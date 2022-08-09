ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson West, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
auroraadvertiser.net

Aurora High School graduate receives $13,400 in scholarships

Joseph Hargus, a 2022 graduate of Aurora High School, has been selected to receive several scholarships administered by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and supported by funds held by the Aurora Area Community Foundation. The scholarships include:. • Ed Cook Memorial Scholarship;. • Houn Dawg Scholarship;. • James D....
AURORA, MO
KYTV

Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out these weekend events around the Ozarks. Celebrate the birthplace of Route 66 at the 10th annual festival. Enjoy historical exhibits, live performances, and local vendors Saturday. Their official schedule of events can be found here: https://www.route66festivalsgf.com/schedule/. Admission is free, and all ages are welcome.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Rare bird spotted at Springfield’s Conservation Nature Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nature lovers spotted a rare bird at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The bird is a limpkin. The bird is known to fly as far north of the coastal areas of Florida. Francis Sckalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says this is only the eighth...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
County
Stone County, MO
City
Branson West, MO
City
Branson, MO
City
Ozark, MO
auroraadvertiser.net

Dillon’s Wish granted

Jerry Dillon, of Marionville, received a special wish as part of an effort with the Make A Wish Foundation. Crissy Carsten and Marionville Power Sports helped make the magic happen for Dillon, who is on a journey to remain healthy as he enjoys life to the fullest. He has a...
tncontentexchange.com

Gasper, Kevin W. 1956-2022 Ozark, Mo.

OZARK, Mo. - Kevin Wayne Gasper passed away suddenly on Aug. 8, 2022. Kevin was born Feb. 9, 1956, in St. Joseph, to Kenneth and Doris (DeVall) Gasper. Kevin grew up in St. Joseph and excelled in track and tennis. After graduation Kevin joined the Air Force and continued to work towards his goal of becoming a Pharmacist. After graduating with his degree in Pharmacy, he married the love of his life, Janet Louise Russell, on Oct. 15, 1983, and had three children who he loved very much. Kevin was a Pharmacist for the past 40 years at Lake of the Ozarks Hospital, St. John's Hospital and Walgreens.
OZARK, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Brown, Luella 1924-2022 Ozark, Mo.

OZARK, Mo. - Luella Brown, 97, wife of Donald C. Brown and Maurice Nauman, was born on Sept. 9, 1924 in St. Joseph. Luella leaves behind her three sons, Donald, Keith, and Eugene; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; many dear friends and family. Preceded in death by her husbands and four...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
sgfcitizen.org

Low-income apartments planned near Parkview High School

The Springfield City Council knows that about one in three households puts more than 30 percent of its yearly income toward housing. With that statistic in mind, the council voted 8-0 to give a $300,000 low-interest loan to two developers who want to build affordable apartments in the Fassnight neighborhood.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WANE 15

Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire

STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally that answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the year, Levi Clymer works as a firefighter for […]
STELLA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teenagers#Community Service#Depression#Parenting Tips#Adolescents#Mental Health#Ozark Teen Challenge#Christian#Ozarks Teen Challenge
tncontentexchange.com

Rock the Spectrum concert announced

The annual Shay & Pals Rock The Spectrum concert fundraiser for 2022 will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Branson Landing. The event will take place from 2 to 10 p.m. near the fountains. The concert will feature The Purple Xperience, a Prince tribute band from Minneapolis, Minnesota....
BRANSON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Parenting
tncontentexchange.com

Arkansas woman killed in head-on crash near Branson

A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

16-year-old dead in Lawrence County semi-truck crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.– A tractor-trailer unit crash in Lawrence County has left one 16-year-old dead and another minor injured on Wednesday. The crash happened on Route UU north of Phelps. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened as the 16-year-old was traveling southbound in the truck when the vehicle traveled off of the […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Package Catches Fire At Cassville Post Office

(KTTS News) – Police are investigating a suspicious package that caused a fire at a Cassville Post Office. Police say the package caught fire on Tuesday morning. Cassville Post Office staff threw the package outside and evacuated the building. When officers arrived on the scene, there was no visible...
CASSVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy