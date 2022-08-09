Read full article on original website
buffalobulletin.com
Recycling center: Drink from a can
Molson Coors Beverage Co., located nearly 400 miles away on Colorado’s Front Range, is the only destination for Buffalo’s recycled glass products. And the Buffalo-Johnson County Recycling Center, operated by the Recycling Center Joint Powers Board, has had a difficult time finding a way to get it there for roughly a year, according to Bill Ostheimer, the recycling board’s chairman.
wyo4news.com
Person of interest issued a warrant on the morning of August 5, 2022
CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Offender Young was sentenced on March 17, 2021, for Unlawful Manufacture/ Delivery of Schedule I or II Drugs and sentenced to 3 to 5 years by Judge Fenn in the Fomih Wyoming Judicial District in Sheridan County, WY. Offender Young completed the required programming while incarcerated....
buffalobulletin.com
LETTER: Strange times
A point in fact. Wyoming State Legislature virtually denied home owners property tax relief money. Application stated a home worth ($133,000.00) one hundred and thirty three thousand dollars you personally do not qualify. Do not proceed. A matter of fact. Where will that excess money go?. Common sense the common...
buffalobulletin.com
Public Notice
The Johnson County Extension Office will be closed Wednesday August 17th and Friday August 19 in order for staff to be at State Fair.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Man Sentenced in District Court
A Sheridan man was sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. At a change of plea hearing on June 2, Jacob Cousineau, pursuant to terms of a plea agreement reached with the State, pleaded guilty to the charges of felony aggravated assault and battery and misdemeanor interference with an emergency call. The plea agreement was rejected by District Court Judge Darci Phillips at a sentencing hearing on August 4, and Cousineau was sentenced to 3 to 5 years in prison for the felony charge, however, the court failed to sentence Cousineau for the misdemeanor charge.
buffalobulletin.com
THE LAW FIRM OF KIRVEN AND KIRVEN, P.C.
THE LAW FIRM OF KIRVEN AND KIRVEN, P.C., has immediate opening for the position of Receptionist/Secretary. This position includes answering a multi-line telephone system, receiving clients, scheduling appointments, maintaining extensive filing system, handling mail, correspondence as directed and other duties as needed. Experience in Microsoft Office a plus. Please forward resume to 104 Fort Street, Buffalo, Wyoming 82834, (307) 684-2248. v32-2b.
county17.com
Break-in at Fox Park residence, police investigating
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette police are on the hunt for a suspect who reportedly broke into a home in the Fox Park subdivision early this morning, according to the City of Gillette. Officers responded to a residence near Cam-Plex this morning shortly after 8 a.m. for the report of...
Sheridan Media
Traffic Signal on Coffeen Avenue to Be Upgraded
The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission recently awarded a $647,000 contract to Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc. of Sheridan to upgrade a traffic signal on Coffeen Avenue. Funds for the project came from the Highway Safety Improvement Program. Work on the signal located at Coffeen Avenue and Lowell Street, which is a non-typical five-way intersection, will begin Monday, August 15. According to information from WYDOT, the intent of the project is to perform a complete upgrade of the traffic signal system, while also adjusting the timing and increasing detection capabilities of vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
county17.com
Gillette sergeant: Sheridan police arrest 2 men involved in Fox Park break-in
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette Police Department sergeant said at 7:25 p.m. Aug. 11 that law enforcement located two men they say are connected with a break-in that was reported Wednesday near Fox Park. Sgt. Steven Dillard said Sheridan police arrested the men after police reported the men were...
county17.com
Two new toxin advisories issued in Wyoming; harmful bloom advisories in effect at 21 waterbodies
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two new toxin advisories have been issued in Wyoming this week due to toxin concentrations associated with harmful cyanobacterial blooms exceeding recreational thresholds, according to an online advisories map of harmful blooms in the state. Toxin advisories were issued Tuesday at Eden Reservoir and at Leazenby...
buffalobulletin.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Johnson County Fair and Rodeo
The sound of livestock filled the air and dust flew last week during the Johnson County Fair and Rodeo. Residents from all across the county gathered in Buffalo for the annual event. The Bulletin was there to capture the fai big and small and we've gathered many of those moments here.
buffalobulletin.com
LETTER: Character assassination is no way to get my vote
My memory tells me political campaigns were once about candidates presenting themselves as the “best” or “right” person for the job because of the following reasons and then listing them for the listening/reading audience. I was then able to check these claims and make a comparison of candidates’ claims before voting.
buffalobulletin.com
LETTER: This is not how true patriots behave
A week of positive community fanfare was tainted by yet another negative faction mailer paid for by the Patriot Conservatives of Johnson County (recently renamed the Patriot Conservatives of Wyoming). These personal attacks waged on the battlefield of the seemingly endless campaign season set a poor example of political discourse and above all, do not reflect what it is to be a Patriot. Ask yourself, would a true Patriot utilize the same tactics many extremists have used in an attempt to discredit our country’s philosopher of freedom, Thomas Jefferson? My brother, the target of the mailer, carries a very heavy burden of his error every day and continues to move forward in improvement. It is my hope that the leader of the Patriot Conservatives of Wyoming, Mr. Iverson, could relate to the value of improving upon personal error and rather than cast stones, fairly educate voters on the policy strengths of all candidates. True Patriots will honorably judge candidates on professional record and leave the personal judgment where it belongs. Lord knows that Johnson County residents are as freedom-loving and independent-minded as I, and do NOT need to be told who to vote for.
Natrona County Double Homicide — Person of Interest Located
Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation, and at this time there is no ongoing threat to the public according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Young was reported as an escapee from work release in Gillette...
buffalobulletin.com
Jack Stransky
Jack Junior Stransky, 89, of Buffalo, died Aug. 7, 2022. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12 in Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo with military honors. Pastor Stephen Martin will be officiating.
