Fox 59
Fishers Fire Department removes ‘Wally the Weasel’ from ‘peeping into residence’
FISHERS — On August 7, the Fishers Police Department responded to a call at a residence that ended with them removing a weasel from peeping into a residential window. “Firefighters don’t go for that kind of creepiness,” said the fire department’s Facebook post, “so they jumped into action and cornered the #LittleWeasel.”
This 3 Story Indoor Playground in Indiana is Reminiscent of Discovery Zone
You're going to want to take the kids to visit this indoor playground in Indiana. Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right? There are several places in Indiana that are similar to Discovery Zone that has opened within the past ten years or so. Places like Smiley Indoor Waterpark, Kid's Planet, and Jak's Warehouse, all offer so much for families to do indoors. Recently, we got some great news here in Evansville that a new indoor playground, similar to Discovery Zone, called Deep Blue Indoor Play will be opening soon. However, there is yet another massive indoor playground for families to enjoy in Indiana that you have got to check out for yourself.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville says goodbye to last of the Dilly Bars
On Sunday evening, the Noblesville Dairy Queen posted on Facebook that it had officially closed:. “** We are officially closed** We are truly humbled by the love and support the community has graciously shown us over our last few operating days! Every memory you have shared with us, all of the well wishes, smiling faces and hopes for the “Original Noblesville Dairy Queens future” means the world to us! Thank you and God’s blessings.”
Inside Indiana Business
Indy recycling company expanding
Indianapolis-based Vertice Industries LLC announced Wednesday plans to expand its central Indiana operations. The recycling company says it will add 25,000 square feet to its Indianapolis plant with the goal of adding 50 to 100 jobs. Vertice says it has acquired three specialized grinding machines that will be used to...
indianaontap.com
Indianapolis-based West Fork Whiskey Co. Becomes One of Largest Craft Whiskey Distilleries in the U.S. with Announcement of Westfield Facility Grand Opening
10 Aug Indianapolis-based West Fork Whiskey Co. Becomes One of Largest Craft Whiskey Distilleries in the U.S. with Announcement of Westfield Facility Grand Opening. Posted at 17:19h in Beer Releases, Indiana Spirits News, Indy On Tap Featured News, West Fork Whiskey by Mark Lasbury 0 Comments. – 30,000 square-foot agritourism...
Fox 59
GreekFest Returns to Indianapolis
It’s one of Central Indiana’s largest and oldest festivals known for authentic Greek cuisine, wines and pastries. Of course, we’re talking about the 49th annual Indianapolis Greek Festival, better known as “GreekFest.”. One of the organizers for the festival, Lenie Tsakonas, shares more details about the...
$7.1M fair housing lawsuit settlement reached with company running 3 senior living apartments in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana and fair housing organizations in six different states announced a settlement has been reached in a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Clover Group. That company's 38 properties named in the lawsuit include Gardens on Gateway Senior Apartments (McCordsville); Pleasant...
WISH-TV
The big cheese: Indiana State Fair unveils giant cheese sculpture
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After days of carving, Sarah Kaufmann, also known as “The Cheese Lady,” unveiled her giant cheese sculpture Wednesday at the Ag/Hort Building inside the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Nealy a ton of Indiana cheese was used to carve a gigantic work of art paying tribute...
wrtv.com
'A hero' Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy
BROWNSBURG — Brownsburg Police say a woman died Wednesday after she went into a creek to save her granddaughters. Captain Jennifer Barrett says the granddaughters entered the creek at Arbuckle Acres Park to save their puppy around 4:45 p.m. Family members have identified the grandmother as Christine Bright. Bright's...
YMCA offering big bonuses for after-school care workers in central Indiana
AVON, Ind. — The YMCA is offering some big incentives in an attempt to attract workers for the youth development team. That includes the before- and after-school program positions. The organization is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for new hires. Additionally, those workers that stay a year can earn...
WTHR
'This is actually going to become just like the flu': Indianapolis physician shares advice on COVID-19 as new school year begins
INDIANAPOLIS — Two-and-a-half years into the COVID-19 pandemic, physicians expect the coronavirus to be a part of our lives for many more years. 13News checked in with Dr. Ram Yeleti, chief physician at Community Health Network, about the immediate future and what parents should know as they send their kids back to school.
FBI: Data from Indiana mall gunman’s laptop cannot be recovered
Data cannot be recovered from the laptop of the 20-year-old man who allegedly shot five people in a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall, killing three of them, the FBI said Thursday.
WIBC’s Eric Berman, 7 other Emmis employees lose jobs ahead of sale of radio stations
INDIANAPOLIS — According to an internal memo obtained by the Indianapolis Business Journal, Emmis Corp. dismissed eight employees, including longtime WIBC-FM 93.1 reporter Eric Berman, on Wednesday in advance of the company selling its Indianapolis radio stations to Urban One, a Maryland-based firm. IBJ reported that Berman was the only on-air employee who lost his […]
Central Indiana rescue helping senior dogs live out their golden years
INDIANAPOLIS — It's heartbreaking when a dog owner has to surrender their senior dog because they can no longer care for them, but a shelter is not where you hope an aging pup lives out their final days. Indianapolis resident Chelle Allen started her own rescue, called Silver Snout...
Indiana’s largest nursing home company agrees to $5.6M settlement after allegations of defrauding Medicare
INDIANAPOLIS — American Senior Communities, the largest nursing home company in America, has agreed to pay nearly $5.6 million to resolve allegations that it violated federal law by submitting false claims to Medicare. According to the United States Department of Justice, a former employee of a hospice service company doing business with ASC filed a […]
Police: Woman dies after saving grandchildren from Brownsburg creek
A woman died Wednesday after saving her grandchildren from a creek in Brownsburg, according to police.
Indy funeral home license suspended after body left out to decay
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis funeral home’s license has been suspended after an investigation discovered the funeral director left town for a weekend leaving a body unattended and improperly cared for leading to advance decomposition and the family of the deceased unable to hold an open casket funeral. According to court documents, Rawls Mortuary Funeral Home […]
readthereporter.com
Wishing you well, Paul
There will be no “Hello, Hamilton County” video this week because Hoosier Weather Daddy Paul Poteet is under the weather instead of being on top of it. Having successfully stayed healthy throughout the pandemic, Poteet has tested positive for COVID-19. Don’t worry, Dr. Baxter is on the case!...
WISH-TV
Male found dead on shore of Tippecanoe River northeast of Lafayette
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A male was found dead Wednesday afternoon on the Tippecanoe River about 4 miles southwest of Delphi, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office says. A boater called 911 about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after finding the body on the Tippecanoe River’s north bank off East County Road 975 North just west of Grant Road. It’s about a 20-minute drive northeast of Lafayette.
FBI unable to get data from laptop of Greenwood mall shooter
The Federal Bureau of Investigations said Thursday they can't retrieve any data from the laptop recovered of the suspect in the Greenwood Park Mall shooting.
