Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Peloton Stock Jumps After Rolling Out Bike+, Treadmill Price Hikes
Peloton Interactive (PTON) shares jumped higher Friday after the connected fitness equipment maker rolled out a series of price hikes on its signature bike and treadmills. Pelton said the price of its Bike+ will rise by 25% for U.S. customers, to $2,495, while the price of its Treadmill will rise nearly 30% to $3,495. Price increases for its fitness equipment in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany were also unveiled Friday, with the cost of its original Peloton Bike remaining unchanged in all of its markets.
Ethereum miners behind proposed fork say they’ve dismantled the ‘difficulty bomb’
As Ethereum developers target September for the highly-anticipated merge, a cohort of miners have their own plan.
