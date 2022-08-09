Read full article on original website
San Angelo's family shelter in need of school supply donations
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Family Shelter of San Angelo is asking the community for back-to-school donations. With inflation impacting so many families across the country, shelter children’s advocate Jennifer Porras said fewer donations for children in the shelter has decreased compared to recent years. “It's been hard...
Some West Texas schools expand security protocols ahead of first day of classes
TEXAS, USA — In the wake of the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, some West Texas school districts are strengthening security on campuses and are preparing for any possible scenarios. “Teachers and staff should be trained yearly on school safety. Keeping doors locked and what to...
Concho Valley Community Action Agency names new executive director
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley Community Action Agency announced the promotion of Mike Burnett as its new executive director Tuesday. A CVCAA press release said after 12 years of service, Dr. Mark Bethune made the decision to leave CVCAA to move closer to family. After receiving word of Bethune’s pending departure, the CVCAA board immediately formed a subcommittee, led by Amanda Cruz, to find the next executive director.
West Texas Weekend calendar of events, Aug. 12-14
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 10 a.m. - Learn All About: Tree Care, Abilene Public Library, 202 Cedar St. 7 p.m. -...
San Angelo ISD high school students won't have bus transportation for first two weeks of school
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Independent School District high school students who rely on district busses to get them to and from school daily will not have that service for the first two weeks of school. The district said Tuesday, like school districts and businesses across the United...
Angelo State honors program wins national community service award
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's Honors Program was selected to receive the 2022 Community Engagement Award from the National Collegiate Honors Council and will be honored at the annual NCHC Conference in November in Dallas. The award was created by NCHC's Student Affairs Committee to recognize student...
Some West Texas school districts requiring parents to apply for free/reduced lunch for 2022-23 school year
TEXAS, USA — Nearly all Texas school districts adopted the free lunch program for students in 2020 after the implementation of the federal pandemic relief funding. Now the funding is no longer available and schools are pulling back from free lunches, requiring parents to once again sign their children up for free or reduced meals. Students are also preparing for the adjustment.
COSA water online, phone payment systems will be temporarily down for maintenance
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo said its water bill payment services - online and over the phone - will be down temporarily over the weekend for maintenance. The services will be inactive from 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, to the evening of Saturday, Aug. 13.
The Salvation Army of San Angelo to host free fan giveaway
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The West Texas heatwave isn't set to slow down anytime soon. In order to help "Beat the Summer Heat," The Salvation Army of San Angelo is hosting a free drive thru event to give away fans to the community. The distribution will take place from...
Former San Angelo police chief appeals conviction, sentence
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Five days after being sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison, former San Angelo police chief Timothy Ray Vasquez has filed an appeal to his conviction. A document filed Aug. 10, 2022, states Vasquez appeals to the United States Court of Appeals for...
San Angelo PD warns public about social media scam
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department said Friday it has been made aware of an unknown person/scammer with a 210 area code who has been contacting pet owners on the "Help me Get Home" Facebook page. The SAPD said the scammer advised the pet owner they...
West Texas shaved ice truck owner delivers smiles to children in the Uvalde community
SAN ANGELO, Texas — When tragedy grips a small community, every little bit of help is absolutely crucial, especially from the surrounding areas. Emotional and financial support are obviously the first two items on that very long list, but everything can help, even if it’s a just a small reminder to the affected community that a world does still exist outside of an all-consuming grief, that although life may never be “normal” the way it was normal before; and the grief never goes away entirely, it does eventually stop consuming all, and life is still waiting to be built upon again.
Angelo State Rambelles are walking into the season with high expectations
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State volleyball team is no stranger to success. The program is coming off a stellar 24-5 season and finished 16-1 in conference play. Head coach Chuck Waddington is entering his 15th season with the program and has enjoyed the journey of watching his team grow.
ASU announces flight program partnership with Southwest Airlines
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University held a ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 3 in the Houston Harte University Center to announce its partnership with Southwest Airlines. The "Destination 225" pilot recruitment program will provide ASU commercial aviation students a pathway to competitively qualify for community opportunities with Southwest Airlines.
Gov. Greg Abbott visits San Angelo for West Texas Legislative Summit
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and many other Texas legislators attended the West Texas Legislative Summit at the Angelo State University campus Thursday. During his keynote speech, Abbott took time to praise San Angelo, Abilene and Lubbock for consistent economic developments and consistently prioritizing infrastructure. “They are...
Manufacturing employee thankful that West Texas organization brought hope back to her life
SAN ANGELO, Texas — In a room full of machinery, employees work to help with the production of stationary products. Pens, highlighters, lanyards and many other essential office supplies are made at The West Texas Lighthouse for the Blind. A job at the manufacturing facility came to one employee...
History behind the infamous sheep of San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Have you ever noticed unique sheep across San Angelo? Well there is a special history behind them many aren’t aware of. These sheep came about when the promotions committee of Downtown San Angelo Inc. needed a fundraising idea for the organization. They then came up with the idea to have fiberglass sheep be displayed in front of organizations to signify the San Angelo heritage. Now it’s known as the Sheep Spectacular Project.
Railway Museum of San Angelo presents 'Arthur Stillwell's Dream of Steam'
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Arthur Stillwell was a New York native who brought his love of railroads throughout the Western Plains. Stillwell is credited for building the railways in San Angelo and across 2,300 miles of the United States and Mexico. Now, his work is being celebrated in an original play.
Truck crashes into vehicle rental building, customer injured
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police are investigating the cause of a crash that damaged the Enterprise Rent-a-Car building and sent one person to the hospital. SAPD Officer Younts said a customer was bringing a pickup truck back to the business, saying he was having issues with it.
Former San Angelo police chief sentenced to 15 1/2 years in federal prison
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo’s former police chief has been sentenced to 15 1/2 years in federal prison, plus a $35,000 fine with one year of supervised release after serving the sentence. Timothy R. Vasquez was found guilty in March 2022 on one charge of bribery and...
