Williams holds ‘traditional Republican ideals,’ should have won GOP endorsement (Your Letters)

I am writing to address Joe Bick’s criticism of Caleb Slater’s letter of Aug. 9 informing, and advising Conservative party members that they can take advantage of the deadline extension till Aug. 12 to register as a Republican for the primary vote of Aug. 23 (“Conservatives, register Republican to vote for Williams,” Aug. 9, 2022, “Clay Republican Committee met with Williams and rejected his ‘fringe’ candidacy,” Aug. 10, 2022).
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Vote for my candidate: Steve Wells, Justin Coretti (Your Letters)

I am the chairman of the City of Syracuse Republican Committee and I enthusiastically endorse Steve Wells for Congress. I have known and worked with Wells for several years and have seen his commitment to our community and our nation. His career as a prosecutor and job-creating business owner are exactly the type of representation that we need in Congress today.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Oneida County preparing for new state gun laws

If the new state gun laws go into effect in September as planned, Oneida County officials say they may have to enlist a vendor to comply with social media checks. Oneida County makes moves in anticipation of new NYS gun laws as legal challenge looms. Oneida County funds the county...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
NY-22 candidate Chol Majok: I’ll fight for abortion rights (Your Letters)

This year’s elections are not just about which party controls decision-making in the federal and state governments, but what our values are as a nation: who we want to be today and who we want to be in the future. No issue makes that decision clearer than protecting reproductive choice in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
waer.org

NY-22 Ballot: Democrat Sarah Klee Hood says she has experience the district needs

Democrat Sarah Klee Hood is the only woman in the race and said she has the lived and professional experience the district needs. Klee Hood and her husband are working full time, raising two daughters. “I just felt that we weren’t putting fourth candidates that actually represents what it looks...
Clay Republican Committee met with Williams and rejected his ‘fringe’ candidacy (Your Letters)

I am writing to take issue with Caleb Slater’s Aug. 9, 2022, letter “Conservatives, register Republican to vote for Williams.” Encouraging members of different parties to change to the Republican Party just to vote for a fringe candidate like Williams is both unwelcome and uncalled for. Williams’ success in the Republican primary would only ensure a loss of the 22nd Congressional District seat to the Democrats. Further, Slater’s letter is not consistent with the facts. Finally, the chair of the Onondaga County Republican Committee, Benedicte Doran, is a dedicated, hardworking and thoughtful leader who gave no instructions not to meet with Williams.
Conservatives, register Republican to vote for Williams (Your Letters)

I registered Republican to vote Brandon Williams. You should, too. New York State Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister recently ordered any change of party affiliation received by the Board of Elections on or after Aug. 12 shall not be honored until Aug. 30, which means if you are a third-party voter, you have an opportunity to help shake up Washington and the broken two-party system by nominating a political outsider to be on the ticket this November.
starvedrock.media

Licenses and terminals for discussion Thursday in Utica

If you're curious about the Utica roundabout, you can learn more at the Village Board meeting Thursday night. Village Engineer Kevin Heitz will also talk about the motor – fuel tax road project and the continuing drainage projects. The Village Board may possibly amend its Video Gaming Ordinance. If...
UTICA, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Column: Who is Sarah Klee Hood and why are Voters so Excited About Her?

“The status quo is not working,” Sarah Klee Hood says. “We need change and we need energy.”. Klee Hood is running for the Democratic nomination for Congress in New York’s newly reconfigured 22nd District which now includes both Syracuse and Utica, and the surrounding areas. She has several examples of just how acutely the status quo has not worked for the people in New York State’s 22nd Congressional District, but most concern her two daughters and their future.
localsyr.com

UPDATE: More details released on Scriba homicide, victim named

(UPDATE 8/12/2022 11 a.m.) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s office shared more details on the homicide in Scriba on Thursday evening. The sheriff’s office revealed that the 64-year-old victim’s name was Stephen Falise. Officials believe that he was shot multiple times in the back by Donald Coon while operating his tractor.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Hinckley man accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, Troopers say

TRENTON- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, authorities say. James W. Mickett, 74, of Hinckley, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego County DA dims light on case of missing Toronto man, John Doe

OSWEGO — Well wishes and “in lieu of flowers” are often the farewell and condolences given to the departed and their loved ones, but a Toronto family who has scoured the Earth to give that pleasure to their own dearly departed has been flanked by a wall of technicalities in the justice system.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Herkimer County Sheriff charge Ilion man with Welfare Fraud

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that an Ilion man has been given multiple felony charges after allegedly defrauding the county for over 8 months. According to the Sheriff, 51-year-old Lewis Rimmer allegedly received more than $1,500.00 worth of fraudulent benefits for a...
