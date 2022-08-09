Read full article on original website
Do Putting on Pads Really Tell Us More About Hogs?
It's not like 45 years ago when you sorted the workout heroes from the players.
Hogs' Ketron Jackson, Jadon Haselwood on Speed Now
Nobody will say who is the fastest among several talented receivers.
Jadon Haselwood: Feels More Appreciated by Hogs Than Sooners
Transfer from OU "not throwing shade," but likes his situation better in Fayetteville.
College Football Analyst Names Season's Biggest Potential Upset
At least one member of the college football media has Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide on upset alert. On Tuesday, 247Sports' Brad Crawford listed his biggest potential upsets of the 2022 season based on roster, time of game and where it lands on the schedule. And while there are...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jadon Haselwood speaks about a fresh start at Arkansas: 'I'm here where I belong'
Jadon Haselwood will be a key figure in the Arkansas offense this season as the Oklahoma transfer looks to be notable replacement for Treylon Burks. Haselwood last year played in all 12 games of the regular season, catching a team-best 39 passes for 399 yards and a team-leading 6 touchdowns, and recorded multiple catches in 10 of 12 games.
thv11.com
Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas
Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
fox16.com
New drought monitor shows little change across Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest drought monitor released Thursday morning shows very little change following recent rainfall across Arkansas. This drought monitor covers all data through August 8th at 8 a.m. Therefore rainfall collected much of Tuesday and Wednesday is not accounted for in this update. One area...
Accident blocks traffic on I-49 in Rogers
A three-vehicle accident blocks traffic on August 11 on Interstate 49 in Rogers.
5newsonline.com
Women take to Fayetteville trail for viral 'Hot Girl Walk' trend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The fitness trend "Hot Girl Walk" started during the pandemic and nationwide women started walking together in groups. The organizer for Wednesday's walk in Fayetteville got inspired and wanted to bring a sense of harmony to the area. “I just wanted to get a strong community...
tncontentexchange.com
Arkansas woman killed in head-on crash near Branson
A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
ucanews.live
Post receives Arkansas Teacher of Year award
Susanna Post graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a degree in math and computer science, but after working for a few years in the oil and gas industry, she decided to go back to school at UCA to receive her teacher licensure. Post said she always considered...
OG&E now offering solar power program in River Valley
OG&E customers in the River Valley now have a renewable energy option for their electricity through the company's Solar Power Program.
Kait 8
Concerns for downtown Jonesboro following restaurant closures
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After three restaurants have closed in the past two weeks, people are wondering what is next for downtown Jonesboro. Sunny’s on Main permanently closed on Saturday, July 23, Donburi in Huntington Square closed indefinitely on Tuesday, Aug. 2 and Eleanor’s announced its closure for Sunday, Aug. 7.
Two I-49 accidents cause traffic delays
An accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon Aug. 8 is causing traffic delays after taking up all lanes on Interstate 49 northbound.
yieldpro.com
Cushman & Wakefield arranges $20.9 million sale of Arkansas 360 portfolio
Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of five Arkansas multifamily properties that comprise the Arkansas 360 Portfolio—Cottages of Hot Springs, Glen Oaks, Indiandale Manor, Village Meadows, and Woodland Terrace. Totaling 360 units, the properties were acquired by several buyers and the final portfolio sale price was $20,925,000.
Submit comments on Highway 71B corridor improvements
The City of Fayetteville announced Thursday it is holding a public meeting regarding proposed plans for improving a half-mile stretch of College Ave. between North and Sycamore streets.
talkbusiness.net
2 Arkansas airports to use grant money for nonstop daily flights
Two of the largest commercial airports in Arkansas received a combined $1.35 million to support nonstop flights from Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith. Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill plans to use a $500,000 federal grant to restore nonstop service to San Francisco, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) news release.
160 miles of yard sales taking place for Bargains Galore on 64 event
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 23rd Bargains Galore on 64 is taking place this week along Arkansas Highway 64. August 11-13, 160 miles of yard sales, antiques and collectibles are taking place along Highway 64. The sales will take place in Fort Smith past Conway and on to Beebe.
Arkansas State Police investigating body found along highway as homicide
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Aug. 10 at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found the body of a female.
thv11.com
Arkansas motel ordered to pay $25 million to human trafficking victim
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Benton County judge found that the former owners of a Springdale motel helped facilitate the trafficking of a teenage girl. OM Hospitality, Inc., which owned the Economy Inn until August 2018, has been ordered to pay a total of $25 million for not stopping the girl's trafficking within the motel for three years, according to court documents.
