It was announced on Wednesday that the New Orleans Saints are releasing veteran running back, Malcolm Brown. Brown had signed a one-year with the Saints back in July, but the stop in New Orleans will be a short one. The backfield depth chart will now consist of Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, Dwayne Washington, Tony Jones Jr. and Devine Ozigbo.
