wbrz.com
Killers in stolen cars cornered victim on Florida Boulevard; 15-year-old arrested in ambush shooting
BATON ROUGE - A 15-year-old is one of two people facing murder charges after they allegedly bragged on social media about killing a woman in an ambush on Florida Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the unidentified teen and another suspect, 20-year-old Naquez Preston, were booked for first-degree murder in the May 18 shooting.
brproud.com
Suspect found in fatal hit and run crash in Livingston, police say
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police arrested a suspect that was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Aug. 5. According to LSP, 26-year-old Kyle Rowland was operating a 2009 Honda Shadow motorcycle eastbound on LA 1019 and 23-year-old Kyle Manno was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 westbound on LA 1019. Initial investigation shows the Ford F-150 crossed the center line, striking the motorcycle. The crash caused Rowland and his passenger to be thrown from their seats. Rowland and his passenger were taken to a local hosptial to be treated for their injuries.
WANTED; LPSO searching for domestic abuse suspect
BATON ROUGE, La. - Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for the whereabouts of a man wanted on domestic abuse and other charges. Joshua Phillips, 35, is wanted on charges of child endangerment, violation of protective order, felon in possession of firearm, domestic abuse and improper telephone communications, according to LPSO.
NOLA.com
Coroner identifies woman killed in shooting at edge of Central City
A woman killed in a shooting Tuesday at the edge of Central City has been identified by the Orleans Parish coroner. Zoe Berger Hall was 45, the coroner said Thursday. She was fatally shot in a vehicle around 12:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way, police said. Berger Hall died at the scene.
Detectives attempt to ID alleged convenience store robbery suspects
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify the individuals responsible for an alleged early morning robbery. Police say the incident happened on July 8, 2022 at a convenience store located in the 8900 block of Jefferson Highway, near Drusilla Lane. The...
theadvocate.com
Greenwell Springs man faces vehicular homicide count in Denham Springs hit-and-run fatality
Louisiana State Police have again arrested a Greenwell Springs man, now on a vehicular homicide count, in the Aug. 5 hit-and-run fatality in Denham Springs. Kyle Manno, 23, is accused of being the driver of the Ford F-150 that crashed into a 2009 Honda Shadow motorcycle on La. 1019 east of La. 16 shortly after 11:30 that night, State Police said in a news release issued late Thursday.
wbrz.com
Armed robbery in Airline Highway shopping center leads to police chase
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a Wednesday evening armed robbery that resulted in a chase. A spokesperson for Baton Rouge police says officers pursued a suspect after they robbed a business in the 9600 block of Airline Hwy. The chase ended on Mississippi Street where it is believed officers either found or stopped the suspect.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gonzales man arrested for third DWI within a month
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents and Louisiana State Police troopers arrested a Gonzales man Aug. 5 on a third driving while intoxicated charge within a month. According to a news release, LDWF agents arrested 31-year-old Branden Rockwood for third offense DWI while under license suspension. State Police...
wbrz.com
Police: Shots fired from car put one victim in hospital late Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting late Wednesday night that allegedly happened near Choctaw Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was called to a local hospital after a reported shooting victim had arrived there. Police said a car had pulled up next to the victim's and fired at them, inflicting reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating shooting near N 38th St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a local hospital late Wednesday night. Officers arrived at approximately 11 p.m. and found one shooting victim. BRPD says the victim sustained “an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”. Detectives believe the shooting took place close to...
wbrz.com
Gonzales man arrested for DWI 3 times in one month, tied to hit and run in another parish
ST. JAMES PARISH - A man was arrested for his third DWI in a month and linked to a hit-and-run crash after law enforcement found his damaged car stopped along I-10. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stumbled upon the car on the shoulder of I-10 in St. James Parish late Friday morning. They later determined the driver, 31-year-old Brandon Rockwood of Gonzales, was driving impaired and had a suspended license.
brproud.com
Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana
HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a...
brproud.com
LaPlace man accused of stealing 10K in equipment from Paulina business
PAULINA, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office (SJPSO) arrested a LaPlace man after he allegedly stole over $10,000 worth of tools and equipment from a local business. SJPSO detectives arrived at a business under construction in Paulina around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday and discovered equipment...
brproud.com
Theft suspect accused of taking purse out of another’s vehicle at Walmart
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is seeking a theft suspect accused of taking another’s purse and using debit and credit cards found inside at Walmart in July. The sheriff’s office said the theft took place at the Walmart on College Drive....
wbrz.com
Police: Baton Rouge man who robbed Subway also tied to burglary spree at storage facility
WALKER - A man suspected of robbing a Subway restaurant at gunpoint is also facing charges in a string of burglaries that happened that same evening at a nearby storage facility. The Walker Police Department announced Wednesday that Steven Langois, 20, of Baton Rouge was arrested in the July 26...
wbrz.com
Officers find trunk full of prescription medicine during traffic stop; two people arrested
BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested Thursday after officers conducted a traffic stop and found 720 bottles of Promethazine in the trunk of their vehicle. Baton Rouge Police Officers said the car was stopped Thursday on I-10 eastbound near Dalrymple Drive. Officers said they found 720 pint-sized bottles of...
WAFB.com
One person injured in shooting on Choctaw Drive Wednesday night, police say
Entergy offering low-income families $150 off their utility bills, but there is a catch. Hundreds of doses of the monkeypox vaccine handed out at free event in Baton Rouge. Following recent police pay raise, Baton Rouge city officials ready to recruit. For some time now, BRPD’s pay scale has been...
Crash on the Twin Span Bridge kills one driver, and injures another driver
New Orleans police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on the Twin Span Bridge that injured one driver and claimed the life of another driver. It happened Thursday morning on I-10 on the bridge’s eastbound span to Slidell.
wbrz.com
Two people hurt in Gonzales shooting Monday afternoon; one victim in serious condition
GONZALES - Two people were hurt in a shooting Monday afternoon when someone jumped out of a car and started firing toward them, authorities said. According to the Gonzales Police Department, four people were walking down Abe Street around 7:30 p.m. when someone driving a 4-door sedan sped toward them, jumped out of the car and started shooting.
brproud.com
Traffic stop in BR ends with arrest of two including convicted felon
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department recently executed a traffic stop on Renoir Ave. The stop was made around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, after the detectives noticed the 2005 Honda Accord did not have a license plate. Three people were...
