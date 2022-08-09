Read full article on original website
Chevy Apache Is A Massively Powerful Patina Pickup Truck
This custom ride is a classic built to catch attention. On the outside, you might not see a reason to spend too much time looking at this rusty old pickup truck because of its thick patina. However, history shows us that you should never underestimate the one who seems to be the least threatening in any given moment. This particular vehicle is a great example of that idea put into practice as it shows off some incredible performance capabilities. Being a Chevy, we assume you can probably guess what sort of engine is under the hood but you’d be surprised by the power this vehicle is pushing out of the drivetrain.
Adventure Wagon Uses Modular Components To Build Custom Camper Vans
There is a wide range of camper van options available today to customers. You can buy pre-built products ready for adventure or build your own from the ground up. Adventure Wagon occupies a space between those extremes by using modular components to build custom camper vans. Adventure Wagon’s Modular Interior...
Inside the $141K Grease car collection – including iconic $60K Ford De Luxe
LEGENDARY singer and actress Olivia Newton-John has died at age 73. While Olivia has passed, the classic cars from her hit movie Grease continue to live onscreen. Here’s your look at four vehicles that helped define Olivia’s classic 1978 film. Studebaker Commander Regal [1948]. It’s fitting that Grease’s...
Rodin FZero Track Car Revealed With 1,160 HP And 224-MPH Top Speed
Is there room in the automotive spectrum for yet another hypercar? New Zealand-based Rodin Cars thinks so by developing the FZero. It's a track-only machine, but a road-going version is planned. The Batmobile-looking beast is an imposingly large single-seater stretching at 5,500 mm (216.5 in) long, 2,200 mm (86.6 in) wide, with a massive wheelbase of 3,000 mm (118.1 in). It sits impressively low to the ground at only 1,130 mm (44.4 in) tall.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
2024 Ford Mustang Confirmed For Sept. 14 Debut At Detroit Auto Show
Just 24 hours after hearing a rumor about the seventh-generation Ford Mustang debuting in September, the word is official. Ford has confirmed the 2024 Mustang will debut on September 14, and the gala is happening in the Motor City at the 2022 North American International Detroit Auto Show. The news...
Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%
Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
Legendary Sports Car Left Outside for 15 Years! Found In Upstate NY!
I love stories of something lost, abandoned or forgotten coming back to life and restored to it's former glory. That could be a house, a career and even a vehicle. It's the ultimate underdog story!. If I told you I had a vintage Porsche, you could assume it's in great...
Four Holy Grail Barn Find Mustangs Uncovered
It’s a sheer joy to watch someone who’s skilled at hunting down barn find cars, like Dennis Collins. The man has uncovered some amazing treasure troves of automotive history, however his latest score is something to truly behold. As Dennis says, the group of Mustangs he was able to locate in Mooresville, North Carolina is amazing, considering they’re sitting in the racing capital of the United States.
Buick, GMC Now Require $1,500 OnStar Subscription On New Vehicles
Shoppers who checked out a new Buick or GMC vehicle this summer were likely left scratching their heads looking at the window sticker. Since June 2, both General Motors brands have been selling vehicles with an optional OnStar package as standard equipment with no, uh, option to remove it, according to the Detroit Free Press. This forces buyers to pay $1,500 for three years of service whether they want it or not.
I’m a car expert – there’s an easier way to use your turn signal that’s often overlooked
MOST drivers repetitively pull their turn signal up or down until the lever is in a locked position. But there’s an easier way to display which direction you’re heading. The next time it’s safe to swap lanes, try pulling your turn signal stalk with slight force. Applying...
Double-Decker Bus Converted Into Two-Story RV For Family Of Eight
Downsizing into a motorhome or RV is difficult enough, but it proves extra challenging when you have to bring along a half dozen kids. The Evelyn family found a solution, converting a double-decker bus into their two-story motorhome that features two bathrooms and a rooftop patio. The RV's entrance is...
2023 Nissan Z Configurator Launches, Most Expensive Model Is $60,367
The configurator for the 2023 Nissan Z is now available online, and that means it's time to build your ideal example of the latest generation of the brand's sport coupe. Getting every available accessory on the Proto Spec trim takes the price to $60,367 after the $1,025 destination fee. The...
Audi Quattro Legends Meet In Drag Race To Celebrate Inline-Five Anniversary
These are some of our favorite sports cars. Audi’s legendary inline-five cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine turns 45 years this year. What better way to celebrate one of the company’s iconic mills than a drag race of no fewer than five different models powered by the inline-five? The Carwow team comes to help us with its new exclusive video, featuring five legends going against each other in a direct drag race.
Charger 500 Found After Two Decades Of Rotting
What happened to this once legendary Mopar muscle car?. The internet has done a lot of great things for the classic car enthusiast community from providing great insight and do it yourself information to showcasing some of the world’s coolest vintage sports cars. However, one of the main things that makes the internet such a wonderful tool for car people like you and me is the discovery of once forgotten automobiles. It seems like everyday a new classic car pokes its head up from the bushes to greet us which wouldn't even be possible if not for the dedicated content creators who make it all happen. This particular vehicle is an incredible example of what you might expect when going through the reminiscence of a long-abandoned collection of America’s greatest automobiles.
McLaren 765LT Hits Over 200 MPH In Bouncy Top Speed Run On Autobahn
McLaren may have a rather confusing lineup with more "special" models than we can count, but there's no denying that the peeps from Woking make some of the fastest cars money can buy. A new video shot on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn shows the 765 Long Tail being pushed to the maximum, delivering lightning-quick acceleration. It shifts through all seven gears in the blink of an eye and picks up speed at a truly mesmerizing pace.
2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Review: Cheap, Cheerful, And Cheap
Design | Comfort | Technology | Performance | Safety | Fuel Economy | Pricing | FAQ. The current EV market moves damn fast. Every week seems to come with a new story about a long-range, quick-charging electric car that has blistering performance and bleeding-edge technology. But like so many things in life, the folks that are gobbling these new vehicles up are paying for much more capability than they really need.
The Gin X Hybrid Offers E-Bike Features At Standard Bike Prices
A commuter or cargo e-bike is likely your best option if you want a nice electric bicycle that won't break the bank and can handle both city streets and hilly terrain. Indeed, there are several e-bikes like this from large and small manufacturers that arefit all sorts of budgets. The new Gin X hybrid e-bike is a great example of a no-frills, urban-focused e-bike that packs pretty impressive value.
Watch YouTuber’s four-cylinder engine that weighs 3 pounds function perfectly
A DIY kit lets you assemble a miniature flathead engine. The kit carries the tiniest of details needed for the design. When done right, it can produce 17.5cc displacement. Youtuber JohnnyQ90 has brought us some interesting videos in the past. This time around, he shows us how to assemble a tiny four-cylinder engine and spring it into action and pump out just a little over one unit cubic inch of displacement after fueling it with gasoline.
Lexus GX Black Line Returns For 2023, Production Limited To 3,000
Lexus added the Black Line trim to its GX SUV for the first time for the 2022 model year. The luxury automaker has announced that the trim will return for 2023 as the Black Line Special Edition. It’ll have a limited production run and a few extra goodies compared to last year’s offering.
