Hollister, MO

Springfield company to pay $1M for federal embezzlement, bribery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield company will pay more than $1 million in forfeiture to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced Thursday, which acknowledges the criminal conduct of two former executives who are involved in a related criminal investigation. “Company owners and executives abused...
Missouri company owes $1 million after embezzlement scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri company will pay more than $1 million to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced Thursday. Pro1 IAQ, Inc., a corporation with operations in Springfield, Missouri, and Boulder, Colorado, designs and sells indoor thermostats nationwide. Based on the non-prosecution agreement signed Thursday, representatives of Pro1 admitted that former executive officers engaged in a conspiracy to embezzle funds from Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., a Springfield-based nonprofit corporation, from 2008 to November 2017.
It is now easier to become a Missouri substitute teacher

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Amid a substitute teacher shortage, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill that makes it easier for people to take up the profession. People who wanted to become substitute teachers in Missouri used to be required to have 60 college credit hours. As of June of this year, the state will only […]
Gasper, Kevin W. 1956-2022 Ozark, Mo.

OZARK, Mo. - Kevin Wayne Gasper passed away suddenly on Aug. 8, 2022. Kevin was born Feb. 9, 1956, in St. Joseph, to Kenneth and Doris (DeVall) Gasper. Kevin grew up in St. Joseph and excelled in track and tennis. After graduation Kevin joined the Air Force and continued to work towards his goal of becoming a Pharmacist. After graduating with his degree in Pharmacy, he married the love of his life, Janet Louise Russell, on Oct. 15, 1983, and had three children who he loved very much. Kevin was a Pharmacist for the past 40 years at Lake of the Ozarks Hospital, St. John's Hospital and Walgreens.
Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
Clay Cooper and family save missing autistic man

Quick thinking by Clay Cooper, his son Colton, and the rest of his family helped save an autistic man who had been the subject of a missing person alert. Kevin Ray Duke, 19, had been the subject of a missing person alert by the Taney County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 10. The alert stated Duke was last seen on Aug. 9, walking away from his home on Hampton Road in Taney County, was autistic, and required medication.
SGF woman accused of arson, intentionally starting meth lab fire

CORRECTION: Previous story reported the meth lab was just south of Seminole Street. Should be Kearney Street. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman was arrested after Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire report. Jennifer Buttram, 35, of Springfield was arrested on Aug. 9 after a fire marshal interviewed six people who were residents […]
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Missouri

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Missouri offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Show-Me State has to offer along the Branson Scenic Railway.
Arkansas woman killed in head-on crash near Branson

A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
Firefighter say house fire in Springfield likely intentionally set

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a fire at a home in Springfield Tuesday evening was intentionally set. Police first responded to the home in the 2200 block of North Delaware for an altercation. Officers arrested one person. At the same time, firefighters responded to the house fire. Fire investigators...
16-year-old dead in Lawrence County semi-truck crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.– A tractor-trailer unit crash in Lawrence County has left one 16-year-old dead and another minor injured on Wednesday. The crash happened on Route UU north of Phelps. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened as the 16-year-old was traveling southbound in the truck when the vehicle traveled off of the […]
