Sacramento Pedestrian Accident Occurs at Intersection
Accident at Elkhorn Boulevard Intersection Injures Pedestrian. A pedestrian accident happened in Sacramento on August 8 after an individual on foot was struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene. The collision was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as occurring at the intersection of east Elkhorn and Don Julio boulevards a few minutes before 4:00 p.m. Medics with the Sacramento Fire Department arrived to assess the injuries suffered by the pedestrian.
Two people are missing in Yuba City
YUBA CITY, Calif. - Two Yuba City residents are missing after telling their families they were traveling to a classic car and rock-n-roll festival in Reno, NV., said Yuba City Police. On Aug. 7, Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29, left for the Hot Nights in Reno festival...
Sacramento man identified as pilot killed in Colusa County plane crash
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. — Thepilot killed in a Colusa County plane crash this week has been identified as a man from Sacramento, authorities said. The crash happened on Tuesday around 11:06 a.m. near McDermott Road at the Glenn-Colusa County line, the Colusa County Sheriff's Office said. Jack Rodney Davis,...
Fatal Accident Near Vineyard Reportedly Caused by Speed and Alcohol
Collision on Sheldon Lake Drive Kills Driver and Seriously Injures Passenger. A fatal accident occurred on August 9 in the Vineyard area that also caused severe trauma to a female passenger in the vehicle. The accident happened on Sheldon Lake Drive, where the roadway changes its name to Sunrise Boulevard and is intersected by Grant Line Road at around 2:30 a.m. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) believe that alcohol and speed were factors in the cause of the accident.
Rollover Accident Near Auburn Causes Injury
A rollover accident near Auburn on August 7 caused injuries to one person. The collision happened along westbound I-80 in Placer County near Clipper Gap. According to the Placer Hills Fire Protection District, one injured patient was transported to a hospital after suffering minor injuries. The freeway was shut down on the westbound side as California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers, firefighters and medics responded. The accident is being investigated to determine how the rollover occurred.
Orangevale Hit-and-Run Kills Citrus Heights Grandmother
Fatal Accident on Greenback Lane Caused by Hit-and-Run Driver. The family of an Orangevale grandmother is searching for the hit-and-run driver who took her life on August 6. Cynthia Wright, age 56 and a resident of Citrus Heights, was walking along westbound Greenback Lane near Walnut Avenue around 10:00 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle that left the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) accident report. Before paramedics arrived at the scene of the hit-and-run, others stopped and tried to help Wright.
Teenagers arrested for burglarizing business, Lodi police say
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, an employee at a local Lodi business found that his place of employment had been burglarized when he arrived for work in the morning. According to a Facebook post from the Lodi Police Department, the business had been forcibly entered early Wednesday morning and cash along with other items […]
Sacramento man convicted in fatal May 2021 shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is now facing up to life in prison after he was convicted of shooting and killing another man during a robbery in May 2021. According to a news release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, a jury found Patrick Noied guilty of first-degree murder this week.
Sutter County desperate for deputies as patrol vacancies add up
YUBA CITY -- It's a job where just about every call is critical, but Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes worries his department won't be able to answer all of them."We are at a point where if we lose more bodies, we will be in a state of crisis," Barnes told CBS13.The Sheriff says he has 17 vacancies on patrol, forcing him to cut services in investigations, court security and homelessness outreach."As an elected official and as the Sheriff of Sutter County, I take that to heart," said Barnes.His department is hardly alone. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has roughly...
Arson suspected as cause of Antelope vegetation fire, authorities say
ANTELOPE, Calif. — Firefighters battled a vegetation fire they believe to have been started on purpose in Sacramento County, authorities said. The about 15-acre fire burned near North Antelope Road and Antelope Road on Thursday afternoon, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. The fire had multiple start points and...
Rancho Cordova police find 285 marijuana plants, nearly $40K in cash at home
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — One person was arrested in July on charges of suspected illegal marijuana cultivation after a search. According to a news release from Rancho Cordova police, their Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit was tipped off about a home suspected of an illegal grow operation. The unit served a search warrant on July 13 and found 285 live plants, processed marijuana and around $39,000 in cash.
Sacramento man arrested as suspect in Roseville robbery
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police said officers arrested a Sacramento man as a suspect in a robbery that happened on Aug. 5. The robbery happened in the parking lot of a grocery store on Sunrise Avenue, near Cirby Way. Police said two men pushed a homeless woman to the ground and took her belongings. […]
No leads for Truckee teen Kiely Rodni as search continues with dogs, by boat, by divers, by air and by foot
3:10 p.m. update: There are no new leads in the search for Truckee teen Kiely Rodni, according to multiple law enforcement agencies. During a media briefing on Wednesday, now five days into the search for the 16-year-old, Nevada County Sheriff's Captain Sam Brown said they are gathering information. ...
Husband of woman killed outside Sacramento school says changes to Folsom Boulevard would save lives
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The husband of a woman who was killed while picking up her daughter from a Sacramento elementary school in January believes the stretch of road where the crash happened is dangerous and is on a mission to make sure his wife's death wasn't in vain. Four...
Inmate dies at hospital while in custody at El Dorado County jail
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.(Facebook) An inmate who had epilepsy died while in the custody of the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office at Marshall Hospital shortly after being booked in the county jail on Thursday, July 28, according to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office.
Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend reported missing after weekend trip to Reno
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend have been missing for days after they were supposed to return home from a trip but never came back. The Yuba City Police Department said 29-year-old Janette Pantoja and 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala headed to Hot August Nights, an annual car show in Reno, but planned to come back that same Saturday. But they never came back.
Rescue effort for possible drowning in Rio Vista turns into recovery operation
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A search and rescue has transitioned to a recovery operation after a possible drowning in Rio Vista. The Solano County Sheriff's Office received the report around 4 p.m., and first responders arrived to the Sandy Beach Boat Launch to start a search and rescue operation for a 20-year-old Oakland man.
Yuba County Sherriff’s Assist in Narcotics Arrest
Originally Published by: Yuba County Official Page:. “Olivehurst, Ca. – On August 2nd, 2022, members of the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5), with the assistance of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, conducted a traffic stop on Jonathan Rivera-Lopez (18 years old) in the 2100 block of McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst, CA. Jonathan Rivera-Lopez is a previously documented active participant of the Norteno Criminal Street Gang. NET-5 Agents had a search warrant for Jonathan Rivera-Lopez, his vehicle, and his residence located in the 4100 block of Donald Drive in Olivehurst. During the execution of the search warrant Jonathan Rivera was found to be in possession of a Glock semi-automatic handgun, a Smith and Wesson .410 handgun, 540 counterfeit Xanax Farmapram tablets, 9.8 pounds of marijuana and $5,860 in US currency.
Fatal Shooting outside businesses near Delta College
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said that they responded to a fatal shooting at 11 a.m. near Delta College and some area shopping malls on Thursday. Police said that the male was found with a gunshot wound and medics pronounced him dead at the scene. San Joaquin Delta College notified their students […]
Gerard Martin Aguilar Dead after Rollover Crash near Sheldon Lake Drive [Sacramento, CA]
Suspected DUI Crash near Grant Line Road Kills Elk Grove Man. The incident happened on August 9th, just before 2:30 a.m. in the area of Sheldon Lake Drive and Grant Line Road. According to reports, Aguilar, in a 2021 Honda Civic, was speeding along Sunrise Boulevard and failed to negotiate a curve. The car rolled down a drainage ditch and overturned several times, ejecting the passenger, a 21-year-old woman. The Civic then crashed through a wood fence, before striking a parked vehicle and coming to rest in a vacant lot.
