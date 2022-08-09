Things are happening in Owatonna — and everyone is taking notice. In fact, the growth of the city was enough to attract Minnesota Department of Employment of Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Steve Grove as a part of his Summer of Jobs campaign. With unemployment in the state at an all-time low, Grove’s campaign is aimed at showcasing the jobs available in the state, highlighting sources of labor employers may have overlooked or aren’t connected to, and discussing the innovation and best practices from businesses, job seekers and communities.

