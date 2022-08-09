ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused in State Street sexual assault bound over for trial

By Kyle Jones
MADISON, Wis. — The 22-year-old Madison man accused of groping a woman on State Street last month was bound over for trial Tuesday, online court records show .

Ivan Smart is charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault and one count of false imprisonment as a party to a crime. Smart and another man allegedly grabbed a woman in a sexual manner without her consent as she waited for an Uber after leaving a downtown bar. Smart then allegedly continued to assault her while in the backseat of the Uber.

RELATED: ‘He had a scary look on his face’: Charges filed against man accused in State Street sexual assault

Police have not identified or arrested the other man involved in the assault.

During an arraignment hearing Tuesday, a not guilty plea was issued on Smart’s behalf and his bail was continued.

Court officials also ordered Smart’s mental state be evaluated, prompting them to schedule a competency hearing for Thursday.

