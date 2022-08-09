Read full article on original website
Gov. Parson visits Northwest Missouri to speak on rural infrastructure
Gov. Mike Parson traveled up to the Maryville, Missouri, area to speak on the state’s new investment in improving rural roads Wednesday afternoon. MODOT Director Patrick McKenna, Northwest District Engineer Marty Liles and Terry Ecker of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission were all in attendance. Liles said the...
Steinman, Larry D. 1951-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Larry Dean Steinman, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Born Dec. 7, 1951, in St. Joseph. Larry was a servant of the Lord, a father, and a friend who will be missed. Larry is preceded in death by his parents John Kenneth Sr. and Elinore Mae...
DeShon, Mignon 1936-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Mignon Goetz DeShon, daughter of the late Michael Karl Goetz Jr. and Nancy Russell Goetz Ryan, wife of Richard N. DeShon and mother of Darcy, Andy and Ridge, passed from this life at her home on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. She was 85 years old. Born in St. Joseph on...
Photos: School districts still scrambling to make hires before school starts
The City of St. Charles School District hosted a job fair, 10 days before school is to begin, hoping to fill open positions for substitute teachers, bus drivers, paraprofessionals, custodians. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Asbell, William W. St. Joseph, Mo.
William "Bill" Wayne Asbell, 90, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, at a local nursing home. He is survived by a son, Mark (David) Asbell, Minneapolis, Minnesota; a daughter, Michelle (Louis) Schultz, Stewartsville Missouri; grandchildren, Erin (Jake) Heston, Grimes, Iowa, Brent (Morgan) Schultz, Liberty Missouri, and Hunter Schultz, St Joseph; three great-grandsons; and several nieces and nephews.
St. Louis man charged with firing shots at Metro East officers in standoff
ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Prosecutors charged a St. Louis man with shooting at officers during a standoff overnight near Belleville. The five-hour standoff ended when police found Dion Flenoid, 30, shot in the head about 5 a.m. Thursday. Police said Flenoid had shot himself but survived. He was in...
Mathews, Sara G. 1992-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Sara Golden Mathews, 29, of St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 10, 2022. Sara was born Sept. 20, 1992, in St. Joseph to Michael and Julie (Golden) Mathews. Sara was a 2011 graduate of Central High School where she received many music and academic awards. She then graduated from Missouri Western State University in 2016 Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor Degree of General Studies with concentration in Music and Music Pedagogy.
Jann, Mary C. 1942-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Mary Catherine Jann, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at her home. She was born Jan. 7, 1942, to Edward and Opal (Hicks) Hazelrigg, near Graham, Missouri. She married James Jann on Oct. 6, 1961, and he preceded her in death in 2016. Mary...
Leeson, Marvin Lloyd 1932-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Marvin Lloyd Leeson, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 15, 1932, in St. Joseph, to Carl and Anna (Gill) Leeson. Lloyd left high school to work on the family farm. Lloyd married Doris Carpenter on Nov....
Cement truck flipped in two-vehicle crash
Emergency crews had to cut the driver of a cement truck free Friday morning following a two-vehicle accident in the 700 block of Mason Avenue. According to St. Joseph police, a white Kia Forte and the cement truck collided when the truck failed to slow down at an intersection and went into the wrong lane at about 9:40 a.m. It collided with the car and flipped onto its side.
