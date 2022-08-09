ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

FOX West Texas

Concho Valley Community Action Agency names new executive director

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley Community Action Agency announced the promotion of Mike Burnett as its new executive director Tuesday. A CVCAA press release said after 12 years of service, Dr. Mark Bethune made the decision to leave CVCAA to move closer to family. After receiving word of Bethune’s pending departure, the CVCAA board immediately formed a subcommittee, led by Amanda Cruz, to find the next executive director.
FOX West Texas

Some West Texas school districts requiring parents to apply for free/reduced lunch for 2022-23 school year

TEXAS, USA — Nearly all Texas school districts adopted the free lunch program for students in 2020 after the implementation of the federal pandemic relief funding. Now the funding is no longer available and schools are pulling back from free lunches, requiring parents to once again sign their children up for free or reduced meals. Students are also preparing for the adjustment.
FOX West Texas

The Salvation Army of San Angelo to host free fan giveaway

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The West Texas heatwave isn't set to slow down anytime soon. In order to help "Beat the Summer Heat," The Salvation Army of San Angelo is hosting a free drive thru event to give away fans to the community. The distribution will take place from...
FOX West Texas

West Texas shaved ice truck owner delivers smiles to children in the Uvalde community

SAN ANGELO, Texas — When tragedy grips a small community, every little bit of help is absolutely crucial, especially from the surrounding areas. Emotional and financial support are obviously the first two items on that very long list, but everything can help, even if it’s a just a small reminder to the affected community that a world does still exist outside of an all-consuming grief, that although life may never be “normal” the way it was normal before; and the grief never goes away entirely, it does eventually stop consuming all, and life is still waiting to be built upon again.
FOX West Texas

ASU announces flight program partnership with Southwest Airlines

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University held a ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 3 in the Houston Harte University Center to announce its partnership with Southwest Airlines. The "Destination 225" pilot recruitment program will provide ASU commercial aviation students a pathway to competitively qualify for community opportunities with Southwest Airlines.
FOX West Texas

History behind the infamous sheep of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Have you ever noticed unique sheep across San Angelo? Well there is a special history behind them many aren’t aware of. These sheep came about when the promotions committee of Downtown San Angelo Inc. needed a fundraising idea for the organization. They then came up with the idea to have fiberglass sheep be displayed in front of organizations to signify the San Angelo heritage. Now it’s known as the Sheep Spectacular Project.
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

