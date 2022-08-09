ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, WY

Recycling center: Drink from a can

Molson Coors Beverage Co., located nearly 400 miles away on Colorado’s Front Range, is the only destination for Buffalo’s recycled glass products. And the Buffalo-Johnson County Recycling Center, operated by the Recycling Center Joint Powers Board, has had a difficult time finding a way to get it there for roughly a year, according to Bill Ostheimer, the recycling board’s chairman.
BUFFALO, WY
LETTER: Strange times

A point in fact. Wyoming State Legislature virtually denied home owners property tax relief money. Application stated a home worth ($133,000.00) one hundred and thirty three thousand dollars you personally do not qualify. Do not proceed. A matter of fact. Where will that excess money go?. Common sense the common...
WYOMING STATE
Public Notice

The Johnson County Extension Office will be closed Wednesday August 17th and Friday August 19 in order for staff to be at State Fair.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Man Sentenced in District Court

A Sheridan man was sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. At a change of plea hearing on June 2, Jacob Cousineau, pursuant to terms of a plea agreement reached with the State, pleaded guilty to the charges of felony aggravated assault and battery and misdemeanor interference with an emergency call. The plea agreement was rejected by District Court Judge Darci Phillips at a sentencing hearing on August 4, and Cousineau was sentenced to 3 to 5 years in prison for the felony charge, however, the court failed to sentence Cousineau for the misdemeanor charge.
THE LAW FIRM OF KIRVEN AND KIRVEN, P.C.

THE LAW FIRM OF KIRVEN AND KIRVEN, P.C., has immediate opening for the position of Receptionist/Secretary. This position includes answering a multi-line telephone system, receiving clients, scheduling appointments, maintaining extensive filing system, handling mail, correspondence as directed and other duties as needed. Experience in Microsoft Office a plus. Please forward resume to 104 Fort Street, Buffalo, Wyoming 82834, (307) 684-2248. v32-2b.
BUFFALO, WY
Break-in at Fox Park residence, police investigating

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette police are on the hunt for a suspect who reportedly broke into a home in the Fox Park subdivision early this morning, according to the City of Gillette. Officers responded to a residence near Cam-Plex this morning shortly after 8 a.m. for the report of...
GILLETTE, WY
Traffic Signal on Coffeen Avenue to Be Upgraded

The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission recently awarded a $647,000 contract to Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc. of Sheridan to upgrade a traffic signal on Coffeen Avenue. Funds for the project came from the Highway Safety Improvement Program. Work on the signal located at Coffeen Avenue and Lowell Street, which is a non-typical five-way intersection, will begin Monday, August 15. According to information from WYDOT, the intent of the project is to perform a complete upgrade of the traffic signal system, while also adjusting the timing and increasing detection capabilities of vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
SHERIDAN, WY
PHOTO GALLERY: Johnson County Fair and Rodeo

The sound of livestock filled the air and dust flew last week during the Johnson County Fair and Rodeo. Residents from all across the county gathered in Buffalo for the annual event. The Bulletin was there to capture the fai big and small and we've gathered many of those moments here.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
LETTER: Character assassination is no way to get my vote

My memory tells me political campaigns were once about candidates presenting themselves as the “best” or “right” person for the job because of the following reasons and then listing them for the listening/reading audience. I was then able to check these claims and make a comparison of candidates’ claims before voting.
BUFFALO, WY
LETTER: This is not how true patriots behave

A week of positive community fanfare was tainted by yet another negative faction mailer paid for by the Patriot Conservatives of Johnson County (recently renamed the Patriot Conservatives of Wyoming). These personal attacks waged on the battlefield of the seemingly endless campaign season set a poor example of political discourse and above all, do not reflect what it is to be a Patriot. Ask yourself, would a true Patriot utilize the same tactics many extremists have used in an attempt to discredit our country’s philosopher of freedom, Thomas Jefferson? My brother, the target of the mailer, carries a very heavy burden of his error every day and continues to move forward in improvement. It is my hope that the leader of the Patriot Conservatives of Wyoming, Mr. Iverson, could relate to the value of improving upon personal error and rather than cast stones, fairly educate voters on the policy strengths of all candidates. True Patriots will honorably judge candidates on professional record and leave the personal judgment where it belongs. Lord knows that Johnson County residents are as freedom-loving and independent-minded as I, and do NOT need to be told who to vote for.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Jack Stransky

Jack Junior Stransky, 89, of Buffalo, died Aug. 7, 2022. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12 in Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo with military honors. Pastor Stephen Martin will be officiating.
BUFFALO, WY

