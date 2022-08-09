Education is common thread that's run through Victoria Brackins' life

Read full article on original website
Pivot Foundation, Y team for back-to-school giveaway
ALBANY — Now that the severity of the pandemic has subsided significantly in southwest Georgia, a group of civic-minded entrepreneurs is joining with the Albany Area YMCA to help kids have a positive start to the new school year. The Pivot Family Foundation, whose principles include businessmen Jay Sharpe...
Off to College: ASU welcomes 6,000 students to campus
ALBANY — Albany State University is welcoming more than 6,000 students back to campus this week. The university’s 11 residence halls for campus housing are expected to be at capacity with approximately 2,400 students living on both the East and West Campuses.
Albany Housing Authority invites community to 'Jeanette Henderson Scholarship Gala'
The Albany Housing Authority is inviting the community to the 'Jeanette Henderson Scholarship Gala.'. The gala will be held August 26th at 6:30pm at the Hilton Garden Inn. The funds raised at the gala will go towards student scholarships for residents living in public housing. CEO, William Myles says he...
Dougherty County Police present National Night Out
ALBANY — The Dougherty County Police Department will host its annual National Night Out event on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Radium Springs Middle School, located at 2600 Radium Springs Road in Albany. The annual event is focused on providing school supplies and other items for community children in...
PHOTOS: Scenes from Ram Success Week at Albany State University
The Albany State University Ram Success Week (RSW) is a required week long program for new freshmen students. During the program, this year held from August 10-14, students have the opportunity to network with future classmates and current students, learn about student support services and academic programs.
Phoebe COVID patient released after 206 days in hospital
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -On Thursday, a man who has been fighting COVID-19 for over 200 days at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital was released back home to his family. Jorge Torres was hospitalized with COVID in January, not long before his 36th birthday. He had no history of medical problems, but he suffered critical illness from COVID.
They Spat On Her Ice Cream At 7, And Her Life Changed Forever: The Story Of An Unsung Civil Rights Hero, Evelyn Toney
Evelyn Toney was just seven years old when she first came face to face with racism at a drug store. Toney wasn’t feeling well that day and her mom had taken her to the drug store to get her ice cream. A young white woman working in the store asked Toney’s mother, “what ya’ll want?” Toney would later recall.
Albany church damaged in Wednesday storms, church may be demolished
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An historic church in downtown Albany was damaged following Wednesday’s stormy weather. Bethel AME Church, 217 South Washington Street, saw damage following Wednesday’s weather. The historic church has served greater and downtown Albany since 1867. Church officials are now saying what remains of the...
Lee Co. Medical Center receives state approval to move forward
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Officials with the Lee County Medical Center say they feel good that the hospital project is continuing to move forward after a recent update. The Georgia Department of Community Health has determined that the Lee County Medical Center does not need to be reviewed and still has the approval to move forward.
Montezuma native and actress set to hit the stage for the first time in Central Georgia
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — At a young age, the acting bug bit Trameca Williamson. Her mom's death put not only her dreams but also her life on hold. Now, the Montezuma native is following her passion of acting. "The first time I saw Whitney Houston on The Bodyguard I...
Water line break causes Dooly County schools to close temporarily
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — Dooly County High School and Dooly K-8 Academy will be closed on Friday, because of a water main break that happened on Wednesday in the city of Pinehurst. Because of the break, the water could not be tested until Thursday, to confirm whether it's safe...
Albany school zone speed cameras to go into effect soon
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - When Dougherty County Schools start back on Aug. 15, so will the RedSpeed cameras in school zones. “We want all persons to be aware when traveling through all school zones in the City of Albany. Four locations will be added to the program to enhance traffic safety in our community. Over the coming months, construction will begin on installing the new lights and signage in our school zones. The security of our children and those transporting the youth is essential, and we want all persons to be mindful of their driving actions,” Albany Police Department officials said in a release.
'Ball over the goal line': Albany, Dougherty County reach agreement on $109 million sales tax initiative
ALBANY — Albany and Dougherty County officials appear to have a deal on dividing $109 million in proceeds of a 1% sales tax after several weeks of bickering, with both sides getting a little of what they wanted. “I look forward to moving this ball over the goal line,”...
Crisp Regional’s cool million
CORDELE, GA – Today, Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (GA-02) and U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small visited Crisp Regional Hospital and toured its facilities. Under Secretary Torres Small announced a $1 million Emergency Rural Health Care Grants award to the hospital as part of a nationwide announcement of $74 million in program funds to 143 rural health care organizations.
Fuzzy’s Taco set to open soon in Lee Co.
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A popular restaurant coming to Lee County is set to open soon. The developer of Fuzzy’s Taco, 101 Tower Place Lane, says they are aiming to open on Aug. 22. They hired around 90 employees. The Lee County location will be the first out of...
Over 15K gallons of sewage discharged in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sewage overflow happened in Albany Wednesday night, according to city officials. The overflow happened following a loss of power at an Albany lift station. An estimated 15,570 gallons of sewage were discharged into the Percosin Canal System via the stormwater detention pond at 701 Elm...
Thomasville brings Hollywood to south Georgia
THOMASVILLE — Over the last four years, Thomasville has become a desired backdrop for the independent film industry, with five movies made in Thomas County, attracting award-winning actors to star in those films. Thomasville officials say they would like to continue that growth. Filmmaking has the opportunity to use...
South Ga. lightning strike fires spark concerns about safety
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgians is seeing more lightning strike incidents as the weather recently has involved a lot of thunderstorms. The most recent incident reported was a lightning bolt that struck a home in Albany which caused the home to catch fire. Albany Fire responded to the house...
Albany police seek identity of duo wanted for Tate Liquors burglary
Two people are wanted following a burglary at a liquor store in Albany. Albany police need help from the community to identify two suspects seen in photos below. Both are wanted in connection to a burglary at Tate Liquors, located at 2424 Sylvester Highway. Police say the male was wearing...
