ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
City
Hammond, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Hammond, LA
Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
MSNBC

Trump requests immunity (again) from Jan. 6 civil cases that could bankrupt him

UPDATE (Aug. 2, 2022, 12:27 p.m.): A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that civil lawsuits against Donald Trump related to the Jan. 6 attack can proceed, rejecting the former president's claims of "absolutely immunity." Lawyers for former President Donald Trump formally asked a federal judge on Wednesday to grant him...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Election Local#David Smith#2nd Circuit#1st Circuit Appellate#District Court#Republicans#Democrats
Daily Mail

First Texas bus of 50 mostly male illegal migrants arrives in NYC: Gov. Abbott says Big Apple is the 'ideal destination' and challenges liberal Mayor Adams to welcome them - as arrivals say city has 'best opportunities' in nation

The first bus of migrants sent from Texas by Governor Greg Abbott arrived in New York City on Friday morning. The group was dropped off at Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan after making the almost 2,000-mile trip from the border that lasted days. A group of charity workers and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Law & Crime

Stick-Wielding, Gas Mask-Wearing Former Police Officer Who Joined the Jan. 6 Capitol Mob Learns His Fate

A former Virginia police officer who was convicted of felony obstruction will spend more than seven years behind bars for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Thomas Robertson, 49, learned his fate Thursday when he was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper. The 87-month sentence was at the lowest end of the guideline range, which contemplated a sentence of up to 108 months. After prison, Robertson will spend three years on supervised release.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Q 105.7

What Led An Upstate County To Pick A Deranged “I Voted” Sticker?

As a state, New York has often hosted symbols of this nation throughout history. Troy has Uncle Sam, who portrays the States' readiness and preparation. NYC has the Statue of Liberty, a representative of our country's golden opportunity. Now a new "I Voted" sticker in Upstate New York is being praised for showing the American political machine as it feels right now.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy