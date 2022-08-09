Read full article on original website
Related
Kentucky sheriff gives update on dead 12-year-old
The sheriff’s office said they responded to an assault report at around 11 p.m. when they found Stacy Collins suffering from an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound.
spectrumnews1.com
Breathitt County school destroyed by flood waters two years in a row
LOST CREEK, Ky. — Recovery efforts continue in eastern Kentucky where flooding left some communities underwater. Flooding has affected Riverside Christian School two years in a row. The first floor of all of its buildings were underwater two weeks ago. Boat rescued school staff who live on campus. The...
wklw.com
Body of Deceased Child Discovered in Johnson County
The body of a deceased child was discovered in Johnson Co on Thursday evening. According to the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the Van Lear area around 7 PM on a Strip Mine road. No other details have been released at this time and the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.
WHAS 11
Knott County teen counted as 38 death in eastern Kentucky flooding
Aaron Crawford got sick while helping family friends clean their home. His mom took him to the hospital, where he later died.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
12-year-old girl found shot to death in Kentucky
UPDATE (2:50 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12): The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more details after a young girl’s body was found Thursday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and Paintsville EMS responded around 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 to a “reported assault” in the Van Lear community. Deputies say when they arrived […]
wdrb.com
Chemical spill in Floyd County creek causes water to turn blue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County Emergency Management was called to a New Albany creek that turned blue. The agency posted on Facebook saying they were notified Friday of an unknown chemical spill in Fall Run Creek. The Floyd County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management also...
kentuckytoday.com
Ready Church prepares churches on what to do when disaster strikes
GARRETT, Ky. (KT) – Garrett First Baptist Church participated in a Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief program called Ready Church earlier this year. While no one could be completely prepared for the worst flood in Kentucky history, pastor Blaine Deploy said he was glad the church went through Ready Church. Garrett FBC, located in Floyd County, wasn’t impacted by the flooding, the pastor said.
WHAS 11
Teenage boy dies days after helping flood victims in Ky.
Knott County's Aaron Crawford was helping clean a family friend's home when he started to feel sick. The 18-year-old was flown to the ICU in Lexington where he died.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kentucky State Police investigates murder-suicide in Harlan County
The Kentucky State Police has launched an investigation in Harlan County regarding an apparent murder-suicide.
12-year-old girl missing from Van Lear, Kentucky
Since this story was published, the body of Stacia Leigh Collins was found in Johnson County. Our updated story can be found here. JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl. They say that 12-year-old Stacia Leigh Collins is from Van Lear, Kentucky. Anyone with […]
wymt.com
Perry County flooding victims identified
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs confirmed the identity of all seven victims in the recent Eastern Kentucky flash flooding. The Coroner’s Office Facebook page shared the identities on Thursday. On July 28th, the coroner’s office responded to the Coneva Community of Perry County. 82...
Police find stolen Knox County vehicle, arrest suspect
Kentucky State Police are investigating a stolen vehicle in Knox County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen's death is latest tragedy in flood-ravaged Kentucky
The mysterious death of a high school athlete who spent days helping his fellow eastern Kentuckians clean up from historic flooding has added a new layer of grief to the tragedy. On Wednesday, Aaron “Mick” Crawford was counted as the 38th person to die as a result of flash flooding that swept away homes and swallowed communities last month in the Appalachian region. The teen’s death was a crushing loss, said Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle, his friend and pastor. “He was just a joy to be around,” the sheriff said Wednesday. The last time Engle communicated with his 18-year-old friend, Crawford asked where he could pitch in to assist victims as the floodwaters were surging.
wymt.com
Operation Barbeque Relief helping feed people in Eastern Kentucky.
NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - In Letcher County, a group of three men is working to make as much of a difference as they can, making barbecue and filling stomachs. The non-profit organization, Operation Barbeque Relief, started in 2011 in Joplin Missouri. Three volunteers with the organization from Kansas City have been busy working to help people in Eastern Kentucky.
3 plead guilty in Laurel County murder
Three individuals accused in the murder of 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell of Manchester have all entered guilty pleas.
clayconews.com
FINAL SENTENCING SCHEDULED IN LAUREL COUNTY FOR THREE ACCUSED SUBJECTS THAT PLED GUILTY TO THE 2020 MURDER OF A MANCHESTER, KENTUCKY MAN
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that three accused subjects are awaiting final sentencing after having pled guilty in Laurel Circuit Court to the 2020 murder of Jeremy Caldwell age 32 of Manchester, KY. Caldwell was allegedly shot dead in his vehicle during an incident which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVF
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested After Alleged Theft
A man out of Laurel County was arrested on Tuesday following accusations that he had stolen from a business. Deputies arrested 28-year-old Zebulin J. Collett, of London, at a business located around a half-mile south of London. Employees at the business began to notice missing items, which led to an...
wchstv.com
Troopers release names of two people still missing from eastern Kentucky flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Officials have released the names of two people still missing following historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both of the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County, have been unaccounted for since the devastating flooding on July 28, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
Man accused of killing 3 Kentucky officers and K-9 pleads not guilty
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The man accused of killing three law enforcement officers and a K-9 in an ambush in Floyd County in June 2022 has pleaded not guilty. This comes from his arraignment on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. His arraignment date was originally for Aug. 1, but flooding in eastern Kentucky pushed it […]
Comments / 2