thedigitalfix.com
Ironheart set photos reveal worst Marvel villain is about to join MCU
The MCU has been going for more than ten years now. Along the way, the Marvel movies have introduced us to some of the most reprehensible villains in cinematic history. We’re thinking of the genocidal Thanos, the murderous Hela, and the devious Loki. The new Marvel series Ironheart, though,...
ComicBook
She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer
Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
Giancarlo Esposito confirms Marvel talks, says he wants to play Professor X
Marvel announced the entire MCU Phase 5 at Comic-Con a few weeks ago and unveiled three major titles from Phase 6. But we still don’t have an announcement for the rumored The Mutants movie that will bring Marvel’s X-Men to the MCU. And rumors say it might be years before the mutants join the Avengers. But some actors are already excited about the prospect, with Giancarlo Esposito having just confirmed that he wants to play the X-Men’s iconic Professor X.
Polygon
The Thor franchise sums up the entire history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Time was, you could binge every entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a single marathon session. That was a simpler era — now, you’d need to set aside days to digest the 29 movies, 19 TV shows, and eight short films that currently make up the franchise. Fortunately, there’s a quicker and easier way to relive the entire history of the MCU: You could just rewatch the stand-alone Thor movies.
ComicBook
Avengers: Endgame Directors Reveal the Next Marvel Film They Want to Take On
Marvel Studios has been moving a little slow with getting to the point of their Phase Four film slate. It seems as if the big bad will be Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who first appeared on Loki, with the character making his next major appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. With Kang the Conqueror and the Multiverse being a main component of this current phase, all signs are pointing to Secret Wars being adapted sometime in the near future. Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have previously revealed that they're keen to direct said film, and it seems that they're reiterating that fact. The duo are currently premiering their next film, The Gray Man, where they were asked which Marvel film would they helm next. While speaking with Deadline, the directors revealed that it would have to be Secret Wars.
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
Kevin Smith Can’t Believe Warner Bros. Canceled ‘Batgirl’ and Not Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’
Click here to read the full article. Filmmaker Kevin Smith tore into Warner Bros. for canceling its Batgirl movie and still going forward with The Flash, while the star of the latter, Ezra Miller, remains embroiled in numerous controversies. In a recent episode of Hollywood Babble-On — Smith’s pop culture podcast with Ralph Garman —Smith quipped, “I don’t give a shit how bad the Batgirl movie is, nobody in that movie … has anything in their real life that you have to market around. But in The Flash movie, we all know there’s a big problem.” Garman then jumped in, “Yeah, Flash...
There's Bad Streaming News For Elvis Fans, And I'm All Shook Up About It
Fans looking forward to seeing Elvis on HBO Max just got some bad news.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans think the Daredevil in the ‘She-Hulk’ trailer may actually be this Marvel Comics D-lister
MCU Fanticipation is getting to a fever pitch ahead of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And while everyone is fired up to see Shulkie’s live-action debut, a legion of Daredevil fans are excited to see Charlie Cox appear in costume as Ol’ Hornhead for the first time since his solo series “went off the air.” But some fans are wondering if that “new” costume couldn’t be a bait and switch.
ComicBook
Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Shares Terrifying Photo of His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Ryan Reynolds has been starring in a lot of fun movies lately from Free Guy to The Adam Project, but fans of the actor are eager to see him return as Deadpool. Reynolds last played the Marvel character in Deadpool 2 back in 2018, and it seems like the third installment is finally on its way. When the Disney/Fox merger happened, it was reported that Disney would be moving ahead with a Deadpool 3, and it looks like Reynolds is currently training for his return. While we wait on official Deadpool news, Reynolds is having some fun on social media. Yesterday, the actor shared a hilariously terrifying look at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
ComicBook
AMC Announces The Walking Dead Series Finale Live Event
AMC Networks will end The Walking Dead this fall with a final eight episodes and a live fan event celebrating the series finale. The hit zombie drama, which premiered in 2010 and will conclude after 177 episodes across eleven seasons, returns October 2 and airs its Greg Nicotero-directed final episode on November 20. During the cable channel's virtual Television Critics Association presentation on Wednesday, Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said it would send off "the most successful series in the history of cable television" with an "epic live event" on the night of the Walking Dead series finale.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Press Conference Recap: Jen Walters Joins MCU
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law played host to a global virtual press conference on Thursday afternoon, gathering the stars of the show and its creatives to discuss the latest entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Present for the discussion of She-Hulk are Jen Walters herself Tatiana Maslany, Nikki actor Ginger Gonzaga, director and executive producer Kat Coiro, and head writer and executive producer Jessica Gao.
ComicBook
She-Hulk May Have Dropped an Easter Egg for Marvel's Rumored World War Hulk Project
We're one week away from the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the Marvel show's latest clip suggests the rumored World War Hulk project is still a possibility. Marvel Studios released a new She-Hulk clip featuring cousins Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) during a casual car ride. While the majority of their conversation centered around Captain America's love life, the video does reveal the accident that led to Bruce's blood transforming Jen into a Hulk. The cause of the accident has a connection to Thor: Ragnarok, which adapted the Planet Hulk comic event. So with a version of Planet Hulk out of the way, could She-Hulk be preparing viewers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of World War Hulk?
ComicBook
She-Hulk Head Writer Says Daredevil Won't Be as Dark as Netflix Series
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will not only see Charlie Cox make his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his first appearance since Spider-Man: No Way Home, it will also mark the first time he's suited up as Daredevil in the MCU. Though fans of the Netflix series may be expecting one version of the Man Without Fear, the new Disney+ series will be showing us a different version of old hornhead. Speaking in an interview with The Direct, series creator and head writer Jessica Gao opened up about the new version of Daredevil that the series will be bringing to life.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man: Denji's Voice Actor Posts Secret Message Just for Makima
Chainsaw Man is just a few months out from its release, and it would not be too much to say all eyes are on the adaptation. The team at Studio MAPPA is working hard on the project as you can imagine, and some big news about the show was just revealed. Not long ago, the main cast was announced, and it didn't take the actor behind Denji long to share a secret message meant for Makima.
ComicBook
Pennyworth Adds Batman to the Title in New Season 3 Trailer
The DC TV series starring Batman's faithful butler is getting a name change. Warner Bros. Television unveiled the Season 3 trailer for Pennyworth, which follows the exploits of Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) after he signs on to work for billionaires Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) and Martha Wayne (Emma Paetz). Pennyworth originally aired on EPIX, but is making the move to HBO Max for its third season. The new network isn't the only change being made, as WBT has decided to give the show's title a facelift by adding Batman's recognizable name to it. According to IGN, the Alfred-centric show will now be known as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler.
‘I Am Groot’: Do the Marvel Shorts Tie Into the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Movies?
'I Am Groot' has made its debut on Disney+, but do the new shorts tie into 'The Guardians of the Galaxy' movies and should fans watch them before Vol. 3?
ComicBook
The Flash Fans Are Pushing to Have Grant Gustin Replace Ezra Miller in the Film
The Flash fans are asking Warner Bros. to replace Ezra Miller with Grant Gustin. As news broke about the DC Comics movie facing more turmoil after the actor's latest arrest. It seems like Warner Bros. is pressing forward with the project despite the media frenzy around the star of the movie. The Flash has faced delays due to COVID-19 and other mishaps. And now, Miller's legal troubles and other allegations are too much to overcome for the company. Gustin represents a face that has carried the Flash mantle with grace for almost a decade. It's not a surprise to see so many fans make the suggestion.
Five Marvel Comics storylines that should be in the MCU
As you’d expect, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken events, characters and storylines from Marvel’s comics. But there are some as-yet-untouched Marvel stories that absolutely should be brought to life .
ComicBook
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Mistake Made Fans Think Series Was Canceled
The HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin released the penultimate episode of its first season on Thursday, and the preview for the upcoming finale left fans puzzled and frustrated. The Pretty Little Liars offshoot/reboot advertised next week's Season 1 finale as the "Series Finale" in its promo. With everything at HBO Max in flux at the moment, fans immediately took this to mean the streaming service may have cancelled the new Pretty Little Liars show already. That's not the case, as the wording in the promo was actually just a mistake.
