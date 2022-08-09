ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius possible for Oct.15th

By Brian Webber: Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius reportedly have a fight in the works for October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Boxingscene is reporting the news of the Wilder vs. Helenius fight as a possibility for October 15th. If the bout...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Errol Spence Jr.
Person
Terence Crawford
Person
Nigel Benn
Person
Conor Benn
Person
Chris Eubank
Person
Chris Eubank Jr.
Person
Billy Joe Saunders
BoxingNews24.com

Is Vergil Ortiz Jr ready for Terence Crawford?

By Dan Ambrose: Vergil Ortiz Jr did what he had to do last weekend in defeating Michael McKinson in their fight in Fort Worth, Texas. The 24-year-old Ortiz Jr (19-0, 19 KOs) is ranked #1 WBA & #1 WBO and is in a position to challenge Terence Crawford for his 147-lb title.
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX Sports

Fury announces comeback, plans for 3rd fight vs. Chisora

LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury has announced a return to boxing and has his sights set on a third bout against fellow Briton Derek Chisora. Fury said after his win over Dillian Whyte at London's Wembley Stadium in April that he was retiring from the sport, but seems to have already changed his mind.
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

SugarHill Steward responds to Tyson Fury ditching him as head trainer

SugarHill Steward is NOT impressed with Tyson Fury appointing Isaac Lowe as his new head coach. Fury has announced that he will be returning to boxing to step into the ring with Derek Chisora, for what will be a third fight between the two British heavyweights. While nobody was surprised...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#O2#Wbc
Boxing Scene

Frank Warren Expects Usyk To Beat Joshua, Backs Fury To Beat Usyk

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is moving further and further away from his planned retirement. For the last few days, the undefeated boxer has been calling out countryman Derek Chisora for a trilogy fight. But most observers expect Fury to hang back until the outcome of the upcoming rematch between...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

IBF orders Josh Taylor to defend against Jeremias Ponce

By Robert Segal: The IBF has ordered 140-lb champion Josh Taylor to defend his title against #1 mandatory challenger Jeremias Ponce next. Assuming Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) elects to make the defense the unbeaten Argentinian Ponce (30-0, 20 KOs), they have until August 23rd to negotiate a deal before a purse bid.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Boma Brown Inks Promotional Pact With Frank Warren

FRANK WARREN HAS bolstered the heavyweight contingent at Queensberry with the signing of professional newcomer Boma Brown. The 6ft 6", 18-stoner from North West London is the most recent recruit to a promotional heavyweight brigade that includes WBC, Ring Magazine and Lineal world champion Tyson Fury, WBA world champion Daniel Dubois, WBC Silver, WBO International No.1 ranked contender Joe Joyce, plus emerging prospects David Adeleye and George Fox.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury sounding bitter about Derek Chisora fight not happening

By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury sounded like a big kid that didn’t get the toy that he’d hoped for on Christmas in posting a cryptic message on social media today. Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) appears to be upset after being told no by his promoter Bob Arum about his hair-brained idea of fighting the played-out domestic level fighter Derek Chisora next in December.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo can win Bivol rematch says Shawn Porter

By Jim Calfa: Shawn Porter thinks Canelo Alvarez will beat WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in their rematch next year. Porter says he feels that Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) went into the fight against the unbeaten Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) focused on trying to score a knockout. That is...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Golovkin reveals he’s retiring soon ahead of Canelo Alvarez trilogy

By Brian Webber: In what could be said is the biggest fight of Gennadiy Golovkin’s career against Canelo Alvarez, the popular Kazak warrior revealed on Thursday that he’d be heading into retirement soon. Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) isn’t saying when he’ll retire, but many boxing fans believe he’ll...
COMBAT SPORTS
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy