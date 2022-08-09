Keon Keeley, 5-star DE and Alabama target, leaves wiggle room discussing Notre Dame pledge

The battle is heating up for Berkeley Prep (Florida) edge-rusher Keon Keeley , the nation's No. 3 overall prospect in the newly-released SI99 .

And for good reason.

As a junior, Keeley compiled a stunning stat line - 93 total tackles, 34 tackles-for-loss and 20 sacks.

A consensus five-star recruit , Keeley has been committed to Notre Dame for more than a year.

But Alabama is working to change that.

The Crimson Tide hosted Keeley on an unofficial visit late last month, which prompted several Alabama pledges to hint that the five-star recruit would end up in Tuscaloosa.

Most notably, five-star running back Richard Young promised he would flip Keeley and doubled-down on that prediction when asked about his comments.

SBLive Sports reporter Andy Villamarzo recently asked Keeley about the Alabama speculation, and while he clarified that he is currently committed to the Fighting Irish he left quite a bit of wiggle room for a potential change-of-heart:

Berkeley Prep defensive end Keon Keeley speaks about upcoming 2022 season (; 2:24)

And if anyone thought the stakes couldn't get much higher than a two-team battle for the nation's No. 3 overall prospect , they'd be wrong.

Notre Dame and Alabama are currently Nos. 1 and 2, respectively , in the national recruiting class rankings.

So, whoever ends up with Keeley will also have a good chance to finish with the distinction of hauling in the nation's No. 1 recruiting class.

It appears that recruitment - and the nation's No. 1 recruiting class ranking - are still very much up in the air.

Junior season highlights