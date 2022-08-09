Harlingen’s Commerce Street redesign takes off with $5M grant

Local News

HARLINGEN — The city has been awarded a $5 million federal grant to overhaul Commerce Street, a project that will add sidewalks, re-work dangerous intersections and dovetail with recreational options at city parks.

The federal Department of Transportation RAISE grant, which does not require a local match, will rehabilitate 3.4 miles of Commerce Street starting at the intersection of South Commerce and North 77 Sunshine Strip to the intersection of South Commerce and South 77 Sunshine Strip.

“These federal dollars will allow us to plan, redesign, and evaluate the transportation needs of the Commerce Street Corridor, which encompasses 3.4 miles of one of the busiest areas of Harlingen,” said Mayor Norma Sepulveda. “This project will improve safety, mobility, drainage and the overall aesthetics of Commerce Street.”

The north-south Commerce Street corridor is one of the city’s oldest, first laid out by Harlingen founder Lon C. Hill. It later become part of the designated Highway 96 (renamed Route 77) that served as the main route along the gulf coast from Corpus Christi to Brownsville until 1945.

The street was once used for cattle drives to bring cows to the railhead.

“The improvement of the Commerce Street Corridor is just one more example of how we are working together to ensure our district remains the best place to live, work, and play in the state of Texas,” Congresswoman Mayra Flores (TX-34) said. “When this project is complete, it will breathe new life into the Commerce Street Corridor, allowing for existing and new businesses to thrive, bettering opportunities and improving traffic for area residents. This is a win-win for all.”

Ana Hernandez, mobility and special projects director for the city, said the announcement of the grant is just the first step in the process, with more paperwork involving DOT and then the project will be let out for bid.

Hernandez, an urban planner who wrote the successful grant proposal, said once construction commences the project will be finished in about a year.

City officials say they will use the grant to complete the design and preliminary engineering for this project which includes roadway reconstruction, stormwater improvements, and intersection, multimodal and streetscape improvements.

“Obviously, we’re trying to address safety, there are a couple of intersections that are unsafe, and we’re hoping that we can maybe redesign some of the dangerous intersections,” Hernandez said. “We’re also hoping that we can add sidewalks to the corridor, cross-walks, and maybe some dedicated bike lanes as well.”

She said accessibility for disabled persons and better street lighting also will be part of the project.

And drainage, a “huge concern,” she said, also will be addressed.

“We’re hoping that we can exceed the federal flood-management standard whenever we can, so that should help alleviate concerns with flooding,” Hernandez said.

She said the city plans to tie in the redesign of the Commerce corridor to McKelvey Park and the Arroyo Colorado hike-and-bike trail.

And commerce, as might be expected given the street’s name, also is a consideration.

“There’s some significant truck traffic on North Commerce, and we’re hoping to also look into their needs so we can accommodate everyone,” she said.

RAISE stands Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity.