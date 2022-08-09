Read full article on original website
Toddler shot at River Bend Nature Center
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A young child was hit by a bullet while visiting the River Bend Nature Center Thursday afternoon. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to the nature center on 3rd Street just before 4:45 p.m. Thursday, August 11, for a report of gunshots in the […]
Bike in the Park with Lawton Public Library this Saturday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library’s monthly Bike in the Park event is this Saturday. Residents are encouraged to participate in the free fun from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Elmer Thomas Park, with the ride beginning next to the armory. In addition to the bike...
First Alert Forecast: Clearing tonight, hot for Thursday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today marks our last opportunity for scattered, pop-up showers for about 20 percent of our area. Highs temperatures today reached the 90s for all locations. With the Lawton Rangers Rodeo expected to kick off tonight at 7:30, temperatures will remain in the mid 90s with light northeast winds. By 10PM, when most are leaving, look for temperatures in the mid 80s.
7News First Alert Weather: Warming up this weekend with sunny skies dominating
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! A mild morning will lead to another day of sunny skies and hot afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph, so there will be a little bit of a breeze today. Not much to say other than it will be another August summertime day.
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Virginia Aid Previews Upcoming Gate Closure and Weekend Events
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Along with hosting some exciting weekend events, Fort Sill is scheduled to begin heavy construction that could impact your day-to-day travel routine. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Fort Sill Community Relations Liaison, about the upcoming gate closure and exciting weekend events such as a Glow in the Dark Golf Scramble, All Army Invitational Softball Tournament, and their Yappy Hour.
7News First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny, hot, and dry to end off the week
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Well our trilogy of rain is over as the last of the showers and storms dissipated last night, leaving us with mostly clear skies to start off today. Skies will only get clearer today as a surge of dry air is moving in from the north across Texoma behind the surface front that brought us rain the past three days. For those kids heading to their first day of the new school year today, it will be sunny with temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s this afternoon, so expect it to be hot when heading home. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.
The Old ‘Super 9 Motel’ in Lawton, OK. on Cache Road is No More!
The old Super 9 Motel at 1201 N.W. Cache Road in Lawton, Fort Sill has been torn down. If you've been near the corner of Cache Road and 12th Street you've probably seen all the demolition that's taking place. It didn't take long for demo crews to bring the old...
Comanche County Now Has A Pet Resource Center
While the big talking point in this current state of economic recession and rampant inflation is geared toward how it affects the family budget, it's sometimes forgotten that pets are part of that family too. While I've said before that I've never actually had a pet, I grew up in...
7News First Alert Weather: Isolated showers and storms with clearing skies this evening
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! A few showers and storms are on radar across Texoma this morning. We will continue to see isolated rain chances throughout the morning, decreasing in coverage by noontime. Daytime heating will allow for some showers and storms to pop up later this afternoon, mainly in western and southern counties. Not everyone will see rain today, but those that do could see a couple strong storms producing minor flooding, cloud-to-ground lightning, and gusty winds. Just before sunset tonight, rain showers and storms will begin falling apart, with most fully diminishing once the sun goes down. This evening will see mostly sunny and clear skies as a majority of us will remain dry heading into the night. Daytime highs today will be in the mid/upper 90s, with a couple locations possibly reaching the triple digits. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.
Two sheds destroyed in fire in northwest Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire around 3 p.m. Thursday, near 18th and Baldwin in Lawton. Lawton Fire Department officials said two sheds near the alley were destroyed in the fire, but luckily, no one was inside when it happened. There...
Interview: Ranch Oak Reunion coming to Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A celebration of the heritage of Lawton’s first Black middle class housing addition is set for next month. Liz Jenkins joined 7News to give us an inside at preparations and activities for the Ranch Oak Reunion.
What’s Coming to the Corner of Sheridan Road & Erwin Lane in Lawton, Oklahoma?
If you've been near the corner of Sheridan Road and Erwin Lane in Lawton, Fort Sill lately you've probably seen all the construction going on. Crews are tearing down the old Wolverton Furniture along with all the other attached buildings from the shopping center that was once there. Heavy equipment is making short work of it and most of the buildings and structures that were a part of the old shopping center are down.
Your hometown girl Laura is coming back to the airwaves in Wichita Falls!
Have you ever felt like something was just suckin' the life outta ya? That very thing that you've been so incredibly passionate about your whole life, that thing you're committed to, the one thing you just know you're called to do... The one thing you were determined to succeed at...
“Fresh Start Lawton” offers help to homeless young people
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton community has banded together to help young people who don’t have a home to call their own. ‘Fresh Start Lawton’ was held Wednesday at Family Promise, offering free resources to young people ages 14 to 24, who might be experiencing homelessness or housing instability.
Dobson Fiber nears completion of Duncan internet expansion
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents will soon have another option for internet service in Duncan, after Dobson Fiber announced Wednesday they are nearing completion on their fiber internet expansion. According to Francisco Maella, the Dobson Fiber CEO, the expansion began in Duncan in October 2021, offering residential customers speeds of...
Interview: Dr. Kathryn Briner Discusses Comanche Nation’s Involvement on Disney’s Latest Film ‘Prey’
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Disney’s most recent film ‘Prey’ is the fifth installment in the ‘Predator franchise and is set 300 years in the past in the Comanche Nation. 7News spoke with Dr. Kathryn Pewenofkit Briner, Comanche Nation’s Director of Language Planning and Development, about her involvement on Disney’s latest film ‘Prey.’
LPS has new bus boundaries
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools bus boundaries were changed in a school board meeting in April 2021. Children living east of 38th Street are now being bussed to Lawton High while children living West of 38th are bussed to Eisenhower. The district’s chief operating officer blames the confusion...
Lawton’s Newest Restaurant Looks Deliciously Promising
Depending on how you usually drive to Sam's Club and the Sheridan Road Walmart, you might have missed Lawton's newest restaurant. It's tucked away from Cache Road, but if it tastes as good as it looks, we're all in for a good meal. If you go the back way to...
Altus Public Schools Rave App keeps kids safe on campus
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students with Altus Public Schools headed back to class Thursday, with one lingering concern on the minds of school officials after last year, kid’s safety. Last month we spoke with the Superintendent of Altus Public Schools, Roe Worbes, and he told us they have a...
Altus teachers participate in active shooter training
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Teachers in Altus were given a lesson on how to keep their students safe during an active shooter situation. The Jackson County Under-Sheriff put on a brief scenario for teachers about active shooters and other types of emergencies. The demonstration and program also featured a discussion...
