Yardbarker
Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens Preseason Opener
The Tennessee Titans began the 2022 preseason schedule at the Baltimore Ravens. For this game, I want to focus on a young player I’ve mentioned before. Malik Willis played every offensive snap in the first half for the Titans. The Ravens, as they are known to do, brought a...
3 biggest surprises from Mike Vrabel’s first Titans depth chart for 2022
The Tennessee Titans had an outstanding 2021 season, only for it to end in disappointment. The team claimed the top seed in the AFC with a 12-5 record, even after Derrick Henry’s injury. The postseason didn’t go as planned, though, as Tennessee fell to the Cincinnati Bengals even after sacking Joe Burrow nine times.
Green Bay Packers schedule: Packers vs 49ers in preseason opener, 2022 predictions
Green Bay Packers schedule: @ San Francisco 49ers, Preseason Week 1 The Green Bay Packers schedule opens its 2022 preseason
Yardbarker
Falcons rookie QB ‘way behind’ Marcus Mariota
The Falcons are set to kick off the preseason opener against the Lions on Friday as both teams’ starters are set to play. Atlanta’s young roster will be intriguing to watch with so many position battles yet to be determined. The offensive and defensive lines still have open spots, but the quarterback position is set in stone. Marcus Mariota is the starter, and it’s not particularly close, according to reports.
Yardbarker
Texans cancel Adam Shaheen trade with Dolphins over failed physical
The Houston Texans on Thursday canceled a trade with the Miami Dolphins after their trade target failed his physical. Houston on Tuesday acquired tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh round pick from Miami in exchange for a 2023 sixth round pick. But Shaheen failed his physical due to a preexisting knee condition.
fantasypros.com
NFL Preseason Week 1 DFS Lineup Advice: Ravens v. Titans (8/11)
Let’s take a look at NFL DFS lineup advice for Thursday’s Week 1 NFL preseason matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Beyond our fantasy football content, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you prepare for your draft this season. From our free mock Draft Simulator – which allows you to mock draft against realistic opponents – to our Draft Assistant – that optimizes your picks with expert advice – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football draft season.
‘If we’re making the right decisions’: Mike Vrabel puts Malik Willis on notice after Titans’ preseason debut
The Tennesee Titans and Mike Vrabel got a first look at rookie quarterback Malik Willis. He put up a solid performance in his preseason debut against the Baltimore Ravens. Willis had a few highlight plays, including a scramble for a touchdown (Tennessee’s only touchdown on the day) and a side-arm completion in the Titans’ loss. The former Liberty University standout ended the day with six of his 11 passes completed for 107 passing yards and 38 rushing yards.
Which Packers starters will play vs. 49ers in preseason opener?
The Green Bay Packers open their preseason on Friday night versus the San Francisco 49ers. It is unlikely many of the Packers’ starters will feature in this game. Head coach Matt LaFleur said backup quarterback Jordan Love will start, which means no Aaron Rodgers in this game. And Rodgers...
Titans' snap counts from preseason Week 1 loss to Ravens
The Tennessee Titans played their first of three preseason games on Thursday night, falling to the greatest exhibition team in NFL history, the Baltimore Ravens, who have now won a record 21 preseason games in a row. Of course, one of the biggest questions coming out of every preseason game...
Video: Malik Willis has impressive Titans preseason debut
Malik Willis made the most of his opportunity to start during the Tennessee Titans’ first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Titans selected Willis with the 86th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in what was not a highly-touted quarterback class. But his performance during Thursday’s game may be a sign that Willis could end up being one of the draft’s biggest steals.
