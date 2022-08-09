Read full article on original website
Related
Bucknell student lives out dream on American Ninja Warrior
Lewisburg, Pa. — Dreams came alive for a Bucknell University junior when he competed in “American Ninja Warrior," as seen in an episode that aired June 13. Tyler Behrle, now a 21-year-old, has long been a fan of the show and the athletic feats involved in the show's escalating obstacle courses. He has dreamt of being on the show since he was a teenager, and he’s been submitting audition tapes since he was 14. ...
fox29.com
Little leaguer who comforted Pearland pitcher after he was hit by pitch to attend World Series game
A little leaguer who was at the center of a heartwarming moment will be attending a World Series little league game!. PREVIOUS: Little Leaguer comforts pitcher who hit him in helmet with pitch. Tulsa’s Isaiah Jarvis, who was at the center of that heartwarming moment in Waco when he was...
The greatest moment in the history of sportsmanship happened in the very first inning
The greatest moment in the history of sportsmanship happened in the very first inning of the Southwest Region championship. Two boys who when they woke up this morning only cared about one thing… get to Williamsport. Suddenly everything changed because in real life things happen just like that … things change in a heartbeat.
Lycoming County man holding piece of sports history
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Sam Verdini of Loyalsock Township is in possession of history. He owns a ticket stub from the 1962 NBA game that was played in Hershey — otherwise known as the game when Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points, the most by a single player in one game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Little League Parade to kick off on Monday led by Mariano Rivera
The Little League Grand Slam Parade returns on Monday, August 15 for its 16th year of celebrations. Organized by the Lycoming County Visitors Bureau, the parade will welcome the 20 teams and their families to Williamsport for the 75th Little League World Series. Downtown activities, including stands with vendors, will begin at 4 p.m. The parade will kick off at 5:30 p.m. ...
Waverly sticker shop closes at request of District Attorney
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A marijuana sticker shop in Waverly has closed at the request of the Tioga County District Attorney. Mile High Accessories, LLC on Broad Street announced its closure on August 4, urging customers to go to its other locations. The announcement said the shop would be closed permanently. A notice on the […]
NewsChannel 36
Incident at Fair Sparks Online Backlash
WELLSBORO, PA (WENY) -- 11-year-old Karson Preston was told by a SunShine Shows LLC worker, he could not ride the rides at the Tioga, Pennsylvania County Fair, last night. It was because he did not have the required hand stamp. His mother, Erika, argued that he has Down Syndrome and...
wkok.com
Spike in AP COVID Hospitalizations, 20K+ New Cases Reported
HARRISBURG – Although new COVID case counts have seemingly plateaued, more than 100 people throughout the commonwealth were admitted to hospitals for treatment of COVID symptoms in the past week and three separate Valley prison campuses reported an inmate death. The state Department of Health’s weekly update reports a...
Ohio 6-Year-Old Caught on Video Drinking Beer in Public Twice
A shocking moment at an Ohio gas station with a 6-year-old drinking beer became even worse when police arrived at the child's home. Last Friday, in a small community called Hanover Township, about 40 minutes Northwest of Cincinnati, a 26-year-old Ohio woman has been charged in connection with a 6-year-old boy drinking alcoholic beverages. The young boy was seen by gas station employees getting out of a car and walking into the Marathon store holding and drinking a Smirnoff Ice. One employee asked the little boy if he knew he was drinking beer. Not only did the young boy know he was drinking beer, he told the lady that it was his and his mom's favorite beer.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted
Jericka McDonald is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. McDonald has violated the terms of her probation. McDonald was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance. McDonald is 26 years old. McDonald has brown hair and eyes. McDonald is 5’6″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.
Central Pa. city owes the IRS $160K in penalties; ‘it’s an understatement our finances are a mess’
WILLIAMSPORT-The city of Williamsport owes the Internal Revenue Service $160,000 in civil penalties for not submitting certain required tax forms in 2017. That was revealed Tuesday at City Council’s finance committee meeting by Tracey Rash of Government Financial Solutions of Harrisburg. She was brought in to straighten out the...
Athens and Sayre comment on vote against football co-op
SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — After the Athens School Board voted against forming a football co-op program with Sayre, the superintendents of both schools released a joint statement saying they will continue to “explore options”. On August 11, Athens Superintendent, Craig Stage, and Sayre Superintendent, Dr. Jill Daloisio, released a joint statement to 18 News regarding […]
PhillyBite
Exploring the High Knob Overlook in Sullivan County
- County is home to several waterfalls, including the breathtaking Angel Falls. The Sullivan County Museum is a one-of-a-kind experience with knowledgeable staff eager to answer your questions. Eagles Mere Museum is another great option with its "resort town" feel and unique finds in the museum store. Here are some of the best things to see and do in Sullivan County. Explore the surrounding area and enjoy your next hike!
New 835 area code may serve region as soon as September
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area code, which serves the same geographic region as the existing 610 and 484 area codes. Because the region is already served by two overlay area codes,...
Yorkville Block Party held in Pottsville
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — This is party night in Schuylkill County. The second Tuesday in August is always the night for the Yorkville Block Party. The Yorkville Hose Company hosts the gathering every year it's a major fundraiser for the firefighters. It's also a big reunion night in the Yorkville...
Feds, police lacked probable cause to break in, search Pa. home: lawsuit
WILLIAMSPORT-A search of a Williamsport home that did not result in any charges has led to a federal lawsuit against the FBI, U.S. Marshals, up to five unnamed city police officers and Agent Tyson Havens of the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit. The complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. Middle District...
Heat advisories in effect for several PA counties
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A heat advisory is in effect for Bradford, Luzerne, Pike, Wyoming, and Lackawanna Counties Monday. Heat indices will range between 95-100 degrees this afternoon. The hot and humid weather continues Monday. By the afternoon, high temperatures will reach in the low and mid 90s. A few showers or storms are possible. […]
Mill Hall resident wins 'Show Us Your Hyner' photo contest
Lock Haven, Pa. — Earlier this year, the Clinton County Visitors Bureau hosted the eye-catchingly titled "Show Us Your Hyner" photo contest. More than 50 photographers, both professional and hobbyists, submitted 156 photos of Hyner View to the contest. In the end, the most attractive Hyner belonged to Mill Hall resident Matt Wise. The photo will be the first image featured in the new Clinton County Landmarks puzzle series. The jigsaw puzzle will have 550 pieces to make an 18" x 24" picture. ...
Text scammers pretending to be Schuylkill County fire company
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A text scam is making the rounds in Schuylkill County. Someone is pretending to represent the Shenandoah Heights Fire Company. Even Fire Chief Steven Quinn received the suspicious text. "I was confused, and at first I thought they were doing something different, and then I realized...
Halloween, autumn making an early appearance
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Although the 4th of July has ended, and August is well underway, some are already preparing for the fall season and Halloween. Some say it’s too too soon to be thinking about All Hallow’s Eve. Yet, on the other hand, others feel like it’s the perfect time to prepare for the […]
Comments / 0