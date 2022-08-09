ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

NOLA.com

Coroner identifies woman killed in shooting at edge of Central City

A woman killed in a shooting Tuesday at the edge of Central City has been identified by the Orleans Parish coroner. Zoe Berger Hall was 45, the coroner said Thursday. She was fatally shot in a vehicle around 12:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way, police said. Berger Hall died at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Police Investigate Overnight Shooting That Left One Person Shot

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. last night. On Monday, August 8, 2022, shortly after 9:30 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the Government Circle Housing Community. When Police arrived, they discovered that a black male that was involved in the incident had sustained a gunshot wound. He was transported to an out of area hospital to be treated for his injuries. The victim is currently in stable condition.
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating shooting near N 38th St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a local hospital late Wednesday night. Officers arrived at approximately 11 p.m. and found one shooting victim. BRPD says the victim sustained “an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”. Detectives believe the shooting took place close to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Parents turn in 15-year-old after man shot in Houma

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – A 23-year-old man was injured Tuesday afternoon and a 15-year-old now faces an attempted first-degree murder charge after a shooting on Payne St., according to the Houma Police Department (HPD). Investigators found that the victim was shot multiple times before police arrived on the scene at around 2:15 p.m. The unidentified […]
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO arrest man involved in 2019 Lenny’s Night Club shooting

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of an additional suspect that was developed through investigation of an April 2021 shooting at a local Houma Night Club. Charleston James Turner, 19, of Houma, was arrested on July 19, 2022, in connection with his involvement in the incident. Shortly after...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for 13-year-old runaway from Terrebonne Parish

TERREBONNE PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a 13-year-old girl who ran away from home earlier this week. The mother of 13-year-old Aaliyah Williams told Terrebonne Parish sheriff's deputies she last saw her daughter five days ago at their home in Terrebonne Parish, and she has spoken to her several times over the phone since she reportedly ran away.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Overnight shooting at in Thibodaux leaves one man injured

THIBODAUX, La. — Thibodaux police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in public housing on Monday night. According to reports, a man was shot in the Government Circle Housing Community around 9:30 p.m. on Monday. The victim was transported to a hospital to be treated for his...
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

Man fatally shot in Little Woods, New Orleans police say

A man was fatally shot in Little Woods on Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called to the 7800 block of Sail Street at 5:32 p.m., where they found a man with gunshot wounds. Paramedics took him to a hospital, but police said at 6:23 p.m. he had died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

15-year-old suspected gunman shoots man multiple times

On August 9, 2022 at approximately 2:15 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a report of a subject being shot near the intersection of Payne and East Street. Upon arrival officers located a 23 year old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was then treated and transported to a local medical facility where he is expected to recover from his injuries.
HOUMA, LA
wgno.com

NOPD called after victim in N.O. East shooting arrives at hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man arrived at a hospital Wednesday afternoon, suffering from a gunshot wound, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating soon after. Officers say they were made known of the incident just before 12:10. According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in the New Orleans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

LPSO in search of runaway teen

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Somer Strickland of North Main Street in Lockport. She was last seen at her residence at 4 p.m. on August 10, 2022, when her grandmother left the residence. When the grandmother returned at around 6 p.m., Strickland was not at the residence, and a suitcase was also missing. Detectives believe that the juvenile had coordinated with friends from her hometown of Mobile, Alabama, to come to pick her up while her grandmother was away. It is believed that she may be headed to Mobile or already there.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Gonzales man arrested for DWI 3 times in one month, tied to hit and run in another parish

ST. JAMES PARISH - A man was arrested for his third DWI in a month and linked to a hit-and-run crash after law enforcement found his damaged car stopped along I-10. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stumbled upon the car on the shoulder of I-10 in St. James Parish late Friday morning. They later determined the driver, 31-year-old Brandon Rockwood of Gonzales, was driving impaired and had a suspended license.
GONZALES, LA

