Day Five of Testimony: Johnson Trial

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Jason Johnson is accused of shooting New York State Trooper Becky Seager on June 9th of last year, and his father David is accused of tampering with evidence weeks after the incident took place. Testimony continued today in Judge Cawley’s Court Room.

The focal point of today’s testimony was centered around Forensic Consultant and firearms expert, Chris Robinson.



The defense attorney Michael Spano, called Robinson up to the stand.



Spano focused mainly on having Robinson explain to the jury the differences between a 223 caliber bullet and a 270.

For example, Spano displayed images of Trooper Seager’s wound, and Robinson says that its characteristics are more consistent with 223 caliber bullets used by law enforcement rather than the 270, bolt action hunting rifle that the alleged shooter Jason Johnson used.

Robinson says that a 223 is designed to tumble and fragment when it reaches its target, compared to a 270 which is designed to pierce straight through.

Robinson continued by saying that there are indications of bullet fragments still in Seager’s wound.

The entry point on the rear end of Seager’s hip is smaller than that of the exit wound on the front of her thigh.

Spano also played police body cam footage from the incident, in which he asked Robinson and the jury to listen to the shots fired throughout the video. In the footage, you can clearly hear multiple gunshots.

They are in the near distance, but when you hear the sounds, you can clearly differentiate between the lower and higher caliber weapons.

Robinson says that louder shots were most likely from a high caliber rifle, while the others are consistent with the sound of a weapon firing 223 rounds.

Robinson says that when you pay attention to the frequency of the higher caliber shots fired, they seem too rapid to be coming from a bolt action weapon.

After each shot of a bolt action weapon, the user must manually pull back the bolt to remove the casing from the chamber, and then push the bolt forward to load the next bullet.

Robinson says that the sounds of the rifle shots in the body cam footage seem too frequent to have come from a bolt action weapon.

The prosecution called up a senior investigator from the Forensic Identification Unit to detail evidence found throughout the Jonhson’s property.

Testimony will continue tomorrow in Broome County Court.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.