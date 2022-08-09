Peloton Interactive (PTON) shares jumped higher Friday after the connected fitness equipment maker rolled out a series of price hikes on its signature bike and treadmills. Pelton said the price of its Bike+ will rise by 25% for U.S. customers, to $2,495, while the price of its Treadmill will rise nearly 30% to $3,495. Price increases for its fitness equipment in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany were also unveiled Friday, with the cost of its original Peloton Bike remaining unchanged in all of its markets.

ECONOMY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO