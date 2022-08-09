Read full article on original website
Gary Thebeau – Service 2pm 8/13/22
Gary Thebeau of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be 2:00 Saturday at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Visitation for Gary Thebeau will be 1 to 2 Saturday at the funeral home.
Aiyana Dawn Truly – Service 8/15/22
Baby Aiyana Dawn Truly of Farmington was born and died Friday, August 5th. A memorial service will be held Monday afternoon at 2 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington.
Vernice LaDean Wade – Service 8/13/22
Vernice LaDean Wade of Farmington died Friday at the age of 92. The funeral service will be Saturday morning at 10 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Visitation for Vernice Wade will be Friday evening from 5 until 8 at Cozean Memorial Chapel.
Loetta Blair — Service 8/11/22 9 A.M.
Loetta Blair of Hillsboro passed away Saturday (8/6), she was 66 years old. The funeral service will be Thursday (8/11) morning at 9 at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with burial to follow. The visitation for Loetta Blair will be Wednesday (8/10) evening from 4 until 8 at the Mahn...
Angela “Angie” Marie Heaps – Service 8/11/22
Angela “Angie” Marie Heaps of Farmington died Friday at the age of 33. A celebration of life will be Friday morning at 11 at Open Heart Assembly Church of God in Farmington. Visitation for Angie Heaps will be Thursday evening from 5 until 8 at Cozean Memorial Chapel...
Mark Edward Bennett Senior – Service 8/10/22 2 p.m.
Mark Edward Bennett Senior of Irondale died last Friday at the age of 60. His funeral service will be held on Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington with burial in the Adams Hillcrest Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Visitation is Wednesday starting at 1 o’clock...
Well Respected Farmington Man Dies
(Farmington) A man well known in the Farmington community passed away over the weekend. Mark Toti looks back at the life of Sonny Jennings. Visitation for Sonny Jennings is Wednesday afternoon starting at 4 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington and again thursday starting at noon at the First Baptist Church in Farmington.
Park Hills Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash
(Park Hills) A man from Park Hills was injured Wednesday night in a motorcycle accident in St. Francois County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on the West Exit, south of Highway 8 when 38-year-old Dale Metcalf failed to make a curve, ran off the road, back onto the roadway and then overturned.
Eureka woman hurt in crash near Potosi
A Eureka woman was injured Monday night, Aug. 8, in a one-car accident at Hwy. 185 and Pleasant Hill Road near Potosi in Washington County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:40 p.m., Brittany L. Francis, 21, of Eureka was driving a northbound 2003 Ford Taurus and ran off...
Annual Big River Run coming up in September
Marathon runners running on city road,detail on legs. (Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Parks Foundation annual Big River Run is coming up on Sunday, September 18th. Jefferson County Parks & Recreation Division Manager Craig Luetkemeyer says typically 150-200 runners come out per year and it all starts and ends at the Northwest Sports Complex.
Festus purchasing backup generators for its facilities
The City of Festus will be purchasing several backup generators for several of its facilities. Festus Public Works Director Matt Unrine says many of the generators are several years old and needed to be replaced. The generators will be purchased from CK Power in Festus and BRDA Electric in Fenton...
Disability Resource Association New Mentoring Program
(Festus) Disability Resource Association in Festus has a new program offered to its consumers. DRA Director Nancy Pope says the program is called Jefferson County Peer Mentoring. Other than DRA, there are a lot of groups, agencies and organizations part of the new peer mentoring program. My MO Info ·...
Winkelman to teach at Crystal City High School
(Crystal City) After spending many years in the print media industry, John Winkelman is making the move to the classroom. The Crystal City resident has left Liguori Publications and will become an English teacher at Crystal City High School on a part-time basis. Winkelman says he’s looking forward to the new position.
Festus airport faces closure; officials urge county to seek new digs
It looks like Jefferson County’s only airport may close in the coming weeks to make way for a proposed large-scale industrial project known around the county as “Redbird.”. In an Aug. 3 letter, airport management notified those who rent hangar space and have planes at the airport that...
Imperial woman hurt in crash near Arnold
An Imperial woman was injured Monday, Aug. 8, in a three-vehicle accident at highways 141 and 21 northwest of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:10 a.m., Michael J. Sickinger, 64, of High Ridge was driving a northbound 2005 Kenworth W900 big rig and reportedly ran a red light, and the side of it was struck by a 2016 Subaru Forester driven by Nancy S. Hake, 73, of Imperial, who was turning left onto northbound Hwy. 141 from Hwy. 21. After that collision, the Forester was pushed into a northbound 2018 Ford Mustang driven north by Kim A. Tidrow, 68, of Barnhart, who also was turning left onto 141 from 21, the report said.
New Company in Farmington is Now Hiring
(Farmington) A new call center company is now hiring and holding job fairs at the Farmington Centene Center. City Administrator Greg Beavers is happy to welcome Communications Solutions L.L.C. The new company is located in the building formerly occupied by StarTek, another call center company in Farmington which closed July...
Salem Woman Seriously Injured in High Speed Van Crash
(Salem) A woman from Salem was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident Wednesday evening in Dent County. The Highway Patarol says the crash happened on ‘HH’ Highway, a tenth of mile south of Salem when 32-year-old Allie Haines was driving a Chrysler van at a high rate of speed.
Pevely Days coming soon!
Another family-friendly festival is coming soon. Pevely Days will take place next week and includes three days of activities and good times. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says they have plenty of things to offer over the three-day event. Pevely Days will take place next week with “family night” on...
School supplies still available at Jefferson County Rescue Mission
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Rescue Mission in Pevely still has school supplies available for those students who need it. Louise Sardo with the Rescue Mission goes over the items they have in stock. Sardo adds any family who is in need of the school supplies for their child going...
Back-To-School Supply Drive & Free Basketball Camp At North County
(Bonne Terre) Head on out to North County High School on Sunday August 21st for a school supply drive and free basketball camp. North County grad Stephon Martinez and Dig Deep Basketball are putting on the two-hour event. Martinez says to just bring one school supply item to donate then...
