Gonzales, LA

brproud.com

Suspect found in fatal hit and run crash in Livingston, police say

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police arrested a suspect that was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Aug. 5. According to LSP, 26-year-old Kyle Rowland was operating a 2009 Honda Shadow motorcycle eastbound on LA 1019 and 23-year-old Kyle Manno was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 westbound on LA 1019. Initial investigation shows the Ford F-150 crossed the center line, striking the motorcycle. The crash caused Rowland and his passenger to be thrown from their seats. Rowland and his passenger were taken to a local hosptial to be treated for their injuries.
LIVINGSTON, LA
WAFB

WANTED; LPSO searching for domestic abuse suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. - Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for the whereabouts of a man wanted on domestic abuse and other charges. Joshua Phillips, 35, is wanted on charges of child endangerment, violation of protective order, felon in possession of firearm, domestic abuse and improper telephone communications, according to LPSO.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Coroner identifies woman killed in shooting at edge of Central City

A woman killed in a shooting Tuesday at the edge of Central City has been identified by the Orleans Parish coroner. Zoe Berger Hall was 45, the coroner said Thursday. She was fatally shot in a vehicle around 12:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way, police said. Berger Hall died at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Greenwell Springs man faces vehicular homicide count in Denham Springs hit-and-run fatality

Louisiana State Police have again arrested a Greenwell Springs man, now on a vehicular homicide count, in the Aug. 5 hit-and-run fatality in Denham Springs. Kyle Manno, 23, is accused of being the driver of the Ford F-150 that crashed into a 2009 Honda Shadow motorcycle on La. 1019 east of La. 16 shortly after 11:30 that night, State Police said in a news release issued late Thursday.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

Armed robbery in Airline Highway shopping center leads to police chase

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a Wednesday evening armed robbery that resulted in a chase. A spokesperson for Baton Rouge police says officers pursued a suspect after they robbed a business in the 9600 block of Airline Hwy. The chase ended on Mississippi Street where it is believed officers either found or stopped the suspect.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales man arrested for third DWI within a month

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents and Louisiana State Police troopers arrested a Gonzales man Aug. 5 on a third driving while intoxicated charge within a month. According to a news release, LDWF agents arrested 31-year-old Branden Rockwood for third offense DWI while under license suspension. State Police...
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Shots fired from car put one victim in hospital late Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting late Wednesday night that allegedly happened near Choctaw Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was called to a local hospital after a reported shooting victim had arrived there. Police said a car had pulled up next to the victim's and fired at them, inflicting reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating shooting near N 38th St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a local hospital late Wednesday night. Officers arrived at approximately 11 p.m. and found one shooting victim. BRPD says the victim sustained “an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”. Detectives believe the shooting took place close to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Gonzales man arrested for DWI 3 times in one month, tied to hit and run in another parish

ST. JAMES PARISH - A man was arrested for his third DWI in a month and linked to a hit-and-run crash after law enforcement found his damaged car stopped along I-10. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stumbled upon the car on the shoulder of I-10 in St. James Parish late Friday morning. They later determined the driver, 31-year-old Brandon Rockwood of Gonzales, was driving impaired and had a suspended license.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a...
HOUMA, LA
brproud.com

LaPlace man accused of stealing 10K in equipment from Paulina business

PAULINA, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office (SJPSO) arrested a LaPlace man after he allegedly stole over $10,000 worth of tools and equipment from a local business. SJPSO detectives arrived at a business under construction in Paulina around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday and discovered equipment...
PAULINA, LA

