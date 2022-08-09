Read full article on original website
6 free things to do in Sevierville, Pigeon Forge Aug. 12-14
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Sevierville and have fun as the summer ends. Sevierville has an inclusive playground made for everyone with learning components for all ages and abilities. What makes this playground different from the others is how the equipment includes physical, social-emotional, sensory, cognitive and communication domains for child development. The playground has a “roller table” for kids to use as an upper body workout, a “we-saw” for children to be encouraged to play together, a sensory play center for children to engage with their senses and encourage cooperation, and more.
Dolly Parton reveals Dollywood’s new longest roller coaster, Big Bear Mountain, coming in 2023
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn — Dolly Parton announced Friday that Dollywood is getting a new attraction, Big Bear Mountain, which will be the longest roller coaster at the park. According to a news release from Business Wire, the new Big Bear Mountain roller coaster costs $25 million, is 3,990 feet long and takes guests through the Smokies. It will become the longest roller coaster at the park.
WYSH AM 1380
ORCB announces Labor Day concert details
Mark your calendars for the evening of Monday, September 5th as the Oak Ridge Community Band presents its annual Labor Day Concert. The free performance will begin at 7 pm outdoors at the pavilion at Bissell Park and the band encourages everyone to come out for a night of music the whole family is sure to enjoy. Bring blankets or lawn chairs for outdoor seating and remember, there is a paved area for wheelchairs. Razzleberry’s Ice Cream Lab will be on-site with cool refreshments.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville family shows off newly-fostered beagles using TikTok
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville family is taking to TikTok to show off their newly-fostered beagles after the dogs made their way into East Tennessee from a Virginia mass-breeding facility. Twenty of the dogs came to Young-Williams Animal Center. Nicole and Kyle Chapman took two of them home, Jillian...
WATE
Experience History at Buttonwillow Civil War Theater
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – SeeMoreSmokies.com has something for everyone, including history buffs. The Buttonwillow Civil War Theater offers a glimpse into the life of folks living in an a difficult era. At Buttonwillow Civil War Theater you can experience life in a bygone age when the American Civil...
wvlt.tv
Serving fresh produce to neighborhoods in Knoxville
Tennessee lawmakers hope to keep better eye on children who have been adopted. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Tennessee law was enacted after the bodies of two adopted...
WATE
GSMNP talks about being ‘bear aware’ in the Smokies
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s Smoky Mountain Minute, officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park spoke about staying “bear aware.”. The Supervisory Wildlife Biologist for the National Park, Bill Stiver, has studied and helped protect black bears since he was a graduate student at the University of Tennessee. He spoke about his efforts and what he has learned along the way.
A 'Thriller' in Knoxville: Reliving Michael Jacksons' Victory Tour at Neyland Stadium
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — June 28, 1984. Michael Jackson’s Thriller album was sitting pretty on the Billboard charts at No. 8 some 79 weeks after its release. All six Jackson brothers, Michael included, were preparing for their Victory Tour to kick off in just over a week’s time.
Rare ‘Big Orange Lobster’ found at Gatlinburg restaurant
A rare orange lobster was found at a Gatlinburg restaurant and named "The Big Orange Lobster."
newstalk987.com
Smoky Mountain Air Show Returns To Knoxville
The Smoky Mountain Air Show featuring the Blue Angels fly into Knoxville at McGhee Tyson Airport is coming soon. The show is September 10th and 11th and will feature several performers including the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights Parachute Team, Younkin Air Shows and the Aeroshell Aerobatic team, just to name a few.
Dirty coffee filters used at Knoxville fast food restaurant
Several critical violations were noted by the inspector at a fast food place in Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Kodak extended stay offers a place for temporary housing
Serving fresh produce to neighborhoods in Knoxville. Updated: 5 hours ago. Pastor Chris Battle at Battlefield Farms is giving away produce in neighborhoods every Wednesday. Tennessee lawmakers hope...
wvlt.tv
Boy Scout credits training after saving mothers life
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - When Crystal Thacker took medicine for a sinus infection, she had no idea what would happen next. The Claiborne County woman described the moments when she lost consciousness three times at her home as her son was trying to help her. “It almost felt like...
Food truck event organizer announces food truck rallies canceled in Oak Ridge
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — An organization that helps create food truck rallies in cities across East Tennessee announced Thursday there would be no more rallies in Oak Ridge. The Chef's Workshop was created to support food truck owners in a variety of ways. One of the major ways they help is by organizing food truck rallies. They also run a Food Truck Hub where owners can use a prep kitchen, refrigerated space, and other kinds of necessities.
This Is North Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
WATE
East Tennessee celebrates National Farmers Market Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Farmers Market Week is celebrated August 7-13, 2022. In honor of the celebration, Nourish Knoxville is hosting multiple events throughout the week to highlight the impact local farmers markets have in communities. Additionally, throughout the month of August, community members can vote in the...
Report shows wildlife activity, deaths in Smokies I-40 crashes; suggests safe passages
The study is meant to offer a framework that identifies areas along the corridor where wildlife crossing structures could best be implemented. The goal is to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions or WVCs and increase wildlife habitat connectivity in the area.
wvlt.tv
‘This is just controlled chaos’ | Sevier Co. shelter giving away pets for free
Serving fresh produce to neighborhoods in Knoxville. Updated: 5 hours ago. Pastor Chris Battle at Battlefield Farms is giving away produce in neighborhoods every Wednesday. Tennessee lawmakers hope...
