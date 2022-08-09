Read full article on original website
Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/11 Thursday forecast
Alert: Yellow Alert until about 11 AM for isolated downpours east that could lead to localized flooding.Forecast: Morning showers/downpours to our east will push offshore by midday. For the remainder of the day, expect clearing skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with iso'd showers around the area. As for tomorrow, there will be a stray shower early in the morning, followed by partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and less humid conditions. It will be a touch cooler, too, with highs in the low 80s.Looking Ahead: This weekend will be mostly sunny, warm and comfortable with highs around 80.
Time Out Global
A two-hour ‘monster storm’ will chuck down two full inches of rain tomorrow
Remember that godawful heatwave of just a few days ago? Well, for huge swathes of the UK, all that’s about to get well and truly washed away. The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Friday, with some areas expected to see two inches of rain in just two hours. We could even see hail. Truly wild stuff.
Farmers' Almanac Forecasts 'Extreme' Winter Weather as Energy Bills Soar
The coming winter will have "plenty of snow, rain, and mush—as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures," the publication has warned.
Expect downpours and street flooding
Heavy downpours is the order of the day for today. “Keep an eye on things today as more downpours are likely across the area. Showers have already started this morning, but expect more throughout the day.
Summer's a scorcher, but what's in store for fall?
Heat waves bringing triple-digit temperatures have moved all across the country over the last couple of months, and at times the scorching blanket has been downright oppressive. But meteorologists at Accuweather have good news.
Heat relief: Dramatic cooldown to bring taste of fall to East Coast
It has been the hottest start to August on record in some Northeast cities, but a major change in the weather is unfolding -- and it could reach the Gulf Coast states by the weekend. Residents up and down the East Coast have been no stranger to high heat and...
Heat, severe storms start week's weather across much of the country
A jet stream is expected to move south and pull cooler, less humid air with it as it moves across the Great Lakes and then through the Ohio Valley into the Northeast by Friday.
Narcity
Alberta's Winter Weather Forecast Just Dropped & It'll Be Hit Hard With 'Tons Of Snow'
Alberta might still be enjoying the sunshine and those sweet summer temperatures, but a winter weather forecast for the province has just dropped, and it's safe to say it's going to be a cold one. According to an extended winter weather forecast by Farmers' Almanac, Canada is likely to see...
More heavy rain today
The chance of heavy downpours remains high today. “Rain started early this morning mainly south of the lake. We’ll see storms around through the rest of the day with breaks in the rain. At times the rain will be heavy,
Temperatures forecast to soar up to 30C in some parts of Ireland
People across the island of Ireland are bracing themselves for a weekend of high heat, with temperatures set to reach up to 30C in the coming days.Met Eireann has extended its yellow weather warning from Leinster and Munster to all 26 counties. It is set to come into effect on Friday at noon and remain in place until Sunday at 6am.Forecasters said it will be “very warm or hot” on Friday and Saturday, with temperatures of 27-29C.⚠️UPDATE: Status Yellow - High Temperature warning for Ireland ⚠️• Heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population• High Solar UV index•...
Warm weather for much of the U.S.
Monsoon rain continues for the Southwest as warmer temperatures are forecast for parts of the West and Southeast. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the latest details.
Flash floods could occur if heavy rain follows UK heatwave, warns professor
A university professor has warned that people should “be careful” about wishing for heavy rain to cool down temperatures as a downpour could lead to flash floods.Rob Thompson, who is part of the University of Reading’s meteorology department, posted a video of an experiment on Twitter which used three glasses of water on different grass surfaces to demonstrate what happens when it rains after a drought.In this experiment Dr Rob Thompson of @UniRdg_Met shows just how long it takes water to soak into parched ground, illustrating why heavy rainfall after a #drought can be dangerous and might lead to...
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Forecast Says Summer's Peak Has Officially Ended & Fall Is Coming
Summer heat is already slipping out of Ontario's weather forecast, with residents being warned to expect hints of fall. So, you can finally give your A.C. and hydro a break. According to The Weather Network (TWN), the province is set to trade in its endless barrage of heat waves for some less melty, later-in-the-season vibes, and honestly, it doesn't sound bad at all.
UK weather: Flash flooding warning if ‘wrong type of rain’ falls after heatwave
Heavy downpours following an extremely dry heatwave may result in flash floods, experts have warned.The UK is currently scorching in a blisteringly dry four-day heatwave which has seen water shortages and wildfires. However, an onslaught of rain may not be the answer, according to scientists. Dr Rob Thompson, from the University of Reading’s meteorology department, posted a video on Twitter showing how different grass surfaces absorb rain. The drier the grass surface, the less water is absorbed which stresses the likelihood of flash floods if a downpour follows the heatwave.Dr Thompson said: “Britain desperately needs rain to break this...
