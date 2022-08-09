ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys News: Practice gets chippy, Micah Parsons on Barr addition, depth chart observations

Tuesday’s practice saw fists flying in Oxnard as the players are getting eager to hit guys in different colors for a change. While tempers flared on the field, fans got a first glimpse of how the team views the overall role sort with the release of the depth chart as it stands now. The kicker competition has booted one contestant to the curb and brought a familiar face back to the locker room. And an assistant coach has to take a step back for medical reasons.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Lines on Roquan Smith's next team, from Cowboys to Raiders

Tuesday morning, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade away from the only professional team he has ever known. Instantly, fans and bettors were stirred into a fury on social media as they speculated where the stud linebacker would end up next. Smith was drafted No. 8 in the...
CHICAGO, IL
AthlonSports.com

Jaguars Waived A Quarterback On Tuesday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a notable roster move this Tuesday. The AFC South franchise waived a reserve quarterback and signed another one. The Jaguars have reportedly released backup quarterback Kyle Sloter. The team signed Sloter a month ago. In a resulting move, the team has signed quarterback EJ Perry. He...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

10 non-starters to watch in Eagles’ 1st preseason game

The Eagles kick off their 2022 preseason when they host the New York Jets at 7 p.m. on Friday night at the Linc. All eyes will obviously be on Jalen Hurts and the starters after Nick Sirianni revealed the plan to play them for one or two series in this game. But let’s look at 10 non-starters we’ll be watching closely on Friday night:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles command serious respect in new NFL power rankings

Well, basically. The NFL's preseason kicks off in earnest this week, including the Eagles taking on the Jets at the Linc on Aug. 12. And the return of live game action also means the return of the best/worst content out there: power rankings! It's time to get mad about opinions, baby.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

What Ryans hopes to see from 49ers rookies against Packers

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans expects Friday’s first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers to be the same physical, competitive matchup it usually is. And he hopes to see his young defenders rise to the challenge in their first taste of NFL action, even though the wins and losses don’t count yet.
GREEN BAY, WI
Jaret Patterson
Willie Beavers
Cornelius Lucas
Wes Schweitzer
NBC Sports

Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-team, PPR results

NFL training camp is in full swing and preseason games are about to start, which means fantasy football drafts are right around the corner. If you only have so much time to prep and you don't feel like spending a ton of time sitting in a mock draft lobby, fear not. A staff of NBC Sports Washington writers and video editors/producers got together for a 12-team fantasy football mock draft to give you an idea of how a given draft could shake out.
NFL
NBC Sports

Tyquan Thornton shows more than speed in impressive preseason debut

The New England Patriots played a lot of rookies in Thursday night's preseason opener against the New York Giants, and one player who stood out was Tyquan Thornton. The 2022 second-round draft pick looked like he belonged on an NFL field. He got the Patriots on the scoreboard at the...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for August 11, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Ravens worked out DL Ronald Blair, LB Brandon Copeland, LB Trent Harris, DL Chris Smith and DL Dondrea Tillman. Bears WR N’Keal Harry will miss at least 8 weeks after a successful ankle injury. Bears waived LB Christian Albright from I/R. Cleveland Browns. Browns could have interest in Jimmy...
NFL
#Brian Robinson#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The Non Football Injury
NBC Sports

AFC contender showing 'interest' in Reagor trade: report

Try as he might, Howie Roseman simply hasn't been able to unload Jalen Reagor. Roseman has made it abundantly clear to fellow front offices that Reagor is available, but no general manager has pulled the trigger on the disappointing 2020 first-round pick. That might change before the 2022 NFL regular...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Why Milton Williams shouldn’t be forgotten member of Eagles’ DL

On an interior defensive line that includes Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave and now first-round pick Jordan Davis, it would be easy to forget about Milton Williams. Williams is working hard to make sure that doesn’t happen. As he enters his second NFL season, the third-round pick from Louisiana Tech...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

10 areas the Eagles need massive improvement in 2022

Nick Sirianni was asked a few days ago about Jalen Hurts’ lack of completions across the middle of the field. But he could have been asked about any number of things and the answer would have been the same. “You don't ever want to be in the bottom part...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Ward reveals great nickname for 49ers' revamped secondary

The 49ers are coming into the 2022 NFL season with a new-look secondary, and safety Jimmie Ward has the perfect nickname for the group. During an interview with KNBR’s “Papa & Lund” on Tuesday, the longest-tenured 49er couldn’t contain his excitement over how the defensive backfield has shown out during training camp.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Davis starting to wow Eagles’ coaches and teammates

In a practice last week, a bunch of Eagles defensive linemen couldn’t contain their excitement as they watched rookie Jordan Davis steamroll an offensive lineman in a 1-on-1 drill. “It’s hard to stop a big train when it’s moving,” Fletcher Cox said. The same could also...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Giants' Aaron Robinson called for laughable taunting penalty vs. Patriots

The NFL's tolerance for taunting has gone way down in recent years, and if Thursday's preseason game between the Patriots and Giants is any indication, not much has changed entering the 2022 season. Giants cornerback Aaron Robinson broke up a pass from Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer that was intended for...
FOXBOROUGH, MA

