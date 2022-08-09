ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla In Talks With Ontario Government For Canada Gigafactory

After Elon Musk suggested during a recent shareholders’ meeting that Tesla was looking at building its next Gigafactory in Canada, now we have confirmation that the manufacturer is indeed going forward with this plan. According to a source from Canada, the automaker had already filed documents with the Government of Ontario stating that it was looking to build an “advanced manufacturing facility” in the state.
SlashGear

The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US

When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
yankodesign.com

Volkswagen just announced that they’ve been working on their first eVTOL ‘flying car’

Volkswagen has thrown its cap in the eVTOL game, announcing their first ever ‘air taxi’ named the V.MO (short for Vertical Mobility). Coming from the VW China team, V.MO was created in partnership with London-based studio Tangerine and Sunward, a China-based aviation manufacturer, helped build the first-ever prototype. “In 2020, Volkswagen Group China launched a Vertical Mobility project to explore the next generation of mobility solutions, including the urban air mobility market and the extension of urban traffic into airspace”, said Volkswagen in a press release. “After intensive research, conceptual work, and development, the project team has now developed its first validation model – the V.MO.”
Autoblog

Automakers say Senate's EV tax credit will jeopardize 2030 electric car targets

WASHINGTON — A group representing General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and other major automakers said a $430 billion bill approved Sunday by the U.S. Senate will put achieving U.S. electric-vehicle adoption targets for 2030 in jeopardy. "Unfortunately, the EV tax credit requirements will make most vehicles immediately ineligible for...
insideevs.com

UPDATE: Autonomy Places $1.2 Billion Order For 23,000 EVs With 17 Carmakers

UPDATE 2: We've contacted General Motors, Volkswagen and Ford Motor Company to verify Autonomy's electric vehicle fleet order claims and so far got replies from GM and VW. A General Motors representative told us the automaker is "not commenting at this time," while a Volkswagen spokesperson said they would contact the sales team and get back to us.
nationalinterest.org

Columbia-Class: The U.S. Navy Is Bullish on the World’s Best Submarine

The Congressional Research Service, a non-partisan think tank that reports to the United States Congress, recently released a report on the current status of the U.S. Navy’s upcoming Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine program. The Columbia-class forms the sea-based leg of the United States nuclear triad, complemented by land-based intercontinental...
gmauthority.com

Production Of All-New Wuling Air EV Started In Indonesia

Two months after the global debut of the all-new Wuling Air EV in Indonesia, SAIC-GM-Wuling announced that it has just started production of the new zero-emission Wuling minicar at its manufacturing complex in Indonesia. General Motors’ second joint venture in China began series production of the all-new Wuling Air EV...
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Group's Big Sellers Will Have Even More In Common

The Volkswagen Group's head of volume brands recently stated that VW, Seat, and Skoda models would become more similar. Thomas Schaefer sat down for an interview with Bloomberg. He revealed that the leading volume brands would share even more parts in the future to boost efficiency and profitability across the more affordable vehicles in its portfolio. However, the various cars will still rely on unique designs to set them apart.
gmauthority.com

SAIC-GM-Wuling Exceeds 1 Million Electric Vehicles Sold

SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW), the second joint venture of General Motors in China that manages the Wuling and Baojun brands, announced that it has just surpassed the milestone of one million electric vehicles sold in the Asian country. The automaker officially surpassed one million electric vehicles sold on Monday, August 8th, holding...
