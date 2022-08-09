ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

WTOV 9

Eight streets receive new pavement in Moundsville

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The city of Moundsville’s eight street paving project is on its final stretch. After 3 weeks of construction, work is being wrapped up on the $600,000 venture. Each year, the city takes paving requests from homeowners, city council members, and the street commissioner. "We...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTOV 9

Harrison County's new jail project sees progress

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Harrison County's new jail project is seeing some more progress. According to county commissioners, they are working with the Drug Enforcement Administration to secure the last bit of funding that has tentatively been approved for construction of the new jail. The current jail only holds...
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Pulaski next up on city of Wheeling's park renovation list

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The playground in South Wheeling on 47th and Jacob streets hasn’t seen an upgrade in years. But now that could all change. Renovating the city's parks was a big part of Mayor Glenn Elliott's during his initial run. Through a second term, he hasn't budged off their importance.
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Wintersville mayor welcomes new business arrivals

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio — The village of Wintersville is welcoming another business to the area - Wash Right Car Wash, which will be a $3 million investment. Along with a new business, comes the opportunity for employment. The business will offer 10 full time jobs and five part time jobs.
WINTERSVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Belmont County senior centers join for picnic

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County seniors spent the day dancing and having fun thanks to their local senior centers. The 11 senior centers across the county came together to put on the Belmont County Senior Picnic. Since 2016, the centers have been coming together to keep the participants...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

EGCC placed on heightened cash monitoring list

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Eastern Gateway Community College recently received word it has been placed on a new list by the U.S. Department of Education to help provide additional oversight of finances. The U.S. Department of Education tells NEWS9 in a statement it placed the college on the heightened cash...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

First Bellaire Business Bash set for Friday

BELLAIRE, Ohio — Bellaire is bound to be busy on Friday as the village welcomes a new event. The Bellaire Business Association is hosting the inaugural Bellaire Business Bash at 4 pm. The evening will include a car, truck and bike show, along with having kids’ games, vendors, music and more.
BELLAIRE, OH
WTOV 9

Truck blows tire, crashes along I-70 in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A portion of I-70 was brought to a halt Thursday after a vehicle accident. A truck traveling west on I-70 near Exit 213 in Belmont County blew a tire just before noon, running off the road into the median. According to the Ohio State Highway...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

It's everything you need for the school year in one stop

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Students are heading back to school, and local organizations are making sure they're equipped with all the supplies to get them through the year. Urban Mission Ministries in Steubenville held its annual Back-to-School Bash on Thursday. It’s a chance for students K-12 to get school supplies, ranging from stuffed backpacks to new shoes.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

McMechen police chief DeWitt surprised with honor

McMECHEN, W.Va. — McMechen Police Chief Don DeWitt was recognized Wednesday for his hard work in the community. Friends, family, and colleagues gathered to surprise DeWitt over lunch for a legislative citation and was given an award for his service. DeWitt started as an officer in Moundsville, then was...
MCMECHEN, WV
WTOV 9

EORH enhances substance abuse, addiction care efforts

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio — East Ohio Regional Hospital is again expanding its range of care by enhancing a program that they feel is important for the community. “Obviously, substance abuse is a huge rampant in this area, so we decided that probably that should be where we go,” hospital COO Bernie Albertini said.
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTOV 9

OSHP to hold OVI checkpoint in Jefferson County on Friday evening

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Jefferson County on Friday evening. The location will be announced Friday morning. The checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. Based on provisional data,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

WLU, Wheeling University team up to provide graduate school chance

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — West Liberty University and Wheeling University got together on Tuesday to offer a pathway for WLU students to earn their Doctor of Physical Therapy degree. The agreement will guarantee two students the opportunity to be accepted into Wheeling U.’s DPT program. It is open...
WHEELING, WV

