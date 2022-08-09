ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

This 3 Story Indoor Playground in Indiana is Reminiscent of Discovery Zone

You're going to want to take the kids to visit this indoor playground in Indiana. Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right? There are several places in Indiana that are similar to Discovery Zone that has opened within the past ten years or so. Places like Smiley Indoor Waterpark, Kid's Planet, and Jak's Warehouse, all offer so much for families to do indoors. Recently, we got some great news here in Evansville that a new indoor playground, similar to Discovery Zone, called Deep Blue Indoor Play will be opening soon. However, there is yet another massive indoor playground for families to enjoy in Indiana that you have got to check out for yourself.
Noblesville says goodbye to last of the Dilly Bars

On Sunday evening, the Noblesville Dairy Queen posted on Facebook that it had officially closed:. “** We are officially closed** We are truly humbled by the love and support the community has graciously shown us over our last few operating days! Every memory you have shared with us, all of the well wishes, smiling faces and hopes for the “Original Noblesville Dairy Queens future” means the world to us! Thank you and God’s blessings.”
Indy recycling company expanding

Indianapolis-based Vertice Industries LLC announced Wednesday plans to expand its central Indiana operations. The recycling company says it will add 25,000 square feet to its Indianapolis plant with the goal of adding 50 to 100 jobs. Vertice says it has acquired three specialized grinding machines that will be used to...
Indianapolis-based West Fork Whiskey Co. Becomes One of Largest Craft Whiskey Distilleries in the U.S. with Announcement of Westfield Facility Grand Opening

10 Aug Indianapolis-based West Fork Whiskey Co. Becomes One of Largest Craft Whiskey Distilleries in the U.S. with Announcement of Westfield Facility Grand Opening. Posted at 17:19h in Beer Releases, Indiana Spirits News, Indy On Tap Featured News, West Fork Whiskey by Mark Lasbury 0 Comments. – 30,000 square-foot agritourism...
GreekFest Returns to Indianapolis

It’s one of Central Indiana’s largest and oldest festivals known for authentic Greek cuisine, wines and pastries. Of course, we’re talking about the 49th annual Indianapolis Greek Festival, better known as “GreekFest.”. One of the organizers for the festival, Lenie Tsakonas, shares more details about the...
The big cheese: Indiana State Fair unveils giant cheese sculpture

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After days of carving, Sarah Kaufmann, also known as “The Cheese Lady,” unveiled her giant cheese sculpture Wednesday at the Ag/Hort Building inside the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Nealy a ton of Indiana cheese was used to carve a gigantic work of art paying tribute...
YMCA offering big bonuses for after-school care workers in central Indiana

AVON, Ind. — The YMCA is offering some big incentives in an attempt to attract workers for the youth development team. That includes the before- and after-school program positions. The organization is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for new hires. Additionally, those workers that stay a year can earn...
WIBC’s Eric Berman, 7 other Emmis employees lose jobs ahead of sale of radio stations

INDIANAPOLIS — According to an internal memo obtained by the Indianapolis Business Journal, Emmis Corp. dismissed eight employees, including longtime WIBC-FM 93.1 reporter Eric Berman, on Wednesday in advance of the company selling its Indianapolis radio stations to Urban One, a Maryland-based firm. IBJ reported that Berman was the only on-air employee who lost his […]
Indy funeral home license suspended after body left out to decay

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis funeral home’s license has been suspended after an investigation discovered the funeral director left town for a weekend leaving a body unattended and improperly cared for leading to advance decomposition and the family of the deceased unable to hold an open casket funeral. According to court documents, Rawls Mortuary Funeral Home […]
Wishing you well, Paul

There will be no “Hello, Hamilton County” video this week because Hoosier Weather Daddy Paul Poteet is under the weather instead of being on top of it. Having successfully stayed healthy throughout the pandemic, Poteet has tested positive for COVID-19. Don’t worry, Dr. Baxter is on the case!...
Male found dead on shore of Tippecanoe River northeast of Lafayette

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A male was found dead Wednesday afternoon on the Tippecanoe River about 4 miles southwest of Delphi, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office says. A boater called 911 about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after finding the body on the Tippecanoe River’s north bank off East County Road 975 North just west of Grant Road. It’s about a 20-minute drive northeast of Lafayette.
