBOY, IL
Mendota Reporter

L. Gies chosen as Sweet Corn Festival parade grand marshal

MENDOTA – The Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce has selected Larry Gies as Grand Marshal of the 2022 Sweet Corn Festival Parade. Gies was born in Rockford, but moved to Mendota with his family at the age of 3 and is a 1984 graduate of Mendota High School. Having spent the majority of his early life in Mendota, Gies has many great memories of the Annual Sweet Corn Festival. One such memory is the first time he brought his wife Beth to the Beer Garden, where the band was playing “Sweet Home Alabama.” Larry and Beth Gies met while attending the University of Illinois, and they now have two sons and one daughter of whom they are very proud.
MENDOTA, IL
walls102.com

75th Annual Sweet Corn Festival kicks off in Mendota

MENDOTA – A weekend of fun and entertainment kicks off in Mendota for the 75th annual Sweet Corn Festival tonight. This evening the carnival midway opens at 6 PM, and activities are scheduled all weekend long, including the giveaway of free sweet corn on Sunday. Friday night is the Queen Pageant and Saturday morning the Mini Royalty Pageant. Capping off the fun, the grand parade weaves through the streets of Mendota at 1 PM Sunday ahead of the famous free sweet corn at 2 PM.
MENDOTA, IL
Mendota Reporter

75th annual Sweet Corn Festival set for Aug. 11-14

MENDOTA – The 75th annual Mendota Sweet Corn Festival will be held Aug. 11-14. The schedule for the festival is as follows:. 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. - A Special Afternoon for Special Kids. The carnival will be open for a private armband for anyone with special needs and their immediate family. Call the Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce at 815-539-6507 for details.
MENDOTA, IL
100fmrockford.com

Boone County Fair Queen Pageant delivers a first in 14 years

BELVIDERE — This year’s Boone County Fair Queen Pageant delivered a scenario that hadn’t happened in 14 years. The competition’s three judges needed an extra round to select a winner, and the three finalists were called on to answer an additional question to end the deadlock.
geneva.il.us

Geneva's Festival Of The Vine Has A New Location In 2022

Savor the flavor of Geneva during Festival of the Vine, an autumn harvest celebration. Initially a celebration of anything grown on a vine, the festival now revolves around food and wine. The main event runs from Friday to Sunday, Sept. 9-11 at Fourth and James streets. “Everything you love about...
wgnradio.com

A grand ole time at the Renaissance Faire

Julie McMillin, Social Media manager of the Bristol Renaissance Faire and a performer at the fair of years past joins John Landecker to talk about the Bristol Renaissance Faire where you can party like it’s 1599! Julie and John talk about all things that you can expect to experience at Bristol’s Renaissance Faire the number one renaissance fair in the US!
BRISTOL, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Colorado man killed in I-88 crash

LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A crash in Lee County Wednesday morning left a Denver, Colorado man dead. It happened on Interstate 88 just south of Franklin Grove. Illinois State Police said that an SUV with three people inside left the road and hit the median. Gareth Foster, 41, was sitting in the front seat. […]
LEE COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Retired Chicago Cop Tabbed As New Streator Police Chief

There's a new top cop in Streator. Retired Chicago Police Department Commander John Franklin has been appointed Streator's new police chief, effective September 1st. He has 28 years of experience with the Chicago P.D. Franklin also has been chief in Dolton and Jacksonville, Arkansas. He replaces Robert Turner who retired...
CHICAGO, IL
Local 4 WHBF

1 dead in Lee County accident

One person is dead after a single vehicle accident in Lee County, Illinois yesterday. According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, a White 2017 Nissan Frontier was traveling on Interstate 88 westbound near milepost 63.25 at approximately 4:09 a.m. on August 9. The truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and drove […]
LEE COUNTY, IL
Q985

Iconic Northern Illinois Landmark Is On The Brink Of Being Demolished

Residents in the Northern Illinois area, more specifically the Rockford region, have heard rumblings of renovations and improvements at Davis Park for the past few years. The park, whose name has been synonymous with Rockford for decades, has hosted many events in the past. Concerts, festivals, outdoor movies, outdoor ice...
ROCKFORD, IL
thechronicle.news

Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed July 22-29 – Shaw Native

⋅ Rt30-40-Rock LLC to Exchangeright Internet Leased Portfolio 58 Delaware Statutory Belief, 1700 First Ave., Rock Falls (Walgreens), $4,547,008. ⋅ Scott B. Williams to Fifty Six D LLC, 4 parcels in Coloma Township, $550,000. ⋅ Rodney D. Cady to Vera A. Bode, 108 E. Morris St., Morrison, $80,000. ⋅ Theresa...
kanecountyconnects.com

Aurora Opens Three New Downtown Restaurants in One Day

The City of Aurora welcomes three new eateries to downtown Aurora. Back-to-back ribbon cutting were held this past weekend to celebrate the opening of Alice's Corner, Kathryn's Place, and Craft Urban Aurora. The city's first Bolivian restaurant and the only authentic full-service Bolivian restaurant in the state, Alice's Corner, is...
AURORA, IL

