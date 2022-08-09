ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Citi on ON Semiconductor (ON), Micron (MU) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI): 'We believe the short-term rally in semis is ending'

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
cheddar.com

Stocks Close Mixed, Semiconductor Stocks Weigh on Nasdaq

Stocks closed mixed Monday to start the week, with Nvidia and other semiconductor stocks dragging on the tech-heavy Nasdaq. Today's mixed close comes after a weekly rise for both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on top of last week's blowout July jobs report. Steve Sosnick, Chief Strategist at Interactive Brokers joins Closing Bell to discuss today's close, meme stock movement, where to look for market opportunity, and more.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Caterpillar's Revenue Miss Sends Dow Down 402 Points

Stocks struggled to get off the ground on Tuesday amid concerns that a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will raise political tensions between Washington and Beijing. This marks the first visit by a House speaker to Taiwan since 1997 – and sparked warnings by China of retaliatory measures. It claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#On Semiconductor#Nxp Semiconductors#Semis#Stock#Citi#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Sox
StreetInsider.com

Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks

(Reuters) - Micron Technology cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones. The dismal forecast comes a day after Nvidia warned of weakness...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Nasdaq enters bull market, Dow adds 535 points, Disney earnings in focus

Coverage for this event has ended. FCC rejects subsidy's for Elon Musk's Starlink satellite broadband service. The Federal Communications Commission has turned down applications by LTD Broadband and Starlink to receive support through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) program. "Starlink's technology has real promise," Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said. "But...
Motley Fool

Better Buy: AMD vs. Micron Technology

AMD's impressive growth in a tough environment indicates that it could sustain its rally. Micron Technology has run into headwinds thanks to a slowdown in memory demand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TheStreet

Micron Technology Stock Tumbles On Reduced Q4 Chip Sales Forecast

Micron Technology (MU) - Get Micron Technology Inc. Report shares slumped lower Tuesday after the chipmaker lowered its near-term revenue guidance amid what it described as "macroeconomic factors and supply chain constraints" that have blunted global demand. Micron said its new CFO, Mark Murphy, will speak at an industry conference...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Looking At T-Mobile Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on T-Mobile US TMUS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
TECHNOLOGY
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Aug 9, 2022

Stocks failed to hold on to early gains on Monday and ended almost flat as investors anxiously await the consumer price index report for July this week that will help them gauge how aggressive the Fed might be in its rate-hike policy. The S&P and Nasdaq ended in negative territory, while the Dow managed to close in the green.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy