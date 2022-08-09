Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbrz.com
Killers in stolen cars cornered victim on Florida Boulevard; 15-year-old arrested in ambush shooting
BATON ROUGE - A 15-year-old is one of two people facing murder charges after they allegedly bragged on social media about killing a woman in an ambush on Florida Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the unidentified teen and another suspect, 20-year-old Naquez Preston, were booked for first-degree murder in the May 18 shooting.
NOLA.com
Coroner identifies woman killed in shooting at edge of Central City
A woman killed in a shooting Tuesday at the edge of Central City has been identified by the Orleans Parish coroner. Zoe Berger Hall was 45, the coroner said Thursday. She was fatally shot in a vehicle around 12:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way, police said. Berger Hall died at the scene.
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Police Investigate Overnight Shooting That Left One Person Shot
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. last night. On Monday, August 8, 2022, shortly after 9:30 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the Government Circle Housing Community. When Police arrived, they discovered that a black male that was involved in the incident had sustained a gunshot wound. He was transported to an out of area hospital to be treated for his injuries. The victim is currently in stable condition.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating shooting near N 38th St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a local hospital late Wednesday night. Officers arrived at approximately 11 p.m. and found one shooting victim. BRPD says the victim sustained “an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”. Detectives believe the shooting took place close to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parents turn in 15-year-old after man shot in Houma
HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – A 23-year-old man was injured Tuesday afternoon and a 15-year-old now faces an attempted first-degree murder charge after a shooting on Payne St., according to the Houma Police Department (HPD). Investigators found that the victim was shot multiple times before police arrived on the scene at around 2:15 p.m. The unidentified […]
houmatimes.com
TPSO arrest man involved in 2019 Lenny’s Night Club shooting
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of an additional suspect that was developed through investigation of an April 2021 shooting at a local Houma Night Club. Charleston James Turner, 19, of Houma, was arrested on July 19, 2022, in connection with his involvement in the incident. Shortly after...
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for 13-year-old runaway from Terrebonne Parish
TERREBONNE PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a 13-year-old girl who ran away from home earlier this week. The mother of 13-year-old Aaliyah Williams told Terrebonne Parish sheriff's deputies she last saw her daughter five days ago at their home in Terrebonne Parish, and she has spoken to her several times over the phone since she reportedly ran away.
WDSU
Overnight shooting at in Thibodaux leaves one man injured
THIBODAUX, La. — Thibodaux police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in public housing on Monday night. According to reports, a man was shot in the Government Circle Housing Community around 9:30 p.m. on Monday. The victim was transported to a hospital to be treated for his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Man fatally shot in Little Woods, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot in Little Woods on Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called to the 7800 block of Sail Street at 5:32 p.m., where they found a man with gunshot wounds. Paramedics took him to a hospital, but police said at 6:23 p.m. he had died.
wbrz.com
Two people hurt in Gonzales shooting Monday afternoon; one victim in serious condition
GONZALES - Two people were hurt in a shooting Monday afternoon when someone jumped out of a car and started firing toward them, authorities said. According to the Gonzales Police Department, four people were walking down Abe Street around 7:30 p.m. when someone driving a 4-door sedan sped toward them, jumped out of the car and started shooting.
Detectives attempt to ID alleged convenience store robbery suspects
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify the individuals responsible for an alleged early morning robbery. Police say the incident happened on July 8, 2022 at a convenience store located in the 8900 block of Jefferson Highway, near Drusilla Lane. The...
houmatimes.com
15-year-old suspected gunman shoots man multiple times
On August 9, 2022 at approximately 2:15 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a report of a subject being shot near the intersection of Payne and East Street. Upon arrival officers located a 23 year old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was then treated and transported to a local medical facility where he is expected to recover from his injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
'It feels like a burden's left me,' victim's mother says after 2nd guilty verdict in Gretna murder
A Jefferson Parish jury deliberated more than seven hours Wednesday before convicting a second defendant of murder in a 2016 Gretna shooting that claimed the life of a Marrero man. Steven "Bubba" Tate, 25, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Ethan Allen. Tate was acquitted...
NOLA.com
Suspect booked with murder in Metairie shooting tried to flush gun down toilet: JPSO
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a July 23 shooting that left a Metairie man dead. James Wallace Jr., 22, of Metairie, was booked Tuesday with second-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and several drug-related charges, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
Woman dies after being struck in disabled vehicle in Louisiana
According to police, the accident happened near mile marker 257 heading towards Slidell.
Crash on the Twin Span Bridge kills one driver, and injures another driver
New Orleans police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on the Twin Span Bridge that injured one driver and claimed the life of another driver. It happened Thursday morning on I-10 on the bridge’s eastbound span to Slidell.
wgno.com
NOPD called after victim in N.O. East shooting arrives at hospital
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man arrived at a hospital Wednesday afternoon, suffering from a gunshot wound, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating soon after. Officers say they were made known of the incident just before 12:10. According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in the New Orleans...
houmatimes.com
LPSO in search of runaway teen
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Somer Strickland of North Main Street in Lockport. She was last seen at her residence at 4 p.m. on August 10, 2022, when her grandmother left the residence. When the grandmother returned at around 6 p.m., Strickland was not at the residence, and a suitcase was also missing. Detectives believe that the juvenile had coordinated with friends from her hometown of Mobile, Alabama, to come to pick her up while her grandmother was away. It is believed that she may be headed to Mobile or already there.
wbrz.com
Gonzales man arrested for DWI 3 times in one month, tied to hit and run in another parish
ST. JAMES PARISH - A man was arrested for his third DWI in a month and linked to a hit-and-run crash after law enforcement found his damaged car stopped along I-10. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stumbled upon the car on the shoulder of I-10 in St. James Parish late Friday morning. They later determined the driver, 31-year-old Brandon Rockwood of Gonzales, was driving impaired and had a suspended license.
Video of off-duty New Orleans cop beaten up and allegedly robbed raises questions
NEW ORLEANS — Video of an off-duty NOPD officer being beaten and allegedly robbed leaves a lot of unanswered questions. The NOPD says they responded to the 700 block of Saint Louis Street early Monday morning. Security video from a nearby business shows the scene at 2:52 a.m. In...
Comments / 0