ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, KY

Comments / 2

Related
wklw.com

Body of Deceased Child Discovered in Johnson County

The body of a deceased child was discovered in Johnson Co on Thursday evening. According to the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the Van Lear area around 7 PM on a Strip Mine road. No other details have been released at this time and the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knott County, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Knott County, KY
Perry County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Perry County, KY
Perry County, KY
Accidents
FOX8 News

12-year-old girl found shot to death in Kentucky

UPDATE (2:50 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12): The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more details after a young girl’s body was found Thursday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and Paintsville EMS responded around 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 to a “reported assault” in the Van Lear community. Deputies say when they arrived […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Chemical spill in Floyd County creek causes water to turn blue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County Emergency Management was called to a New Albany creek that turned blue. The agency posted on Facebook saying they were notified Friday of an unknown chemical spill in Fall Run Creek. The Floyd County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management also...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Ready Church prepares churches on what to do when disaster strikes

GARRETT, Ky. (KT) – Garrett First Baptist Church participated in a Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief program called Ready Church earlier this year. While no one could be completely prepared for the worst flood in Kentucky history, pastor Blaine Deploy said he was glad the church went through Ready Church. Garrett FBC, located in Floyd County, wasn’t impacted by the flooding, the pastor said.
GARRETT, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Crawford
WOWK 13 News

12-year-old girl missing from Van Lear, Kentucky

Since this story was published, the body of Stacia Leigh Collins was found in Johnson County. Our updated story can be found here. JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl. They say that 12-year-old Stacia Leigh Collins is from Van Lear, Kentucky. Anyone with […]
VAN LEAR, KY
wymt.com

Perry County flooding victims identified

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs confirmed the identity of all seven victims in the recent Eastern Kentucky flash flooding. The Coroner’s Office Facebook page shared the identities on Thursday. On July 28th, the coroner’s office responded to the Coneva Community of Perry County. 82...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Kentucky#Accident#Knott County High School
The Associated Press

Teen's death is latest tragedy in flood-ravaged Kentucky

The mysterious death of a high school athlete who spent days helping his fellow eastern Kentuckians clean up from historic flooding has added a new layer of grief to the tragedy. On Wednesday, Aaron “Mick” Crawford was counted as the 38th person to die as a result of flash flooding that swept away homes and swallowed communities last month in the Appalachian region. The teen’s death was a crushing loss, said Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle, his friend and pastor. “He was just a joy to be around,” the sheriff said Wednesday. The last time Engle communicated with his 18-year-old friend, Crawford asked where he could pitch in to assist victims as the floodwaters were surging.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Operation Barbeque Relief helping feed people in Eastern Kentucky.

NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - In Letcher County, a group of three men is working to make as much of a difference as they can, making barbecue and filling stomachs. The non-profit organization, Operation Barbeque Relief, started in 2011 in Joplin Missouri. Three volunteers with the organization from Kansas City have been busy working to help people in Eastern Kentucky.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
q95fm.net

Man Arrested After Alleged Theft

A man out of Laurel County was arrested on Tuesday following accusations that he had stolen from a business. Deputies arrested 28-year-old Zebulin J. Collett, of London, at a business located around a half-mile south of London. Employees at the business began to notice missing items, which led to an...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Troopers release names of two people still missing from eastern Kentucky flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Officials have released the names of two people still missing following historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both of the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County, have been unaccounted for since the devastating flooding on July 28, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy