Pride Publishing
Metro Trustee’s Office holds screening of ‘Disrupt and Dismantle’￼
The Office of the Metropolitan Trustee invites the community to the ‘Disrupt and Dismantle’ screening from Soledad O’Brien on Monday, August 15. The screening will take place at Howard Office Building, 700 2nd Ave. S., Nashville, starting at 1:30 pm in the Sonny West Conference Room, on the first floor.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro City Council Authorizes a Federal Lawsuit Against Operators of Middle Point Landfill
Ongoing environmental problems, including odor and water pollution, have led the City of Murfreesboro to file a federal lawsuit against the operators of Middle Point Landfill:. Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland made the announcement Wednesday (8-10-22) afternoon. He says odor complaints are in the thousands:. In addition to the ongoing odor...
WSMV
Changes possible for controversial landfill in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland is expected to make a major announcement about the Middle Point Landfill on Wednesday. The owners of the landfill have wanted to expand the facility, but residents continue fighting against it. The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste planning board denied the expansion...
murfreesborovoice.com
Smyrna Announces BBQ Festival
When: Saturday, August 13, 2022 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Where: Depot District, 98 Front Street, Smyrna, TN. The event features live music, ten BBQ vendors, desert vendors, and inflatables for the children. This festival has become a staple of Smyrna’s Depot District. In addition to enjoying a family friendly atmosphere, attendees will have an opportunity to cast their vote for their favorite dish. The People’s Choice Award will be presented at the end of the evening.
California man to teach Green Hill High School physics thanks to news coverage
He calls it fate: after a man from California stepped up as the physics teacher at Green Hill High School in Wilson County.
murfreesboro.com
What’s Being Built at 2925 South Church Street in Murfreesboro
Construction Update for 2925 South Church Street. For everyone who’s been asking what is being built on South Church St between the fire station and Dunkin’ Donuts, here you go!
WSMV
Jimmy Alexander, former Nolensville mayor, dies at 81
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The town of Nolensville, Tennessee is mourning the loss of former Mayor, Jimmy Alexander. Alexander was elected Mayor of Nolensville in 2010 and served until 2020. During his term, Alexander initiated the town’s first Public Works facility and helped create the Nolensville Recreation Center in 2015.
rejournals.com
Construction to begin on 172-unit seniors housing community in Nashville
A joint venture between Ryan Companies US, Inc., LCS and Harrison Street have closed the finances and are beginning construction of the Clarendale West End seniors housing project in Nashville. Located in the West End neighborhood of Nashville, the senior living community will be the area’s newest upscale continuum-of-care option,...
williamsonhomepage.com
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) is accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30 for non-homeowners who currently live or work in Maury County. According to an HFHWM news release, qualified applicants must meet the following criteria:. A need for housing, which could be for reasons such as structural or maintenance...
Hermitage County Clerk’s office closes for security concern
The branch, which also houses the Hermitage police precinct, is located on James Kay Lane.
WTVF
Crews working to fix air conditioning problems at Lebanon High School
LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lebanon High School is battling issues with their air conditioning today. Wilson County Schools told NewsChannel 5 that a possible lightning strike near the high school is the cause of the sporadic electrical and HVAC issues. Wilson County Schools said that crews are actively working...
wilsonpost.com
Danny Stewart believed in Sherry’s Run from the start
Danny Stewart was as genuine as they come. Many say he would light up a room when he entered it with his smile, joyful personality and loving heart. Danny was born and raised in the LaGuardo community of Wilson County. He spent his early career in the banking industry but later joined his father, Dan, and brother, Ted, at their family-owned business, Advanced Propane.
The Daily South
11 Best Things to Do in Hendersonville, Tennessee
The largest city in Tennessee's Sumner County, with 58,000 residents, is located along the Cumberland River and Old Hickory Lake. It's only 20 miles northeast of Nashville but has plenty of attractions to make it worth a visit as a day trip or an overnight destination on its own, from Historic Rock Castle to Hendersonville Memory Gardens, local boutiques, a homegrown brewery, tasty restaurants and more. Don't miss the chance to stay in Spring Haven Mansion, a favorite of Taylor Swift's. Here's what to add to your list when visiting Hendersonville, Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
Home Prices have Greatly Increased in Murfreesboro as the Supply of Building Lots have Dropped
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The growth that Rutherford County has experienced has greatly increased home prices. The growth has also led to a lack of supply – that supply being lots to build new homes on…. Now, the cost of a new home is $500-thousand or more…. That was...
Geodis Park To Host First-Ever Nashville Fair
Organizers said the event will include much more than your typical fair attractions.
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
WSMV
Roof of new court house burns in Sumner County
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews responded to a fire that broke out at the new Sumner County Courthouse on the square in Gallatin. The building materials on the roof of the new courthouse caught fire, sending heavy smoke and flames into the air. The Sumner County EMA said the...
WSMV
Records show Metro Schools principal, administrator gave faulty information to parents about gun in school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Parents at Oliver Middle School were told by their principal and the district executive director of middle schools that when a loaded gun was discovered in April on campus, the school was immediately locked down. Records obtained by WSMV4 Investigates show that information was wrong. On April...
Dates for county fairs around Middle Tennessee
Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Here's a list of county fairs happening around Middle Tennessee.
