Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Attorney General Merrick Garland memo suggests no federal indictment of Donald Trump before November election
WASHINGTON – A Justice Department memo suggests Donald Trump won't face any federal indictment over the insurrection Jan. 6, 2021, before the election in November, legal analysts said. Attorney General Merrick Garland reminded U.S. Department of Justice officials that extra steps are required before action can be taken in...
Texas Gov. Abbott sent more than 5,100 migrants to Washington. Now, DC mayor says her city is at a 'tipping point'
Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking for aid from the DC National Guard to help with migrants being sent by bus from Texas, according to a letter obtained by CNN affiliate WUSA.
State Judge Blocks Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis From Investigating State Senator Burt Jones
A Georgia judge blocked Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, from investigating state Sen. Burt Jones (R) Monday as part of an investigation into former president Donald Trump. Willis has been investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. President Joe Biden was...
Trump requests immunity (again) from Jan. 6 civil cases that could bankrupt him
UPDATE (Aug. 2, 2022, 12:27 p.m.): A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that civil lawsuits against Donald Trump related to the Jan. 6 attack can proceed, rejecting the former president's claims of "absolutely immunity." Lawyers for former President Donald Trump formally asked a federal judge on Wednesday to grant him...
Georgia judge upholds decision to keep Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on ballot
A Georgia judge on Monday upheld Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's eligibility to run for reelection, handing another defeat to the activist groups that have tried to use the US Constitution's ban against insurrectionists holding office to disqualify GOP candidates.
'They were just leaving them on the street': Texas Gov. Abbott has sent over 6,100 immigrants to DC as he expands to NYC
Volunteers who met the immigrants in Washington, DC, described how "shell-shocked these people were coming out of the buses."
FBI to illegally ‘harvest’ gun carry license holders’ personal info, Missouri AG says
On Wednesday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt alerted the public that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is preparing to illegally “harvest” the private information of Missouri concealed carry permit holders. In a press release, Schmitt said he sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, urging the...
Guy Reffitt: Capitol rioter turned in by son gets 87 months in prison
A Texas man who joined the US Capitol riot armed with a holstered pistol and threatened his own son to keep quiet about his role has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison. Guy Reffitt, 49, was found guilty in March on five felony counts, including obstruction of...
Washington, D.C. Mayor is Furious at Governor Abbott Because of Migrants
Texas Governor Greg Abbott started sending captured migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. Now, this has caused some backlash, and this time it’s not from President Joe Biden, but the Mayor of Washington, D.C.
First Texas bus of 50 mostly male illegal migrants arrives in NYC: Gov. Abbott says Big Apple is the 'ideal destination' and challenges liberal Mayor Adams to welcome them - as arrivals say city has 'best opportunities' in nation
The first bus of migrants sent from Texas by Governor Greg Abbott arrived in New York City on Friday morning. The group was dropped off at Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan after making the almost 2,000-mile trip from the border that lasted days. A group of charity workers and...
Why it matters that the FBI seized a key House Republican’s phone
It’s not every day when FBI agents approach a sitting member of Congress as part of an apparent law enforcement operation. It’s even more unusual when those FBI agents go so far as to take the lawmaker’s phone. With this in mind, the fact that this appears...
Graham, Giuliani run from Georgia DA faster than Hawley during a Capitol riot
The Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney's investigation into Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state is arguably the clearest legal threat to the former president — at least for now. And two Trump loyalists are acting accordingly, using dubious excuses and outright disregard for...
COVID loan fraud: West Virginia woman accepted over $42K, Justice Department says
The Justice Department said Wednesday that a West Virginia woman pleaded guilty to wire fraud – admitting to accepting more than $42,250 in COVID-19 relief loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the CARES Act. According to court documents and a statement, 24-year-old Alexis Ransom, of Logan,...
Ohio Man Who Wore Company Jacket with His Name and Number to Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Pleads Guilty
The Ohio man who joined the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol while wearing a jacket bearing the name and phone number of his business has pleaded guilty to destroying government property. Troy Elbert Faulkner, 41, admitted to kicking in a window at the Capitol building as Donald Trump...
Stick-Wielding, Gas Mask-Wearing Former Police Officer Who Joined the Jan. 6 Capitol Mob Learns His Fate
A former Virginia police officer who was convicted of felony obstruction will spend more than seven years behind bars for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Thomas Robertson, 49, learned his fate Thursday when he was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper. The 87-month sentence was at the lowest end of the guideline range, which contemplated a sentence of up to 108 months. After prison, Robertson will spend three years on supervised release.
Louisiana school rejects kindergartner due to same-sex parents
Couple says they were told their 5-year-old could not attend the Bible Baptist Academy because of their "lifestyle choices." KPLC's Amma Siriboe reports.Aug. 10, 2022.
What Led An Upstate County To Pick A Deranged “I Voted” Sticker?
As a state, New York has often hosted symbols of this nation throughout history. Troy has Uncle Sam, who portrays the States' readiness and preparation. NYC has the Statue of Liberty, a representative of our country's golden opportunity. Now a new "I Voted" sticker in Upstate New York is being praised for showing the American political machine as it feels right now.
Sen. Graham fights subpoena in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors in Atlanta said they need a special grand jury to hear from U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham because he may be able to provide insight into the extent of any coordinated efforts to influence the results of the 2020 general election in Georgia. Fulton County Chief...
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to defund the FBI
In light of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s historic raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to execute a federal search warrant, a number of prominent Republicans have voiced their outrage.
