Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Cardinals Prospect Hits for Extremely Rare Home Run Cycle
The minor leaguer hit a solo shot, two-run and three-run homers, plus a grand slam in the same game.
Yardbarker
Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal
In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
NBC Sports
Watch Yaz epically rob home run; Cobb's great celebration
Mike Yastrzemski made the play of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night at Petco Park. Following Juan Soto's mammoth home run to tie the game at one apiece, Giants starting pitcher Alex Cobb retired both Manny Machado and Josh Bell before designated hitter Brandon Drury crushed a line drive to center field.
Nationals to call up top SS prospect C.J. Abrams
The Nationals could soon be in line for a shakeup of their infield. Top shortstop prospect C.J. Abrams was arguably the centerpiece of the six-player return for Juan Soto and Josh Bell. The Nats immediately optioned Abrams to Triple-A Rochester, but Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post writes that the club is likely to soon recall the 21-year-old to the majors.
Yardbarker
Phillies Drop Series Finale to Marlins, Snap Winning Streak
Thursday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins ended the same way it began: failing to score with the bases loaded and no outs. Kyle Gibson allowed a lead-off, first-pitch triple to Joey Wendle, and then walked back-to-back batters to load the bases. Although it took 21 pitches, he was able to escape the inning without allowing a run.
FOX Sports
Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
Giants host Pittsburgh Pirates, look to stop home slide
Pittsburgh Pirates (45-67, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (54-57, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-6, 5.86 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (10-6, 2.95 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 161 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -271, Pirates +221; over/under is 7...
NFL Plus: Is It the Next Big Sports Streaming Service?
Subscribers will have access to live NFL games on mobile and tablet for around $5 per month. But will this streaming service be the next big hit?
NFL・
numberfire.com
White Sox starting Seby Zavala at catcher on Thursday
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Zavala will catch on the road after Yasmani Grandal was moved to first base, Jose Abreu was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Eloy Jimenez was shifted to left field, Andrew Vaughn was aligned in right, and Gavin Sheets was rested.
Aaron Judge Blasts His 45th Homer Of The Season
Aaron Judge hit his 45th home run of the season on Wednesday. The New York Yankees lost 4-3 to the Seattle Mariners.
Drury, Nola homer in big rally, Padres beat Giants 13-7
SAN DIEGO (AP) — This is the team the San Diego Padres envisioned having when they acquired Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Drury at last week’s trade deadline. Yes, there was a five-game losing streak, including losing three games at the rival Los Angeles Dodgers last weekend and a flummoxing 26-inning scoreless streak. But when they broke out of the slump, the Padres did it impressively, scoring 20 runs in consecutive wins against the San Francisco Giants. Brandon Drury hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth and Austin Nola’s two-run homer capped a seven-run rally — all with two outs — that carried the Padres to a wild 13-7 win against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. The Padres fell behind 4-0, surged ahead 6-4 after Manny Machado’s two-run double ignited a six-run rally in the third and then fell behind 7-6 in the sixth. But the Padres came through with another big rally in the bottom of the sixth, the second time they batted around in the game.
Rangers Top Prospect Homers in Triple-A Start
The former first-round pick is working his way back from surgery that prevented him from competing for a spot with the Rangers in the spring.
