The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss

Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NFL
The Spun

Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Browns may trade for 1 QB if Watson suspension is extended

The Cleveland Browns may be forced to change their stance on their quarterback situation depending on the resolution of the Deshaun Watson suspension. The Browns would consider trading for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo if NFL designee Peter C. Harvey significantly extends Watson’s suspension, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. The league is seeking a one-year suspension for Watson, which would likely prompt action from the Browns on the trade market.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Texans Beef Up Their O-Line With TE Adam Shaheen

As the 2022 NFL preseason heats up, we can expect to see teams making big trades to try to finalize their rosters. The Texans joined that fray yesterday , acquiring TE Adam Shaheen and a 7th-round 2023 draft pick from the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Dolphins received a 6th-round 2023 draft pick.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Bears advised to add T.Y. Hilton to bolster feeble WR room

The Chicago Bears are dealing with a rash of injuries all over the field and could use more help in free agency. The wide receiver room, probably more than any other group, seems to be fairing the worst. Bears released information on N’Keal Harry Thursday that the wide receiver would...
CHICAGO, IL
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/12/22)

It is Friday, August 12, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have their first preseason game tonight against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Symbolic of the offseason, the game is not the top story. What happens if Deshaun Watson‘s suspension is lengthened by Peter Harvey is the lead story in the Friday edition...
CLEVELAND, OH
