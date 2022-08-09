ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Pleasant Hill donates a ladder truck to DMACC fire program

By Dan Hendrickson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wNbpN_0hArEEtB00

ANKENY, IOWA — A former DMACC student helped facilitate a big donation to her alma mater on Tuesday. The school accepted the gift of a used ladder truck for its Fire Science Program from the City of Pleasant Hill and their fire chief, Jamie Xayavong.

Pleasant Hill recently purchased a new ladder truck. Rather than sell off the old one to a smaller department, they instead made a gift of the truck. A new ladder truck carries a cost of around $1.6 million. The donation saves DMACC from having to spend it while still supplying their students with a one-of-a-kind training tool.

Xayavong says it is rare for fire cadets to get training on a ladder truck. Most have to wait until they are hired for their first jobs to get real-life experience on the trucks. “This is good for everyone involved,’ Xayavong said during the announcement ceremony on Tuesday, “DMACC fire science students will train on a unique piece of equipment while all of the metro fire departments will interview graduates with a more well-rounded training experience.”

“This is an amazing addition to our fire science program,” DMACC Fire Science Chair Brent Conklin said, “While we have in-class instruction, hands on learning is a crucial part of our program.”

DMACC President Rob Denson says he personally test drove the 50-foot long truck himself before accepting the gift.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Fire damages garage, cars near State Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa — A garage and cars caught fire near the State Capitol late Thursday night. The fire happened in the 1500 block of Dean Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. The owner told authorities that there are two people living in the garage, however, the fire department didn’t find anyone inside the garage. Those […]
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines School District Still Needing To Hire Dozens of Teachers

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa's largest public school district is still trying to hire 40-teachers and some support staffers ahead of the start of the new school year. The Des Moines Public School district is offering veteran teachers $50,000 toward their retirement savings if they agree to stay on another year. Des Moines Schools Spokesman Phil Roeder says 60-veteran teachers have accepted the offer, but they still need to hire 40-more teachers. He says the district employs 2,700 teachers and typically each year they'll see 200 retirements/resignations, but this past year that number was 300. Roeder says they expect to use long-term subs as the new school year begins, until the permanent positions can be filled. He says the daily pay for subs has gone from $150 to $180.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ankeny, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Pleasant Hill, IA
Local
Iowa Society
Ankeny, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Sports
Ankeny, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Government
Ankeny, IA
Society
Pleasant Hill, IA
Society
Pleasant Hill, IA
Sports
Pleasant Hill, IA
Government
WHO 13

Central Iowa charities break ground on next chapters

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tuesday was a major day for projects for two central Iowa non-profit organizations. Near Cambridge, the Ames-based Youth and Shelter Services broke ground on a $20 million campus which will have 70 beds to help troubled youth get back on track. “We still have about $5 million to fully build out […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Excitement engulfs the metro with opening of Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2022 Iowa State Fair got underway here with opening ceremonies. “Iowa’s coming together to celebrate all the reasons why we love living in Iowa,” said Fair Manager Gary Slater. “What makes a difference is the volunteers, supporters, the staff, and the many people behind the scenes and for you being here. […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#Charity#Fire Science Program#Nexstar Media Inc
iheart.com

Cedar Falls Man Dies After Des Moines Motorcycle Crash

(Des Moines, IA) -- A man hurt in a motorcycle crash last weekend in Des Moines has died. Police say 26-year-old Bryton Tichy of Cedar Falls lost control of his motorcycle around 3:30 Saturday morning, near 2nd Avenue and Laurel Street, north of downtown Des Moines. He died at MercyOne Hospital last night.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa State Daily

BREAKING: Iowa State student found dead in Campustown apartment

The Ames Police Department identified the body of an Iowa State student, Emma Timmer after receiving a report that there was a woman who appeared to be dead on the balcony of an apartment. Timmer, age 20, was found dead at 425 Welch Ave in apartment 203. She was a...
AMES, IA
iheart.com

Iowa State University Issues Statement On Student's Death

(Ames, IA) -- Iowa State University has released a statement after the death of a student. A body was found at an apartment complex at 425 Welch Avenue yesterday (Wednesday). An Autopsy willb e performed by the State Medical Examiner's Office. The individual's name has not been released. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Motorcyclist in Des Moines Saturday crash has died

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist who experienced critical injuries in a crash on Saturday has passed away, the Des Moines Police Department said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a motorcycle crash around 3:29 a.m. August 6 at the intersection of 2nd Ave. and Laurel Street. When medics arrived they found Bryton Tichy, […]
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
WHO 13

Reward offered in Polk County homicide investigation

POLK COUNTY, IOWA — A $1,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to a material witness in a Polk County homicide investigation. 51-year-old Scott Crane was found dead from a gunshot wound at a home on the east side of Des Moines on Saturday, August 6th. Police are searching for 38-year-old Courtney […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Possible human bones found in Iowa River in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, IOWA — Possible human remains, including an intact jawbone, were found on Wednesday in the Iowa River by staff with the Marshall County Conservation office. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says the group was conducting a biological and wildlife survey when a jawbone was found around 4:00 p.m. Three more bones were found […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Penalties mount for late Des Moines park project

Graphite Construction faces at least $35,500 in penalties for failing to complete a Des Moines park project on time.Driving the news: Witmer Park's $560,000 playground and restroom project was supposed to be ready to go by May 31. But more than two months later, the park isn't finished. Liquidated damages are $500 a day, according to the city contract.State of play: The city's legal department last year advised the city council that they are bound by a 2017 state law that restricts a local government's review of a bidder's qualifications. Concerns about the contractor's track record in some other projects...
DES MOINES, IA
newsfromthestates.com

Former teacher accuses Polk County principal of discrimination

A former central Iowa school teacher is suing the Saydel Community School District for alleged gender discrimination. (Photo by Getty Images.) A former central Iowa school teacher is suing the Saydel Community School District for alleged gender discrimination. Jacqueline Loew began working for Polk County’s Saydel Community School District in...
POLK COUNTY, IA
K92.3

Iowa Woman Wakes From Coma After Corn-Hauling Accident

Iowa has been faced with drought conditions that have been adding to the stress farmers are feeling towards the growing season. But one farmer in Ames has also gone into this year facing hardships, but it wasn’t with his corn plant. The DesPlanques family has been running their sweetcorn...
AMES, IA
iowatorch.com

Republicans accuse Miller of overseeing ‘taxpayer-funded slush fund’

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Republican Party of Iowa accused Attorney General Tom Miller of running a “taxpayer-funded slush fund” as president of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG). An accusation Miller’s office sharply denies. The group met in Des Moines this week for their annual conference.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa State University Student Found Dead in Ames

An Iowa State University student was found dead yesterday at an apartment off of Welch Avenue in Ames, according to IowaStateDaily.com. After a preliminary investigation, Ames Police officials say that they believe that there is no "ongoing threat to the community at this time." In a press release, police officials say that they were called to the apartment complex to respond to the report of a deceased person. IowaStateDaily reports that the person's body was then transferred to the State Medical Examiner's office. A cause of death will not be released until an autopsy is completed. The identity of the student is also not being released at this time.
AMES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy