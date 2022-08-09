LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! A few showers and storms are on radar across Texoma this morning. We will continue to see isolated rain chances throughout the morning, decreasing in coverage by noontime. Daytime heating will allow for some showers and storms to pop up later this afternoon, mainly in western and southern counties. Not everyone will see rain today, but those that do could see a couple strong storms producing minor flooding, cloud-to-ground lightning, and gusty winds. Just before sunset tonight, rain showers and storms will begin falling apart, with most fully diminishing once the sun goes down. This evening will see mostly sunny and clear skies as a majority of us will remain dry heading into the night. Daytime highs today will be in the mid/upper 90s, with a couple locations possibly reaching the triple digits. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

LAWTON, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO