ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
appenmedia.com

Rising home values benefit Fulton County Schools

ATLANTA — The Fulton County School System is getting a hefty bump in their local tax revenue this year as escalating home values mean higher tax bills for homeowners. The district’s FY2023 budget, which began July 1, was initially approved last spring with an anticipated $735 million in revenue from property taxes.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Former councilman urges Milton to open up on property taxes

MILTON, Ga. — While Milton City Council members continue drafting the 2023 budget, a former councilman called them out at an Aug. 8 work session for lacking frankness over possible tax increases. Fulton County has yet to provide the official 2022 tax digest for Milton, but preliminary figures show...
appenmedia.com

Dunwoody City Council examines ambulance response times

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A rise in ambulance response times was a key focus at the Aug. 8 Dunwoody City Council meeting. DeKalb County Fire and Rescue presented council members with an extensive list of statistics, updates and challenges as part of the county’s service delivery strategy report to the city.
DUNWOODY, GA
CBS 46

Forest Cove Apartment debris dumped in neighboring community

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dirty mattresses, broken furniture, and piles of trash sit along a southeast Atlanta street. People living on Thomasville Blvd. believe the trash comes from Forest Cove Apartments, a dilapidated property about a quarter-mile up the road. Several residents said they saw trucks dumping debris in broad daylight.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Assistance#Hud#Community#55 Apartments
CBS 46

City of Atlanta residents and employees get free zoo admission

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and employees of the city of Atlanta or Fulton County will be able to get into Zoo Atlanta free Aug. 13-14. All they’ll need is proof of residence or employment, such as an ID card or utility bill. Free admission is available for two adults and four children per party.
ATLANTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Parkland breaks ground on new office building in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Atlanta-based real estate company Parkland Communities has broken ground on its future Alpharetta office building at 363 Main Street. The building will serve as the company’s headquarters for its residential development and investment business. The original building on the parcel was Thompson’s Grocery Store, which dated back to the 1950s.
ALPHARETTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Notice of Property Tax Hearings

The City of Johns Creek Mayor and Council are currently in the process of establishing the 2022 Millage Rate. The City has published the Five-Year History of the Tax Digest, Property Revenues, and Millage Rate as required. Before the City of Johns Creek sets the millage rate for 2022, Georgia...
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta sues Newnan to stop Green Top development

The Coweta County government has filed a motion with the Coweta County Superior Court to halt the city of Newnan’s annexation process for a proposed residential subdivision on Green Top Road. The motion, filed Monday, seeks to stop the city from moving forward with the process, arguing that “no...
NEWNAN, GA
Monroe Local News

Free fresh food to be distributed at Gwinnett Place Mall Aug. 16

Gwinnett County government is hosting a free fresh and self-stable food distribution event at Gwinnett Place Mall at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 (while supplies last). No identification is required, and the distribution will be drive-thru and contactless. Contact VolunteerGwinnett@GwinnettCounty.com for more information. Gwinnett Place Mall is located at...
DULUTH, GA
CBS 46

Fulton County school seeks help with dangerous situation

ROSWELL Ga. (CBS46) - Families at a small school that sits on the border of two north Fulton County cities are growing frustrated that neither city government has addressed a dangerous traffic situation at the school’s entrance. Porter Academy, a private school for children with varying developmental needs, opened...
appenmedia.com

Wrecked vehicle found abandoned on Ga. 400

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police say that a vehicle was found abandoned on Ga. 400 after apparently wrecking near the highway’s northbound Kimball Bridge Road overpass. Officers were alerted to the wrecked vehicle by an off-duty Sandy Springs Police Officer who discovered the vehicle wrecked on the highway’s second lane on his way home from work at about 5 a.m. on July 24.
ALPHARETTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Former Coweta sheriff candidate Callaway dead at 47

Former Coweta County sheriff candidate Jimmy Callaway has passed away unexpectedly at age 47. Callaway reportedly was found dead of natural causes on Monday during a law enforcement conference in Savannah. The Morrow Police Department, where Callaway served as chief from 2016-20, announced his death on Facebook late Monday. “Chief...

Comments / 0

Community Policy