Ashland City, TN

Comments / 1

 

Pride Publishing

Metro Trustee’s Office holds screening of ‘Disrupt and Dismantle’￼

The Office of the Metropolitan Trustee invites the community to the ‘Disrupt and Dismantle’ screening from Soledad O’Brien on Monday, August 15. The screening will take place at Howard Office Building, 700 2nd Ave. S., Nashville, starting at 1:30 pm in the Sonny West Conference Room, on the first floor.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Changes possible for controversial landfill in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland is expected to make a major announcement about the Middle Point Landfill on Wednesday. The owners of the landfill have wanted to expand the facility, but residents continue fighting against it. The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste planning board denied the expansion...
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Smyrna Announces BBQ Festival

When: Saturday, August 13, 2022 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Where: Depot District, 98 Front Street, Smyrna, TN. The event features live music, ten BBQ vendors, desert vendors, and inflatables for the children. This festival has become a staple of Smyrna’s Depot District. In addition to enjoying a family friendly atmosphere, attendees will have an opportunity to cast their vote for their favorite dish. The People’s Choice Award will be presented at the end of the evening.
SMYRNA, TN
Ashland City, TN
Ashland City, TN
WSMV

Jimmy Alexander, former Nolensville mayor, dies at 81

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The town of Nolensville, Tennessee is mourning the loss of former Mayor, Jimmy Alexander. Alexander was elected Mayor of Nolensville in 2010 and served until 2020. During his term, Alexander initiated the town’s first Public Works facility and helped create the Nolensville Recreation Center in 2015.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
rejournals.com

Construction to begin on 172-unit seniors housing community in Nashville

A joint venture between Ryan Companies US, Inc., LCS and Harrison Street have closed the finances and are beginning construction of the Clarendale West End seniors housing project in Nashville. Located in the West End neighborhood of Nashville, the senior living community will be the area’s newest upscale continuum-of-care option,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Steve Allen
williamsonhomepage.com

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) is accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30 for non-homeowners who currently live or work in Maury County. According to an HFHWM news release, qualified applicants must meet the following criteria:. A need for housing, which could be for reasons such as structural or maintenance...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WTVF

Crews working to fix air conditioning problems at Lebanon High School

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lebanon High School is battling issues with their air conditioning today. Wilson County Schools told NewsChannel 5 that a possible lightning strike near the high school is the cause of the sporadic electrical and HVAC issues. Wilson County Schools said that crews are actively working...
LEBANON, TN
wilsonpost.com

Danny Stewart believed in Sherry’s Run from the start

Danny Stewart was as genuine as they come. Many say he would light up a room when he entered it with his smile, joyful personality and loving heart. Danny was born and raised in the LaGuardo community of Wilson County. He spent his early career in the banking industry but later joined his father, Dan, and brother, Ted, at their family-owned business, Advanced Propane.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
#Mayor#Politics Local#Election Local#1st Ward#Star Automotive#Smith H
The Daily South

11 Best Things to Do in Hendersonville, Tennessee

The largest city in Tennessee's Sumner County, with 58,000 residents, is located along the Cumberland River and Old Hickory Lake. It's only 20 miles northeast of Nashville but has plenty of attractions to make it worth a visit as a day trip or an overnight destination on its own, from Historic Rock Castle to Hendersonville Memory Gardens, local boutiques, a homegrown brewery, tasty restaurants and more. Don't miss the chance to stay in Spring Haven Mansion, a favorite of Taylor Swift's. Here's what to add to your list when visiting Hendersonville, Tennessee.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Roof of new court house burns in Sumner County

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews responded to a fire that broke out at the new Sumner County Courthouse on the square in Gallatin. The building materials on the roof of the new courthouse caught fire, sending heavy smoke and flames into the air. The Sumner County EMA said the...
GALLATIN, TN

