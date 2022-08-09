Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTOV 9
Eight streets receive new pavement in Moundsville
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The city of Moundsville’s eight street paving project is on its final stretch. After 3 weeks of construction, work is being wrapped up on the $600,000 venture. Each year, the city takes paving requests from homeowners, city council members, and the street commissioner. "We...
WTOV 9
Bid announcement heightens excitement for Wheeling streetscape project
WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday he has approved the bid award for Wheeling’s long awaited streetscape project. "It has been at least four or five years in the making,” State Senator Ryan Weld said. “It’s an over $30 million project that is...
WTOV 9
Jefferson County wants in on Ohio's $500 million investment into Appalachia
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Commissioners in Jefferson County are creating a group to put together a proposal for the county's inclusion in Ohio House Bill 377. The bill is $500 million set aside by the state in order to transform Appalachia communities. About 32 counties, including Jefferson, qualify. This...
WTOV 9
Harrison County's new jail project sees progress
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Harrison County's new jail project is seeing some more progress. According to county commissioners, they are working with the Drug Enforcement Administration to secure the last bit of funding that has tentatively been approved for construction of the new jail. The current jail only holds...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOV 9
Pulaski next up on city of Wheeling's park renovation list
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The playground in South Wheeling on 47th and Jacob streets hasn’t seen an upgrade in years. But now that could all change. Renovating the city's parks was a big part of Mayor Glenn Elliott's during his initial run. Through a second term, he hasn't budged off their importance.
WTOV 9
Wintersville mayor welcomes new business arrivals
WINTERSVILLE, Ohio — The village of Wintersville is welcoming another business to the area - Wash Right Car Wash, which will be a $3 million investment. Along with a new business, comes the opportunity for employment. The business will offer 10 full time jobs and five part time jobs.
WTOV 9
Dallas Volunteer Fire Department donating retired tanker truck to department in Kentucky
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Despite seeing devastation themselves, as a tornado struck Dallas, the Dallas Volunteer Fire Department is making a big donation to an affected fire department in Kentucky. As severe flooding continues to affect eastern Kentucky, obtaining first responders' equipment is a top priority. So, the DVFD...
WTOV 9
Belmont County senior centers join for picnic
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County seniors spent the day dancing and having fun thanks to their local senior centers. The 11 senior centers across the county came together to put on the Belmont County Senior Picnic. Since 2016, the centers have been coming together to keep the participants...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTOV 9
United Way Lace up for Kids Back-to-School Distribution Day takes place in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — A United Way Lace up for Kids Back-to-School Distribution Day took place in Marshall County on Thursday. More than 200 kids in the county were able to walk home with a new pair of name brand shoes for free. United Way work s with Shoe...
WTOV 9
Hancock County Schools taking proactive approach with school safety
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — In light of school safety issues around the country, Hancock County Schools took the initiative and became the first school district in West Virginia to take a proactive approach in training staff and other personnel. The hope is to notice concerning issues with a student...
WTOV 9
Businesses brace for more road construction in Wheeling, see light at end of tunnel
WHEELING, W.Va. — With the recent acceptance of the Streetscape Project bid, construction in downtown Wheeling will get worse before it gets better. The nearly $32 million project means work will continue along Main and Market between 10th and 16th streets in the city into 2024. For downtown businesses,...
WTOV 9
EGCC placed on heightened cash monitoring list
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Eastern Gateway Community College recently received word it has been placed on a new list by the U.S. Department of Education to help provide additional oversight of finances. The U.S. Department of Education tells NEWS9 in a statement it placed the college on the heightened cash...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOV 9
First Bellaire Business Bash set for Friday
BELLAIRE, Ohio — Bellaire is bound to be busy on Friday as the village welcomes a new event. The Bellaire Business Association is hosting the inaugural Bellaire Business Bash at 4 pm. The evening will include a car, truck and bike show, along with having kids’ games, vendors, music and more.
WTOV 9
Truck blows tire, crashes along I-70 in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A portion of I-70 was brought to a halt Thursday after a vehicle accident. A truck traveling west on I-70 near Exit 213 in Belmont County blew a tire just before noon, running off the road into the median. According to the Ohio State Highway...
WTOV 9
It's everything you need for the school year in one stop
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Students are heading back to school, and local organizations are making sure they're equipped with all the supplies to get them through the year. Urban Mission Ministries in Steubenville held its annual Back-to-School Bash on Thursday. It’s a chance for students K-12 to get school supplies, ranging from stuffed backpacks to new shoes.
WTOV 9
McMechen police chief DeWitt surprised with honor
McMECHEN, W.Va. — McMechen Police Chief Don DeWitt was recognized Wednesday for his hard work in the community. Friends, family, and colleagues gathered to surprise DeWitt over lunch for a legislative citation and was given an award for his service. DeWitt started as an officer in Moundsville, then was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOV 9
EORH enhances substance abuse, addiction care efforts
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio — East Ohio Regional Hospital is again expanding its range of care by enhancing a program that they feel is important for the community. “Obviously, substance abuse is a huge rampant in this area, so we decided that probably that should be where we go,” hospital COO Bernie Albertini said.
WTOV 9
OSHP to hold OVI checkpoint in Jefferson County on Friday evening
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Jefferson County on Friday evening. The location will be announced Friday morning. The checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. Based on provisional data,...
WTOV 9
WLU, Wheeling University team up to provide graduate school chance
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — West Liberty University and Wheeling University got together on Tuesday to offer a pathway for WLU students to earn their Doctor of Physical Therapy degree. The agreement will guarantee two students the opportunity to be accepted into Wheeling U.’s DPT program. It is open...
Comments / 0