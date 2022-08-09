Read full article on original website
appenmedia.com
Rising home values benefit Fulton County Schools
ATLANTA — The Fulton County School System is getting a hefty bump in their local tax revenue this year as escalating home values mean higher tax bills for homeowners. The district’s FY2023 budget, which began July 1, was initially approved last spring with an anticipated $735 million in revenue from property taxes.
appenmedia.com
Former councilman urges Milton to open up on property taxes
MILTON, Ga. — While Milton City Council members continue drafting the 2023 budget, a former councilman called them out at an Aug. 8 work session for lacking frankness over possible tax increases. Fulton County has yet to provide the official 2022 tax digest for Milton, but preliminary figures show...
appenmedia.com
Dunwoody City Council examines ambulance response times
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A rise in ambulance response times was a key focus at the Aug. 8 Dunwoody City Council meeting. DeKalb County Fire and Rescue presented council members with an extensive list of statistics, updates and challenges as part of the county’s service delivery strategy report to the city.
CBS 46
Forest Cove Apartment debris dumped in neighboring community
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dirty mattresses, broken furniture, and piles of trash sit along a southeast Atlanta street. People living on Thomasville Blvd. believe the trash comes from Forest Cove Apartments, a dilapidated property about a quarter-mile up the road. Several residents said they saw trucks dumping debris in broad daylight.
CBS 46
City of Atlanta residents and employees get free zoo admission
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and employees of the city of Atlanta or Fulton County will be able to get into Zoo Atlanta free Aug. 13-14. All they’ll need is proof of residence or employment, such as an ID card or utility bill. Free admission is available for two adults and four children per party.
appenmedia.com
Parkland breaks ground on new office building in Alpharetta
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Atlanta-based real estate company Parkland Communities has broken ground on its future Alpharetta office building at 363 Main Street. The building will serve as the company’s headquarters for its residential development and investment business. The original building on the parcel was Thompson’s Grocery Store, which dated back to the 1950s.
appenmedia.com
Notice of Property Tax Hearings
The City of Johns Creek Mayor and Council are currently in the process of establishing the 2022 Millage Rate. The City has published the Five-Year History of the Tax Digest, Property Revenues, and Millage Rate as required. Before the City of Johns Creek sets the millage rate for 2022, Georgia...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta sues Newnan to stop Green Top development
The Coweta County government has filed a motion with the Coweta County Superior Court to halt the city of Newnan’s annexation process for a proposed residential subdivision on Green Top Road. The motion, filed Monday, seeks to stop the city from moving forward with the process, arguing that “no...
Monroe Local News
Free fresh food to be distributed at Gwinnett Place Mall Aug. 16
Gwinnett County government is hosting a free fresh and self-stable food distribution event at Gwinnett Place Mall at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 (while supplies last). No identification is required, and the distribution will be drive-thru and contactless. Contact VolunteerGwinnett@GwinnettCounty.com for more information. Gwinnett Place Mall is located at...
Buyer beware: Customers say home warranties cause more headaches than help
ATLANTA — They sell peace of mind and protection if things go wrong in your home. But many customers say their home warranties brought them nothing but more headaches. Eric Ebell has no complaints about his new air conditioner after spending most of the Atlanta summer in sweltering heat.
Metro Atlanta schools experience lockdowns after threats, mention of guns
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Berkmar High School student Sebastian Castro said there was a lot of police cars that swarmed his school Thursday afternoon. “We were at school, we didn’t expect to see or hear about guns or being on lockdown,” Castro said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Decriminalization of marijuana proposed for one DeKalb County city
STONECREST, Ga. — City council in Stonecrest could decide whether or not to decriminalize marijuana in the DeKalb County city. A new proposed ordinance would make possession of less than an ounce of the drug punishable by a simple citation. Other local governments recently moved to decriminalize marijuana themselves.
CBS 46
Paulding center can’t afford to stay open, families can’t afford to lose it
DALLAS, Ga. (CBS46) - Some Paulding County families say they’re devastated and scrambling to find afterschool care and programs as the area’s local Boys & Girls Club announced it’s indefinite closure. Boys & Girls Paulding Club has been in the community for 20 years. If or when...
Metro area mourns passing of daughter of civil rights giant
ATLANTA — Justine Boyd says it’s one of the most heartwarming videos she ever recorded. “She’d always ask her dad to sing her a song that he’d sing to her when she was a little girl, and one of her favorites was ‘You Are My Sunshine,’” Boyd said.
Metro Atlanta neighborhood on heightened alert as search for man with rifle intensifies
ATLANTA — A man with a rifle is terrifying neighbors in the Reynoldstown area of Southeast Atlanta. Channel 2′s Tom Jones visited the area on Wednesday and learned this has been going on for days. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Action...
‘I am extremely concerned’: Court employees say they’ve been threatened by homeless
ATLANTA — Some people working for the Atlanta Municipal Court downtown are increasingly anxious about the large numbers of homeless people at a shelter and an encampment near the courthouse. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher found out employee anxiety worsened after an attack on an employee of the...
CBS 46
Fulton County school seeks help with dangerous situation
ROSWELL Ga. (CBS46) - Families at a small school that sits on the border of two north Fulton County cities are growing frustrated that neither city government has addressed a dangerous traffic situation at the school’s entrance. Porter Academy, a private school for children with varying developmental needs, opened...
appenmedia.com
Wrecked vehicle found abandoned on Ga. 400
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police say that a vehicle was found abandoned on Ga. 400 after apparently wrecking near the highway’s northbound Kimball Bridge Road overpass. Officers were alerted to the wrecked vehicle by an off-duty Sandy Springs Police Officer who discovered the vehicle wrecked on the highway’s second lane on his way home from work at about 5 a.m. on July 24.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man saved by letter carrier, neighbor: ‘I’m very thankful’
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - In a matter of moments, a United States Postal Service Letter Carrier went from delivering the mail in a Stockbridge neighborhood Monday to delivering emergency medical attention with the help of another person. "He was sitting in a chair with his head back and I said Mr....
Newnan Times-Herald
Former Coweta sheriff candidate Callaway dead at 47
Former Coweta County sheriff candidate Jimmy Callaway has passed away unexpectedly at age 47. Callaway reportedly was found dead of natural causes on Monday during a law enforcement conference in Savannah. The Morrow Police Department, where Callaway served as chief from 2016-20, announced his death on Facebook late Monday. “Chief...
