Trans Teens And Catholic Schools – The Joe Cunningham Show
L'Observateur
Faith-based group organizes furniture & supply giveaway for Ida survivors
LAPLACE — Faith-based nonprofit group Angels Serving With a Purpose is traveling from Texas to deliver hope to Hurricane Ida survivors in St. John the Baptist Parish with a cleaning supplies and furniture giveaway. The distribution will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, August 19 at 321 Events – Skye...
theadvocate.com
Coffee chain buys Essen Lane site for $1.2 million, could be the 1st of dozens across south Louisiana
A fast-growing, Arkansas-based drive-through coffee chain has purchased property across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for what could be the first of up to 40 locations across south Louisiana. HSC 7Brew Baton Rouge LLC paid nearly $1.2 million for the site at 5131 Essen...
Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana
One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption, St. James guilty please 8/8 to 8/12
During the week of August 8 – August 12, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Trevon Lawrence, 209 Pierre St. Plattenville, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Possession...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, July 12-18, 2022: See a list of home and other sales
ABITA HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION, LOTS 3, 4, SQUARE 10: $50,000, Pearl Smith Pike to 71355 Haynes Avenue LLC. LA. 59 72626: $350,000, Reeca Lea McCance to Jeremy Avegno and Jill Alison Avegno. N. MONEY HILL PARKWAY 79387: $260,000, Money Hill Plantation LLC to Philip J. Agnew and Melanie M. Agnew. SOUTHEAST...
Louisiana school rejects kindergartner due to same-sex parents
Couple says they were told their 5-year-old could not attend the Bible Baptist Academy because of their "lifestyle choices." KPLC's Amma Siriboe reports.Aug. 10, 2022.
L'Observateur
Leroy Joseph Brock, Sr.
Leroy Joseph Brock, Sr. passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at the age of 90. He was a native of Reserve, LA and a longtime resident of LaPlace, LA. Leroy proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Beloved husband of the late Dolores Rose Head...
brproud.com
Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
theadvocate.com
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco
A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
NOLA.com
Selling steaks has helped keep a Louisiana rancher afloat. A legal fight could sink him.
Rancher Jason Smith stalked back and forth in a barn on his Mount Hermon ranch early Tuesday morning, tapping calves on the snout or the haunch with a wooden crook, whistling and grunting as he herded cows into different pens. Smith and his 81-year-old father, Walter, were separating out calves...
Did You Know that there are Several Castles Located in Louisiana?
Here are a few of the most interesting castles in Louisiana.
L'Observateur
ADAATA brings drug testing services to the River Parishes
BOUTTE — ADAATA Occupational Health Services recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the new location at 13451 U.S. 90 in Boutte. Geared toward employers, ADAATA offers a variety of unique testing services to fit client needs and promote drug and alcohol-free workplaces in the River Parishes and beyond.
L'Observateur
Lois Champagne Untereiner
Lois Champagne Untereiner, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and great grandmother passed away on August 10, 2022 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late Donald George Untereiner. Daughter of the late Etienne Champagne and Louise DeGruise Champagne. Beloved mother of Kay Wagner Boutte (Brian) and her siblings Sue Untereiner Finch (William) and Rae Untereiner McMurry (Timothy). Sister of Marlene C. Morel (Andrew) and the late Rudolph Champagne, Daniel Champagne (Brenda) and Mabel C. Brown (Gene). Grandmother of Blaine Wagner (Malorie), Kyle Wagner (Sophia) and Garrett McMurry. Great Grandmother of Waylynn Wagner, David Wagner and Wrynn Wagner.
L'Observateur
Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic and Encourages More People to Apply
The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
L'Observateur
2 Baton Rouge residents arrested in St. James Parish
Early this morning, August 12, 2022, deputies patrolling the north end of St. James Parish observed a vehicle making circles in the parking lot of the Sunshine Superstop and Casino area. Due to the suspicious behavior, deputies initiated a stop on the vehicle. The driver and passenger of the vehicle...
Louisiana travelers must present REAL ID starting May 2023
The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline.
L'Observateur
UPDATE: Unified Command responds to oil spill in Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — The unified command composed of the Coast Guard, Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office (LOSCO), and Hilcorp continue its response to an oil discharge Wednesday after a tank platform collapse at the Hilcorp Caillou Island facility in Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana. The source of the estimated 13,944...
Three South Louisiana Lottery Tickets Win over $420,000
Lottery players in South Louisiana have 420,000 reasons to be looking for winners this morning. South Louisiana Powerball players have 100,000 reasons to be reaching into their purses and pockets this morning and Easy 5 Players from over the weekend, have 320,000 reasons to check their numbers too. The Louisiana...
KTBS
Parishes with the most born-and-bred residents in Louisiana
Compiled a list of parishes with the most born and bred residents in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
