I am writing to take issue with Caleb Slater’s Aug. 9, 2022, letter “Conservatives, register Republican to vote for Williams.” Encouraging members of different parties to change to the Republican Party just to vote for a fringe candidate like Williams is both unwelcome and uncalled for. Williams’ success in the Republican primary would only ensure a loss of the 22nd Congressional District seat to the Democrats. Further, Slater’s letter is not consistent with the facts. Finally, the chair of the Onondaga County Republican Committee, Benedicte Doran, is a dedicated, hardworking and thoughtful leader who gave no instructions not to meet with Williams.

2 DAYS AGO