Tuesday’s practice saw fists flying in Oxnard as the players are getting eager to hit guys in different colors for a change. While tempers flared on the field, fans got a first glimpse of how the team views the overall role sort with the release of the depth chart as it stands now. The kicker competition has booted one contestant to the curb and brought a familiar face back to the locker room. And an assistant coach has to take a step back for medical reasons.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO