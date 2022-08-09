ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Keon Keeley, 5-star DE and Alabama target, leaves wiggle room discussing Notre Dame pledge

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13OLzI_0hArI2xC00

The battle is heating up for Berkeley Prep (Florida) edge-rusher Keon Keeley , the nation's No. 3 overall prospect in the newly-released SI99 .

And for good reason.

As a junior, Keeley compiled a stunning stat line - 93 total tackles, 34 tackles-for-loss and 20 sacks.

A consensus five-star recruit , Keeley has been committed to Notre Dame for more than a year.

But Alabama is working to change that.

The Crimson Tide hosted Keeley on an unofficial visit late last month, which prompted several Alabama pledges to hint that the five-star recruit would end up in Tuscaloosa.

Most notably, five-star running back Richard Young promised he would flip Keeley and doubled-down on that prediction when asked about his comments.

SBLive Sports reporter Andy Villamarzo recently asked Keeley about the Alabama speculation, and while he clarified that he is currently committed to the Fighting Irish he left quite a bit of wiggle room for a potential change-of-heart:

Berkeley Prep defensive end Keon Keeley speaks about upcoming 2022 season (; 2:24)

And if anyone thought the stakes couldn't get much higher than a two-team battle for the nation's No. 3 overall prospect , they'd be wrong.

Notre Dame and Alabama are currently Nos. 1 and 2, respectively , in the national recruiting class rankings.

So, whoever ends up with Keeley will also have a good chance to finish with the distinction of hauling in the nation's No. 1 recruiting class.

It appears that recruitment - and the nation's No. 1 recruiting class ranking - are still very much up in the air.

Junior season highlights

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Alabama football back up to No. 1 in 2023 recruiting rankings with massive 4-star commit

The Alabama Crimson Tide just locked up a big-time prospect for their 2023 draft class, nabbing four-star prospect Miles McVay as their latest major commit. The 6-foot-7 offensive tackle spurned the relentless pursuits of Missouri, Texas A&M, Oregon, Jackson State and Michigan State with the latter three coming closest before the Crimson Tide ultimately won the race.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
247Sports

Alabama football: Alcohol license for Bryant-Denny Stadium applied for by school

Alabama football fans might soon be able to enjoy an alcoholic beverage while watching Crimson Tide football games in person. The school’s concessionaire, Levy Premium Foodservice LP, has applied to the City Council of Tuscaloosa for a liquor license, according to a report from the Tuscaloosa News. A hearing for the application will be held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 16.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AthlonSports.com

Former Alabama Player Names The Loss That Brought Nick Saban To Tears

Nick Saban doesn't show emotion very often. When he does, he's either red in the face and screaming at a player or smiling while holding a championship trophy. But has the Alabama head coach ever been brought to tears by the sport?. According to former Alabama football player Christian Jones,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Berkeley#Sblive Sports#Nos
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
ALABAMA STATE
lowndessignal.com

Deadly crash occurs on Alabama 21

MONTGOMERY POST – A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, has claimed the life of a Coker woman. Mikayla L. Ramsey, 23, was fatally injured when the 2018 Nissan Sentra she was driving struck a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by John C. Hill, 33, of Millbrook. Ramsey was pronounced deceased at the scene.
COKER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC 33/40 News

Families drive to Birmingham and wait hours for free school supplies

Many free school supplies drives kicked off on Saturday in the Birmingham area. Marie Catlin is a Birmingham grandmother. She waited for hours to get school supplies for her grandchildren at the 27th annual RESPECT Back to School Drive-Thru Rally at More Than Conquerors Faith Church. “If it’s free for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Woman arrested in Tuscaloosa gas station shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman has been arrested for shooting someone in the leg following an apparent argument at a gas station in Tuscaloosa on Friday July 29. 48-year-old Sirlena Harris was arrested the day of the shooting for Assault. She has since been released on a $15,000 bond.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy