Lisa Rinna and Amelia Hamlin match in leather looks from Yeezy Gap

Lisa Rinna and Amelia Hamlin have us seeing double.

The mother-daughter duo modeled near-identical black leather bodysuits and silver sunglasses from Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap collection on Instagram Tuesday.

Both Rinna, 59, and Hamlin, 21, simply captioned their snaps, “YZYGAP.”

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star dropped a single black heart on her daughter’s post, while fellow Bravolebrity Luann de Lesseps commented on Rinna’s with a string of fire emojis.

“Yessssss MAAMMM,” added fellow designer Alexander Wang, who recently tapped Rinna for a risqué campaign for his Bodywear collection.

Those racy photos — which featured the former soap star with one leg up in the air and an IV drip attached to her arm — seemingly embarrassed Hamlin , with the model writing “WTF” in a since-deleted comment on her mom’s Instagram post about the ads.

Rinna rocked a near-identical ensemble. lisarinna/Instagram

Still, Rinna’s no stranger to matching with her kids; she and Amelia last twinned in leather for a Rinna Beauty campaign in 2021, while the actress and older daughter Delilah danced in sheer dresses from Cult Gaia in 2020.

Amelia Hamlin and Lisa Rinna pose together at Beautycon Los Angeles in 2019. FilmMagic

If Rinna’s and Hamlin’s futuristic fashions look familiar, it’s likely because West’s ex, Kim Kardashian, showed off a similar leather getup with the same chrome shades just last week — as did the former couple’s daughters, 4-year-old Chicago and 9-year-old North.

Rinna struck a leggy pose in the look. lisarinna/Instagram

Despite the duo’s messy divorce, Kardashian, 41, has continued to support West’s design work, even turning to the rapper to help her create her new skincare line, Skkn by Kim.

Seems the family that gets dressed together, stays together.