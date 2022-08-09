An Imperial woman was injured Monday, Aug. 8, in a three-vehicle accident at highways 141 and 21 northwest of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:10 a.m., Michael J. Sickinger, 64, of High Ridge was driving a northbound 2005 Kenworth W900 big rig and reportedly ran a red light, and the side of it was struck by a 2016 Subaru Forester driven by Nancy S. Hake, 73, of Imperial, who was turning left onto northbound Hwy. 141 from Hwy. 21. After that collision, the Forester was pushed into a northbound 2018 Ford Mustang driven north by Kim A. Tidrow, 68, of Barnhart, who also was turning left onto 141 from 21, the report said.

