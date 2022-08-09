Kansas City Chiefs sign defensive tackle, former first-round draft pick: report

The Kansas City Chiefs have added some depth to their defense with a former first-round draft pick.

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton, who played last season with the New York Giants and was the 12th overall selection by Cleveland in the 2015 draft , agreed to terms with the Chiefs on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter .

The 6-foot-2, 345-pound Shelton played in 13 games for the Giants last season , posting 31 tackles and a half-sack. He ranked 126th among 144 interior defensive linemen via Pro Football Focus’ grading system among players with 20% of their team’s snaps.

Shelton, 28, is joining his fifth NFL team, as he spent previous time with the Browns, Patriots, Lions and Giants. According to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates , the Las Vegas Raiders worked out Shelton earlier this week.

Chris Jones and Derrick Nnadi were listed as starters at defensive tackle on the Chiefs’ first depth chart of 2022 , while Khalen Saunders and Tershawn Wharton were back-ups.