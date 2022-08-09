OZARK, Mo. - Kevin Wayne Gasper passed away suddenly on Aug. 8, 2022. Kevin was born Feb. 9, 1956, in St. Joseph, to Kenneth and Doris (DeVall) Gasper. Kevin grew up in St. Joseph and excelled in track and tennis. After graduation Kevin joined the Air Force and continued to work towards his goal of becoming a Pharmacist. After graduating with his degree in Pharmacy, he married the love of his life, Janet Louise Russell, on Oct. 15, 1983, and had three children who he loved very much. Kevin was a Pharmacist for the past 40 years at Lake of the Ozarks Hospital, St. John's Hospital and Walgreens.

