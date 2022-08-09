Read full article on original website
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously Underrated
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown Indy
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature converge
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherland
indianapublicradio.org
I-69 lane restrictions in Madison County to begin Sunday
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions starting on or after Sunday, August 14, through Saturday, August 27, for repair and overlay panel sign work. The northbound and southbound lanes of I-69 from mile marker 212 through mile marker 228 will be restricted to single lane closures to allow...
abc57.com
Juvenile accused of stealing Plymouth city vehicle later found in Indianapolis
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was arrested for allegedly stealing a Plymouth city-owned vehicle that was later found in Indianapolis, the Plymouth Police Department announced. On Wednesday morning, police were called to an office in the 1600 block of N. Michigan Street for the theft of a vehicle. According to...
Westfield Fire Department experiencing rising calls as area keeps growing
WESTFIELD, Ind. – Firefighters in Westfield are facing a growing number of calls as the area grows, but the department says it is struggling to keep up. City of Westfield Fire Department Chief Rob Gaylor said the number of calls his department receives seems to be steadily increasing each year, and it has been for […]
Several Brownsburg bakery workers sick after anhydrous ammonia leak
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Medics checked out seven people after they were exposed to anhydrous ammonia at Weston Foods, formerly Maplehurst Bakeries, in Brownsburg Thursday afternoon. As workers evacuated, the wind was blowing and some employees were exposed. They were treated for skin and eye irritation. They were all said...
cbs4indy.com
Fishers Fire Department removes ‘Wally the Weasel’ from ‘peeping into residence’
FISHERS — On August 7, the Fishers Police Department responded to a call at a residence that ended with them removing a weasel from peeping into a residential window. “Firefighters don’t go for that kind of creepiness,” said the fire department’s Facebook post, “so they jumped into action and cornered the #LittleWeasel.”
cbs4indy.com
1 killed in crash on ramp onto I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person died in a crash near the off ramp of West 10th Street onto I-465 Thursday. According to IMPD, a driver died when his or her vehicle struck another vehicle in that area. It’s unclear if the death is a result of the crash or a medical episode.
Mayor’s property tax break aimed at expected 2023 higher assessed values
INDIANAPOLIS — According to figures released by Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office Monday, the average assessed value of a home in Marion County is expected to increase by 18% to $224,673 in 2023. ”That’s definitely in line with what we’ve seen as far as property values and sales prices raising,” said Spencer Ruark of @Properties who […]
Carmel business owner shocked after receiving $117,683 power bill
A Carmel business owner got quite the shock when she received a $117,683 Duke Energy bill for the month of June.
Body found in burning car at Eagle Creek Park
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being found in a burning car in Eagle Creek Park. The Pike Township Fire Department said they were called for a vehicle on fire around 1:40 p.m. Monday. Crews arrived to find a vehicle fully engulfed off the road in a wooded...
Southside Times
Beech Grove Police Department brings people behind the badge with “On Patrol: Live”
The Beech Grove Police Department has agreed to let their community in on the ins and outs of their service to local citizens. With “On Patrol: Live”, the officers give a firsthand look at the daily events they encounter while on patrol. “We’re a little department with big city problems,” said Deputy Chief Robert Mercuri. “One of the reasons we wanted to be on “On Patrol: Live” is to legitimize who we are. We’re often asked to do a lot more with less. We don’t have the luxury of specializing in any one thing, we have to do everything.”
Mooresville crossing guard urges drivers to slow down after she was hit by car
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — As more Indiana students head back to class, safety is top priority for many parents, teachers and staff. That also includes crossing guards. One Mooresville crossing guard is warning drivers to slow down after she was hit by a car back in May. Lorie Cox has...
cbs4indy.com
Male found dead along bank of Tippecanoe River
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A boater spotted a dead body along the bank of the Tippecanoe River on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, the body was spotted around 1:30 p.m. along the north bank of the river in the 7300 block of County Road East 975 North.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD respond to shooting, victim in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting on the city’s near northeast side that left one person in critical condition. IMPD said they responded to the 3200 block of North Sherman Drive just after 9 p.m. on a report of...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville's Meridian Park Family Aquatic Center closes season Sunday with Doggie Day at the Pool
It’s only the second week of August. However, it means the close of the season for Shelbyville’s Meridian Park Family Aquatic Center. Some might remember when a city pool stayed open until, maybe, Labor Day weekend. But Trisha Tackett with the Shelbyville Parks Department says it’s been years now that staffing is impacted by schools returning early in the month.
Workplace safety violations found at Indianapolis Animal Care Services shelter
The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA) has issued $4,500 in proposed penalties against the city’s animal shelter for three workplace safety violations.
wish989.com
JCSO to Close Cause of Indy Woman’s Death as Undetermined
MT. VERNON – The investigation into the body of a young Indianapolis woman found near Mt. Vernon in March will likely be closed soon with no answers to the questions surrounding her death. Keriaye M. Winfrey was last seen around 3 p.m. on Jan. 9 in the area of...
52-year-old Columbus man arrested for drunk driving through construction zone
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police arrested a 52-year-old man Thursday morning for allegedly driving drunk through a construction zone. Police responded to a report of a possible drunk driver shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of U.S. 31 and Central Avenue. According to police, a construction worker saw...
WIBC.com
Enough Concrete to Replace a Pyramid: New Runway Being Built at the Airport
INDIANAPOLIS--It’s enough concrete to build a two-lane highway all the way from Indianapolis to Terre Haute. But, some of the old concrete will be recycled for the new runway being built at the Indianapolis International Airport. And, the constructions means 2,700 jobs. Part of the reason a new runway...
Police: Woman dies after saving grandchildren from Brownsburg creek
A woman died Wednesday after saving her grandchildren from a creek in Brownsburg, according to police.
Hogsett pushes $150 property tax credit for most homeowners as part of 2023 fiscal plan
INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett wants to give homeowners a tax credit next year as Marion County residents are getting hit with high inflation and higher property taxes. The $27 million tax relief proposal is part of the proposed 2023 fiscal package Hogsett introduced to the City-County Council on Monday night. “While the city does […]
