Public Safety

The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Person
Rachel Perry
Daily Mail

Fears for family missing in the Outback in their Toyota HiLux as it's revealed they met a 'mystery man' hours before disappearing without a trace

A mother, daughter and son have gone missing along one of Australia's most isolated roads after saying they would spend the night on a stranger's property. Bonnie Edwards, 70, Eldride Edwards, 41, and Virginia O'Neil, 49, visited Alice Springs for an event on Saturday but have not been seen or heard from since.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police investigating after girls ‘followed and touched in sea’ by men on Brighton beach

A man has been arrested in Brighton after the police received reports of a group of men ‘following and touching’ girls on a beach.Sussex Police are now looking into a slew of sexual assaults in Brighton which were reported to them and urging victims and witnesses to get in touch.A 32-year-old man, from Hayes in west London, has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault against a woman but was released on conditional bail while the police investigate.Local officers received a third-party report of a group of men sexually assaulting and harassing women and girls on the beach at roughly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Inquest into death of baby boy who died at 26 days old in his Moses basket is left with 'unanswered questions' as police raise concerns about 'untidy' home

An inquest into the death of a baby boy who died at just 26 days old has been left with 'unanswered questions' after he was found 'cold and unresponsive' in his Moses basket. Fiona Tissington called an ambulance as her husband Philip performed CPR on their son Joseph when he stopped breathing at his home in Jacksdale, Nottinghamshire on July 27, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Newborn baby dies at home as police probe ‘unexplained’ death

A police investigation has been launched after a newborn baby was found dead at an address in Swindon. Wiltshire Police announced a probe into the “unexplained” death after paramedics arrived at the home yesterday morning. Despite their efforts, the baby was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are treating the death as unexplained, with forensic experts at the scene investigating.A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called by the ambulance service to a report of a death of a newborn baby at an address in Grange Park in the early hours of Monday morning.“Enquiries are currently ongoing and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.”West Swindon parish councillor Tim Swinyar told Wiltshire Live: “It's terrible to hear. My thoughts are with the family. It's really shocking news.”A crime scene remains in place as investigations continue. Read More Owami Davies: Two arrested on suspicion of murdering missing student nurseArchie Battersbee’s family lodge last-minute appeal with Supreme Court to stop withdrawal of life support
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Man, 23, with rare condition who can 'smell, taste and feel' words reveals he can never date Kirsty because of the 'urine aroma' - while a celeb such as Jennifer Lawrence is like 'sniffing a shoe'

A man with a rare condition which means he can taste, smell and feel words has revealed which names are delicious - and which taste like urine. Henry Gray, 23, from Newcastle, Tyne and Wear, has a condition called lexical-gustatory synaesthesia, which means he can taste, smell or have a feeling associated with words.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
Daily Mail

Woman, 35, who feels 'like she's been shot in the mouth' after having £6,000 veneers fitted at a Turkish dental clinic claims she has to pay £30,000 to have the damage fixed in the UK

A woman who claims to have had a botched veneers procedure at a Turkish dental clinic says she has been quoted £30,000 to have the damage fixed in the UK. Melissa Davies, 35, of Coventry, was unhappy with her smile so spent £6,000 to have a veneer fitted at a Turkish clinic she found online.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Jury watch moment pensioner, 75, 'caused death of a five-month-old boy by driving into the path of an oncoming van and forcing it on to the pavement' where the child was being pushed by his mother

This the moment a pensioner drove into the path of an oncoming van, allegedly causing a crash which killed a five-month-old boy and seriously injuring his mother. Shelagh Robertson had been driving home from a trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of the van on the A10 at Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on January 22, last year.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

One-legged care home resident, 93, dies after being Tasered by police

The police watchdog has launched an investigation after the death of a 93-year-old disabled care home resident, who was Tasered and pepper sprayed by officers.Police had tried to detain Donald Burgess, who was wheelchair-bound, had one leg and suffered from dementia, following a report he had threatened care staff with a knife.Two officers from Sussex Police attended the home, in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, on June 21.One of them used Pava spray, which is similar to pepper spray, while the other deployed a Taser. The knife was then removed from Mr Burgess and he was handcuffed.He was taken to hospital,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

The incredible moment a family who vanished in the outback is FOUND alive after a helicopter spots their car 50km off the road

This is the dramatic moment a family of four was spotted and rescued in the Australian outback after they went missing for 48 hours. Their four-wheel-drive was spotted by helicopter on Tuesday after a multi-agency search was launched when the Queensland family did not arrive at their destination - the small town of Packsaddle in NSW.
PUBLIC SAFETY

