Marvel Studios has been moving a little slow with getting to the point of their Phase Four film slate. It seems as if the big bad will be Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who first appeared on Loki, with the character making his next major appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. With Kang the Conqueror and the Multiverse being a main component of this current phase, all signs are pointing to Secret Wars being adapted sometime in the near future. Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have previously revealed that they're keen to direct said film, and it seems that they're reiterating that fact. The duo are currently premiering their next film, The Gray Man, where they were asked which Marvel film would they helm next. While speaking with Deadline, the directors revealed that it would have to be Secret Wars.

MOVIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO