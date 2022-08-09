ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

indianapublicradio.org

I-69 lane restrictions in Madison County to begin Sunday

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions starting on or after Sunday, August 14, through Saturday, August 27, for repair and overlay panel sign work. The northbound and southbound lanes of I-69 from mile marker 212 through mile marker 228 will be restricted to single lane closures to allow...
FOX59

Westfield Fire Department experiencing rising calls as area keeps growing

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Firefighters in Westfield are facing a growing number of calls as the area grows, but the department says it is struggling to keep up. City of Westfield Fire Department Chief Rob Gaylor said the number of calls his department receives seems to be steadily increasing each year, and it has been for […]
WTHR

Several Brownsburg bakery workers sick after anhydrous ammonia leak

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Medics checked out seven people after they were exposed to anhydrous ammonia at Weston Foods, formerly Maplehurst Bakeries, in Brownsburg Thursday afternoon. As workers evacuated, the wind was blowing and some employees were exposed. They were treated for skin and eye irritation. They were all said...
cbs4indy.com

1 killed in crash on ramp onto I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person died in a crash near the off ramp of West 10th Street onto I-465 Thursday. According to IMPD, a driver died when his or her vehicle struck another vehicle in that area. It’s unclear if the death is a result of the crash or a medical episode.
WTHR

Body found in burning car at Eagle Creek Park

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being found in a burning car in Eagle Creek Park. The Pike Township Fire Department said they were called for a vehicle on fire around 1:40 p.m. Monday. Crews arrived to find a vehicle fully engulfed off the road in a wooded...
Southside Times

Beech Grove Police Department brings people behind the badge with “On Patrol: Live”

The Beech Grove Police Department has agreed to let their community in on the ins and outs of their service to local citizens. With “On Patrol: Live”, the officers give a firsthand look at the daily events they encounter while on patrol. “We’re a little department with big city problems,” said Deputy Chief Robert Mercuri. “One of the reasons we wanted to be on “On Patrol: Live” is to legitimize who we are. We’re often asked to do a lot more with less. We don’t have the luxury of specializing in any one thing, we have to do everything.”
cbs4indy.com

Male found dead along bank of Tippecanoe River

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A boater spotted a dead body along the bank of the Tippecanoe River on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, the body was spotted around 1:30 p.m. along the north bank of the river in the 7300 block of County Road East 975 North.
cbs4indy.com

IMPD respond to shooting, victim in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting on the city’s near northeast side that left one person in critical condition. IMPD said they responded to the 3200 block of North Sherman Drive just after 9 p.m. on a report of...
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville's Meridian Park Family Aquatic Center closes season Sunday with Doggie Day at the Pool

It’s only the second week of August. However, it means the close of the season for Shelbyville’s Meridian Park Family Aquatic Center. Some might remember when a city pool stayed open until, maybe, Labor Day weekend. But Trisha Tackett with the Shelbyville Parks Department says it’s been years now that staffing is impacted by schools returning early in the month.
