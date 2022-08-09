Read full article on original website
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss
Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NFL・
Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
Report: Browns may trade for 1 QB if Watson suspension is extended
The Cleveland Browns may be forced to change their stance on their quarterback situation depending on the resolution of the Deshaun Watson suspension. The Browns would consider trading for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo if NFL designee Peter C. Harvey significantly extends Watson’s suspension, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. The league is seeking a one-year suspension for Watson, which would likely prompt action from the Browns on the trade market.
Browns Nick Chubb Weighs in on Kareem Hunt
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb spoke on how he felt about Kareem Hunt staying with the team.
Deshaun Watson expected to start for Browns vs. Jaguars on Friday
For better or worse, the Cleveland Browns will get their first look at what Deshaun Watson can do against somebody else’s defense on Friday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Cleveland’s preseason opener. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was one of many reporters to break this story on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Texans Beef Up Their O-Line With TE Adam Shaheen
As the 2022 NFL preseason heats up, we can expect to see teams making big trades to try to finalize their rosters. The Texans joined that fray yesterday , acquiring TE Adam Shaheen and a 7th-round 2023 draft pick from the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Dolphins received a 6th-round 2023 draft pick.
Deshaun Watson expected to start Cleveland's first preseason game
According to the Cleveland Browns, new quarterback Deshaun Watson is “scheduled” to start their preseason opener Friday night, when the Browns take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Whether Watson is available, however, remains to be seen. With the NFL deciding to appeal the six-game suspension levied by retired federal...
Frank Reich ‘Hopeful and Optimistic’ Shaquille Leonard Will be Ready for Colts’ Opener
While the Colts are happy with Leonard’s progress, every scenario needs to be accounted for as they approach Week 1.
Yardbarker
Bears advised to add T.Y. Hilton to bolster feeble WR room
The Chicago Bears are dealing with a rash of injuries all over the field and could use more help in free agency. The wide receiver room, probably more than any other group, seems to be fairing the worst. Bears released information on N’Keal Harry Thursday that the wide receiver would...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/12/22)
It is Friday, August 12, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have their first preseason game tonight against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Symbolic of the offseason, the game is not the top story. What happens if Deshaun Watson‘s suspension is lengthened by Peter Harvey is the lead story in the Friday edition...
CBS News
Bears coach Matt Eberflus speaks on Roquan Smith's contract situation
CHICAGO (CBS) – In the latest of the drama between the Chicago Bears and Roquan Smith, the linebacker was not at practice one day after the team took him off the Physically Unable to Perform list. That means the Bears can now fine him $40,000 a day for each...
