Chance encounter at Cook Children's Medical Center leads to emotional reunion between half-siblings
A recent chance encounter at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth leads to a long-lost reunion. One day back in March, Christina Sadberry took her 11-year-old son, Bryson, to Cook Children’s Medical Center for treatment.
wbap.com
Extraordinary Encounter at Cook Children’s Hospital Leads to Sibling Reunion
FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Two North Texans are sharing an extraordinary encounter at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth that lead to the reunion of long, lost siblings. The hospital’s recording producer Raymond Turner and Christina Sadberry had been passing each other in the hallways for...
Homeless veteran gets back on his feet with the help of a police officer
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A veteran who was once homeless is getting back on his feet with help from a Fort Worth police officer. This past winter, Officer Joe Spragins saw Toney Dervan at various spots in west Fort Worth responding to business complaints when Dervan was with his service dog. "Sleeping on the side of a Little Caesars building, that was my first time encountering him," said Spragins. But as the months went on, Spragins built a relationship with Dervan."He was always super nice and cooperative," said Spragins, "I would start asking him more questions and more questions and he...
fox4news.com
Move-in Day Mafia helps college freshman who aged out of foster care
The Move-in Day Mafia is a network of volunteers who are helping support students without typical family structures. Volunteers set up dorm rooms for 13 students at Paul Quinn College Wednesday.
dallasexpress.com
5 Children Left in Hot Car; Man Arrested
A Fort Worth man was arrested for allegedly leaving five children in a parked car last week as temperatures neared triple digits outside. The car was parked with the engine running but without air conditioning, when officers discovered and removed the children, ages 1,2,4,5, and 6, from the vehicle, several were either sleeping or unconscious, the police said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Officers Rescue 5 Children From Hot Car
Fort Worth police were dispatched to an investigation call on the 3500 block of Littlejohn Avenue Sunday at about 8:00 p.m. Details stated that several children were inside a vehicle at this location. Once officers arrived, they observed an adult male in the yard and checked his vehicle that was...
AOL Corp
H-E-B confirms location of first store in Tarrant County — and it’s not Alliance
H-E-B is finally making its way into Tarrant County, the grocery chain announced Thursday. The San Antonio-based retailer known for its Texas brands, butter tortillas and local produce said it will build a new store in Mansfield, about 20 minutes south of Fort Worth. It will be the first confirmed H-E-B grocery store in Tarrant County.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Free and Reduced School Lunch Program Requirements Changing for Some Districts
For many families right now shopping for groceries can be challenging. "I'm on a super small budget so whatever deals are for the week is how I shop," shopping mother Jessica Kelly said. That could also affect what goes in a child's lunchbox. "I feel like the kids are suffering...
Five children recovering, found in hot SUV in Fort Worth
Five children are recovering after being found in a hot SUV in Fort Worth. Police were called to a home on Littlejohn Ave. in southeast Fort Worth at around 10:00 p.m. Sunday night.
Victim in Fort Worth truck hijacking identified
The victim has now been identified five days after a furniture truck was hijacked in Fort Worth. Investigators say Ivan Rivera-Perez’s body was found in the middle of Reed Street
fox4news.com
Fort Worth pastor's life story becomes a movie
A new movie will feature the true life story of Grammy nominee and Fort Worth pastor, Marvin Sapp. It's a story about survival through faith and much more than turning away from crime as a young man.
Woman arrested for White Settlement motel stabbing, victim is in the hospital
A woman is now jailed in Tarrant County where another woman was stabbed at a Motel 6 in White Settlement Thursday night. Police got the call just past 7 p.m.
Three slashed during a quarrel among delivery drivers in Southlake
Three men are recovering from knife wounds after a fight broke about among delivery drivers in Southlake Wednesday. It was in an alley behind some retail stores near Southlake Boulevard and Davis.
fox4news.com
Plano man sitting on front porch dies in mysterious fire
PLANO, Texas - Police in Plano said a man was killed in an unusual and unexplained fire. It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday while the victim was on his porch at a home located near Custer Road and 15th Street, which is on the city’s southwest side. Family members...
fox4news.com
5 children taken to hospital after dad allegedly leaves them in car without air conditioning
FORT WORTH, Texas - A father is under arrest after allegedly leaving his 5 children inside a car without air conditioning in Fort Worth. Jose Leal, 29, was arrested on 5 counts of abandonment/endangerment to a child and taken to the Tarrant County Jail. Fort Worth police say they were...
dallasexpress.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Local Hit-and-Run
A hit-and-run crash left a motorcyclist dead in Fort Worth on early Monday. Fort Worth Police responded to the 5800 block of E. Loop 820 at about 4 a.m. on August 8. Upon arrival, officers started working on an accident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. Officers found that...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
H-E-B Announces New Store Coming to Tarrant County
H-E-B's North Texas expansion is now spreading into Tarrant County. The Texas-based retailer announced Thursday that a new H-E-B store will be built in Mansfield. Tarrant County's first H-E-B will be built at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street on 28 acres already owned by the San Antonio-based company. A Thursday news release did not say when the store will be open, but crews will break ground early next year.
tornadopix.com
The Fort Worth apartment complex may be built on unmarked graves
On a cold Friday afternoon before the sweltering weekend heat drifted away in Fort Worth, Pioneers Rest Cemetery off Samuels Avenue was a picture of peace. The ancient cemetery’s trees stretched out over row upon row of worn-out tombstones. It was almost empty, and any silence was broken by the sounds of nearby traffic, or a train screeching near, or the chirping of birds somewhere far away.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Pleads Guilty in 2018 Murder of Fort Worth Couple
The man accused in the 2018 killing of a man and a woman in Fort Worth pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday, prosecutors announced. The Tarrant County District Attorney's office said 33-year-old Juan Alfredo Alvarez pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of 47-year-old Donald Jenkins and 52-year-old Cheryl Trimmier.
Granbury boy who died from a gunshot has now been identified
A boy shot to death in Granbury this week has now been identified as a nine-year-old named Levi Shaw who was found badly wounded at a home on Abbey Park Court Tuesday.
