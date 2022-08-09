ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Yardbarker

Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal

In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Watch Yaz epically rob home run; Cobb's great celebration

Mike Yastrzemski made the play of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night at Petco Park. Following Juan Soto's mammoth home run to tie the game at one apiece, Giants starting pitcher Alex Cobb retired both Manny Machado and Josh Bell before designated hitter Brandon Drury crushed a line drive to center field.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Nationals to call up top SS prospect C.J. Abrams

The Nationals could soon be in line for a shakeup of their infield. Top shortstop prospect C.J. Abrams was arguably the centerpiece of the six-player return for Juan Soto and Josh Bell. The Nats immediately optioned Abrams to Triple-A Rochester, but Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post writes that the club is likely to soon recall the 21-year-old to the majors.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Phillies Drop Series Finale to Marlins, Snap Winning Streak

Thursday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins ended the same way it began: failing to score with the bases loaded and no outs. Kyle Gibson allowed a lead-off, first-pitch triple to Joey Wendle, and then walked back-to-back batters to load the bases. Although it took 21 pitches, he was able to escape the inning without allowing a run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Giants host Pittsburgh Pirates, look to stop home slide

Pittsburgh Pirates (45-67, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (54-57, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-6, 5.86 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (10-6, 2.95 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 161 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -271, Pirates +221; over/under is 7...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

White Sox starting Seby Zavala at catcher on Thursday

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Zavala will catch on the road after Yasmani Grandal was moved to first base, Jose Abreu was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Eloy Jimenez was shifted to left field, Andrew Vaughn was aligned in right, and Gavin Sheets was rested.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Drury, Nola homer in big rally, Padres beat Giants 13-7

SAN DIEGO (AP) — This is the team the San Diego Padres envisioned having when they acquired Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Drury at last week’s trade deadline. Yes, there was a five-game losing streak, including losing three games at the rival Los Angeles Dodgers last weekend and a flummoxing 26-inning scoreless streak. But when they broke out of the slump, the Padres did it impressively, scoring 20 runs in consecutive wins against the San Francisco Giants. Brandon Drury hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth and Austin Nola’s two-run homer capped a seven-run rally — all with two outs — that carried the Padres to a wild 13-7 win against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. The Padres fell behind 4-0, surged ahead 6-4 after Manny Machado’s two-run double ignited a six-run rally in the third and then fell behind 7-6 in the sixth. But the Padres came through with another big rally in the bottom of the sixth, the second time they batted around in the game.
SAN DIEGO, CA

