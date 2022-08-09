Read full article on original website
Related
Onward State
Class Of 2023 Recruit Branden Wentzel Commits To Penn State Wrestling
Cael Sanderson is at it again, folks. Penn State wrestling’s Class of 2023 got stronger this week when Pennsylvania state champion Branden Wentzel announced via Instagram that he’s joining the Nittany Lions. “I would like to announce I will be furthering my athletic and academic career at Penn...
Onward State
Three-Star Wide Receiver Carmelo Taylor Commits To Penn State Football
Penn State has snagged its newest pass catcher. Three-star wide receiver Carmelo Taylor announced his verbal commitment to Penn State’s Class of 2023, he announced on his Instagram account Wednesday afternoon. He is the 18th player in the Nittany Lions’ class this recruiting cycle. Taylor took an official...
Onward State
CATA To Expand Service To Boalsburg, Bellefonte, & Pleasant Gap
CATAGO!, the Centre Area Transit Service’s (CATA) microtransit service, will now service Boalsburg, Bellefonte, and Pleasant Gap, CATA announced in a release. The ride-sharing service allows users to schedule pick-up and drop-off locations within specific zones around State College. Now, passengers can schedule rides to and from the Boalsburg, Bellefonte, and Pleasant Gap areas Monday through Saturday.
Onward State
Tony Hawk’s Organization Donates $30K To State College Skatepark Plans
The Skatepark Project, an organization founded by legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk, is helping to make the State College skatepark a reality. The organization is donating $30,000 to the project that is hoping to break ground by next spring. The 20,000-square-foot skatepark will be located in High Point Park off of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Onward State
Day: August 12, 2022
Tony Hawk’s Organization Donates $30K To State College Skatepark Plans. Tony Hawk's organization, The Skatepark Project, is donating $30,000 toward the expected skatepark at High Point Park. Student Life. Don’t Hurry: Lily Whitmoyer’s Senior Column. By Lily Whitmoyer. 8/12/22 4:00 am. "Look forward, but also look around...
Comments / 0