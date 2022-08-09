ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Government
Branson, MO
Government
City
Branson, MO
Branson, MO
Education
ozarkradionews.com

Two Ava Felons Arrested For Guns & Drugs Monday

Ava, MO. – Two convicted felons from Ava were arrested on Monday following a traffic stop on West 76 Highway. Dylan Rogers and Reuben Albritton, both age 20 of Ava, have been charged with Possession of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams or Less a class D Felony; Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Possession a class E Felony. Rogers received an additional charge of Tampering with Physical Evidence in Felony Prosecution a class E Felony.
AVA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Liquor License#City Hall#Community Partnership
KOLR10 News

SGF woman accused of arson, intentionally starting meth lab fire

CORRECTION: Previous story reported the meth lab was just south of Seminole Street. Should be Kearney Street. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman was arrested after Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire report. Jennifer Buttram, 35, of Springfield was arrested on Aug. 9 after a fire marshal interviewed six people who were residents […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Anti-Semitic packages left on driveways in east Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield neighborhood received suspicious packages full of rice and anti-Semitic messages. It started as a regular Sunday morning for many residents in a quiet neighborhood in east Springfield. Some went outside to grab their newspapers to begin their morning. But they didn’t expect to find Ziploc bags weighted down with rice, full of anti-Semitic writing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
KTTS

Package Catches Fire At Cassville Post Office

(KTTS News) – Police are investigating a suspicious package that caused a fire at a Cassville Post Office. Police say the package caught fire on Tuesday morning. Cassville Post Office staff threw the package outside and evacuated the building. When officers arrived on the scene, there was no visible...
CASSVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Another catalytic converter thief pleads guilty, gets probation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of the several people involved in a series of arrests connected to a string of catalytic converter thefts in Springfield has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years of probation. Cody Phillips pleaded guilty on July 29 to two felony charges of stealing catalytic converters. He was sentenced to probation, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark County Times

Traffic stop leads to two in handcuffs

Brian Harris and Amanda Bertolozzi was arrested by the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department during a traffic stop at 11 p.m. Aug. 1. Harris was arrested on an active felony warrant from Howell County and a misdemeanor warrant from Ozark County. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and 7.5 grams of methamphetamine and three pipes were located in the vehicle, according to a post on the OCSD Facebook page. Bertolozzi was arrested for the methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Firefighter say house fire in Springfield likely intentionally set

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a fire at a home in Springfield Tuesday evening was intentionally set. Police first responded to the home in the 2200 block of North Delaware for an altercation. Officers arrested one person. At the same time, firefighters responded to the house fire. Fire investigators...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy