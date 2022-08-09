Read full article on original website
Watch Anthony Joshua show off frightening speed and brutal body shots in training for Oleksandr Usyk rematch
ANTHONY JOSHUA has been working on his ferocious body shots ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. AJ will bid to reclaim the unified heavyweight titles from the undefeated Ukrainian in a Saudi salvation job a week on Saturday. The Watford warrior jetted out to Jeddah late last month to...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius possible for Oct.15th
By Brian Webber: Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius reportedly have a fight in the works for October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Boxingscene is reporting the news of the Wilder vs. Helenius fight as a possibility for October 15th. If the bout...
Tyson Fury shows off stunning £300,000 Ferrari as boxing legend prepares to sign contract for Derek Chisora trilogy
TYSON FURY showed off his stunning £300,000 Ferrari as he prepares to sign a contract to fight Derek Chisora. Fury is a known car lover, owning a collection of luxury motors with his black Ferrari GTC4Lusso among his favourites. The Gypsy King posted the supercar onto his Instagram after...
Tyson Fury Explains Decision to End Retirement From Boxing
The heavyweight champion has his sights set on another trilogy.
BoxingNews24.com
Gennadiy Golovkin needs a knockout to beat Canelo Alvarez says Shawn Porter
By Jim Calfa: Shawn Porter feels that Gennadiy Golovkin has lost his mobility due to his increasing age and will need a knockout of Canelo Alvarez on September 17th for him to win. Porter says Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) from 2010 to 2012 would have a shot outboxing Canelo, but...
BoxingNews24.com
Is Vergil Ortiz Jr ready for Terence Crawford?
By Dan Ambrose: Vergil Ortiz Jr did what he had to do last weekend in defeating Michael McKinson in their fight in Fort Worth, Texas. The 24-year-old Ortiz Jr (19-0, 19 KOs) is ranked #1 WBA & #1 WBO and is in a position to challenge Terence Crawford for his 147-lb title.
FOX Sports
Fury announces comeback, plans for 3rd fight vs. Chisora
LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury has announced a return to boxing and has his sights set on a third bout against fellow Briton Derek Chisora. Fury said after his win over Dillian Whyte at London's Wembley Stadium in April that he was retiring from the sport, but seems to have already changed his mind.
Yardbarker
SugarHill Steward responds to Tyson Fury ditching him as head trainer
SugarHill Steward is NOT impressed with Tyson Fury appointing Isaac Lowe as his new head coach. Fury has announced that he will be returning to boxing to step into the ring with Derek Chisora, for what will be a third fight between the two British heavyweights. While nobody was surprised...
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren Expects Usyk To Beat Joshua, Backs Fury To Beat Usyk
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is moving further and further away from his planned retirement. For the last few days, the undefeated boxer has been calling out countryman Derek Chisora for a trilogy fight. But most observers expect Fury to hang back until the outcome of the upcoming rematch between...
BoxingNews24.com
IBF orders Josh Taylor to defend against Jeremias Ponce
By Robert Segal: The IBF has ordered 140-lb champion Josh Taylor to defend his title against #1 mandatory challenger Jeremias Ponce next. Assuming Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) elects to make the defense the unbeaten Argentinian Ponce (30-0, 20 KOs), they have until August 23rd to negotiate a deal before a purse bid.
Boxing Scene
Boma Brown Inks Promotional Pact With Frank Warren
FRANK WARREN HAS bolstered the heavyweight contingent at Queensberry with the signing of professional newcomer Boma Brown. The 6ft 6", 18-stoner from North West London is the most recent recruit to a promotional heavyweight brigade that includes WBC, Ring Magazine and Lineal world champion Tyson Fury, WBA world champion Daniel Dubois, WBC Silver, WBO International No.1 ranked contender Joe Joyce, plus emerging prospects David Adeleye and George Fox.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury sounding bitter about Derek Chisora fight not happening
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury sounded like a big kid that didn’t get the toy that he’d hoped for on Christmas in posting a cryptic message on social media today. Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) appears to be upset after being told no by his promoter Bob Arum about his hair-brained idea of fighting the played-out domestic level fighter Derek Chisora next in December.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo can win Bivol rematch says Shawn Porter
By Jim Calfa: Shawn Porter thinks Canelo Alvarez will beat WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in their rematch next year. Porter says he feels that Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) went into the fight against the unbeaten Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) focused on trying to score a knockout. That is...
BoxingNews24.com
Golovkin reveals he’s retiring soon ahead of Canelo Alvarez trilogy
By Brian Webber: In what could be said is the biggest fight of Gennadiy Golovkin’s career against Canelo Alvarez, the popular Kazak warrior revealed on Thursday that he’d be heading into retirement soon. Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) isn’t saying when he’ll retire, but many boxing fans believe he’ll...
