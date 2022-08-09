Man accused in State Street sexual assault bound over for trial
MADISON, Wis. — The 22-year-old Madison man accused of groping a woman on State Street last month was bound over for trial Tuesday, online court records show .
Ivan Smart is charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault and one count of false imprisonment as a party to a crime. Smart and another man allegedly grabbed a woman in a sexual manner without her consent as she waited for an Uber after leaving a downtown bar. Smart then allegedly continued to assault her while in the backseat of the Uber.
Police have not identified or arrested the other man involved in the assault.
During an arraignment hearing Tuesday, a not guilty plea was issued on Smart’s behalf and his bail was continued.
Court officials also ordered Smart’s mental state be evaluated, prompting them to schedule a competency hearing for Thursday.
