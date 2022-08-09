Emergency crews had to cut the driver of a cement truck free Friday morning following a two-vehicle accident in the 700 block of Mason Avenue. According to St. Joseph police, a white Kia Forte and the cement truck collided when the truck failed to slow down at an intersection and went into the wrong lane at about 9:40 a.m. It collided with the car and flipped onto its side.

