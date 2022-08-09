Read full article on original website
KYTV
Springfield, Nixa school officials discuss new CDC COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The CDC announced some significant changes to its COVID-19 guidelines this week right before the start of the school year, representing yet another move forward on the long road to recovery. “We know that COVID is not gone and the pandemic is not over, but we’re...
auroraadvertiser.net
Aurora High School graduate receives $13,400 in scholarships
Joseph Hargus, a 2022 graduate of Aurora High School, has been selected to receive several scholarships administered by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and supported by funds held by the Aurora Area Community Foundation. The scholarships include:. • Ed Cook Memorial Scholarship;. • Houn Dawg Scholarship;. • James D....
KYTV
Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out these weekend events around the Ozarks. Celebrate the birthplace of Route 66 at the 10th annual festival. Enjoy historical exhibits, live performances, and local vendors Saturday. Their official schedule of events can be found here: https://www.route66festivalsgf.com/schedule/. Admission is free, and all ages are welcome.
KYTV
Rare bird spotted at Springfield’s Conservation Nature Center
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nature lovers spotted a rare bird at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The bird is a limpkin. The bird is known to fly as far north of the coastal areas of Florida. Francis Sckalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says this is only the eighth...
auroraadvertiser.net
Dillon’s Wish granted
Jerry Dillon, of Marionville, received a special wish as part of an effort with the Make A Wish Foundation. Crissy Carsten and Marionville Power Sports helped make the magic happen for Dillon, who is on a journey to remain healthy as he enjoys life to the fullest. He has a...
Cost of nursing homes and assisted living: how Missouri ranks
How much do nursing homes and assisted living facilities cost in Missouri and how do those costs rank compared to other states? A recent study ranked each states' long-term care quality.
tncontentexchange.com
Gasper, Kevin W. 1956-2022 Ozark, Mo.
OZARK, Mo. - Kevin Wayne Gasper passed away suddenly on Aug. 8, 2022. Kevin was born Feb. 9, 1956, in St. Joseph, to Kenneth and Doris (DeVall) Gasper. Kevin grew up in St. Joseph and excelled in track and tennis. After graduation Kevin joined the Air Force and continued to work towards his goal of becoming a Pharmacist. After graduating with his degree in Pharmacy, he married the love of his life, Janet Louise Russell, on Oct. 15, 1983, and had three children who he loved very much. Kevin was a Pharmacist for the past 40 years at Lake of the Ozarks Hospital, St. John's Hospital and Walgreens.
tncontentexchange.com
Brown, Luella 1924-2022 Ozark, Mo.
OZARK, Mo. - Luella Brown, 97, wife of Donald C. Brown and Maurice Nauman, was born on Sept. 9, 1924 in St. Joseph. Luella leaves behind her three sons, Donald, Keith, and Eugene; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; many dear friends and family. Preceded in death by her husbands and four...
sgfcitizen.org
Low-income apartments planned near Parkview High School
The Springfield City Council knows that about one in three households puts more than 30 percent of its yearly income toward housing. With that statistic in mind, the council voted 8-0 to give a $300,000 low-interest loan to two developers who want to build affordable apartments in the Fassnight neighborhood.
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
sgfcitizen.org
This Christian County family reunion has been going on since 1890
RURAL CHRISTIAN COUNTY – For generations, babies from a few months old to family members whose faces are now lined with age have gathered on the banks of a river in rural Christian County for the McCullah-Wasson Reunion. Now in its 132nd year, the week-long gathering is said to...
Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire
STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally that answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the year, Levi Clymer works as a firefighter for […]
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: how the community came together to save an injured wild animal
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a wild rescue with a happy ending. Kim Marple wasn’t at all prepared to take on this unusual kind of rescue, but with the help of the Leigh’s Lost and Found community, it turned out to be a successful one.
KTTS
Traffic Impacts to be Expected in Lawrence County Amid Bridge Closure
(KTTS News) – The Missouri Route 96 bridge will close on August 15th. The bridge goes over Johnson Creek, just west of Halltown. The bridge was built in 1960 and is in deteriorating condition. Crews will demolish the existing bridge and beams, leaving the piers and foundation to be...
tncontentexchange.com
Rock the Spectrum concert announced
The annual Shay & Pals Rock The Spectrum concert fundraiser for 2022 will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Branson Landing. The event will take place from 2 to 10 p.m. near the fountains. The concert will feature The Purple Xperience, a Prince tribute band from Minneapolis, Minnesota....
Unresponsive child inside a hot vehicle in Carthage, Mo.
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Lieut Jeff Pinnell tells us Carthage Police responded to a residence Friday about 1:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Maple in reference to a 3-year-old female unresponsive inside a hot vehicle. She was rushed to a Joplin Hospital and then flown to Springfield, Mo....
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: Sheriff sticks to no-press-release plan, despite 2nd death in custody
Austin LaRue, of Strafford, a 27-year-old with a sad history of substance abuse and high-profile brushes with the law, in March was found dead in his cell. He died of a drug overdose in the former Greene County Jail. The new jail west of the city opened in June. Does...
tncontentexchange.com
Arkansas woman killed in head-on crash near Branson
A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
16-year-old dead in Lawrence County semi-truck crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.– A tractor-trailer unit crash in Lawrence County has left one 16-year-old dead and another minor injured on Wednesday. The crash happened on Route UU north of Phelps. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened as the 16-year-old was traveling southbound in the truck when the vehicle traveled off of the […]
KTTS
Package Catches Fire At Cassville Post Office
(KTTS News) – Police are investigating a suspicious package that caused a fire at a Cassville Post Office. Police say the package caught fire on Tuesday morning. Cassville Post Office staff threw the package outside and evacuated the building. When officers arrived on the scene, there was no visible...
