tncontentexchange.com
Walz, Flanagan stop in Owatonna for DEED 'Summer of Jobs' campaign
Things are happening in Owatonna — and everyone is taking notice. In fact, the growth of the city was enough to attract Minnesota Department of Employment of Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Steve Grove as a part of his Summer of Jobs campaign. With unemployment in the state at an all-time low, Grove’s campaign is aimed at showcasing the jobs available in the state, highlighting sources of labor employers may have overlooked or aren’t connected to, and discussing the innovation and best practices from businesses, job seekers and communities.
tncontentexchange.com
Steinman, Larry D. 1951-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Larry Dean Steinman, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Born Dec. 7, 1951, in St. Joseph. Larry was a servant of the Lord, a father, and a friend who will be missed. Larry is preceded in death by his parents John Kenneth Sr. and Elinore Mae...
tncontentexchange.com
DeShon, Mignon 1936-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Mignon Goetz DeShon, daughter of the late Michael Karl Goetz Jr. and Nancy Russell Goetz Ryan, wife of Richard N. DeShon and mother of Darcy, Andy and Ridge, passed from this life at her home on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. She was 85 years old. Born in St. Joseph on...
tncontentexchange.com
East St. Louis lineman McVay commits to Alabama in ceremony unlike any area has ever seen
Miles McVay stepped out of a stretch limo Thursday evening in front of the Herbert Hoover Girls and Boys Club of St. Louis. Dressed in a slick gray suit with a fresh white pair of Air Force Ones — size 16 — on his feet and sunglasses on his face, he looked ready for a party.
tncontentexchange.com
Illinois State Police identify woman found dead in Metro East
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — The 43-year-old woman found dead Friday morning in Washington Park, a small Metro East city, has been identified as Tonika Flager of East St. Louis, according to the Illinois State Police. The Washington Park Police Department has called on the state police to lead the...
tncontentexchange.com
Asbell, William W. St. Joseph, Mo.
William "Bill" Wayne Asbell, 90, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, at a local nursing home. He is survived by a son, Mark (David) Asbell, Minneapolis, Minnesota; a daughter, Michelle (Louis) Schultz, Stewartsville Missouri; grandchildren, Erin (Jake) Heston, Grimes, Iowa, Brent (Morgan) Schultz, Liberty Missouri, and Hunter Schultz, St Joseph; three great-grandsons; and several nieces and nephews.
tncontentexchange.com
St. Joseph sees opening of new Firefighter Memorial
A new memorial dedicated to honoring the work of local firefighters, has officially had its opening ceremony today at St. Joseph's Fire Station 9. The memorial, which has been under construction for over two years, features a large amount of symbolism, all the way down to the materials used in its creation.
tncontentexchange.com
Jury convicts St. Charles woman of murdering husband in 2018
ST. CHARLES — A jury late Friday found a St. Charles woman guilty of murdering her husband in 2018 by stabbing him. Brenna Davis, 40, was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Dec. 26, 2018, killing of Orville A. Davis, 40, in the 1700 block of Lynnbrook Drive.
tncontentexchange.com
Mathews, Sara G. 1992-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Sara Golden Mathews, 29, of St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 10, 2022. Sara was born Sept. 20, 1992, in St. Joseph to Michael and Julie (Golden) Mathews. Sara was a 2011 graduate of Central High School where she received many music and academic awards. She then graduated from Missouri Western State University in 2016 Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor Degree of General Studies with concentration in Music and Music Pedagogy.
tncontentexchange.com
Shuman, Toni D. 1949-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Toni D. Shuman, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Hiawatha, Kansas. She was born April 17, 1949, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Frances and Clarence "Burley" Scroggins Sr. She attended Benton High School and was a member of the Girls of '67 Benton Club. She was a homemaker who enjoyed bingo, cooking and baking, and spending time with her family. She was a Catholic.
tncontentexchange.com
Leeson, Marvin Lloyd 1932-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Marvin Lloyd Leeson, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 15, 1932, in St. Joseph, to Carl and Anna (Gill) Leeson. Lloyd left high school to work on the family farm. Lloyd married Doris Carpenter on Nov....
tncontentexchange.com
Bishop LeBlond hopes to make another deep playoff run
Bishop LeBlond enters the 2022 season hankering for an even greater feeling of gridiron glory than they felt last year. The golden eagles have been off and running with practices. This time last year, the team only entered the year with three seniors. This year, they doubled that number and head coach Chuck Davis has been impressed with the way the group has carried themselves and how they’ve helped the freshmen who are getting into the routine.
tncontentexchange.com
Cement truck flipped in two-vehicle crash
Emergency crews had to cut the driver of a cement truck free Friday morning following a two-vehicle accident in the 700 block of Mason Avenue. According to St. Joseph police, a white Kia Forte and the cement truck collided when the truck failed to slow down at an intersection and went into the wrong lane at about 9:40 a.m. It collided with the car and flipped onto its side.
