A week of positive community fanfare was tainted by yet another negative faction mailer paid for by the Patriot Conservatives of Johnson County (recently renamed the Patriot Conservatives of Wyoming). These personal attacks waged on the battlefield of the seemingly endless campaign season set a poor example of political discourse and above all, do not reflect what it is to be a Patriot. Ask yourself, would a true Patriot utilize the same tactics many extremists have used in an attempt to discredit our country’s philosopher of freedom, Thomas Jefferson? My brother, the target of the mailer, carries a very heavy burden of his error every day and continues to move forward in improvement. It is my hope that the leader of the Patriot Conservatives of Wyoming, Mr. Iverson, could relate to the value of improving upon personal error and rather than cast stones, fairly educate voters on the policy strengths of all candidates. True Patriots will honorably judge candidates on professional record and leave the personal judgment where it belongs. Lord knows that Johnson County residents are as freedom-loving and independent-minded as I, and do NOT need to be told who to vote for.

JOHNSON COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO